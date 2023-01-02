ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anita Pointer, Founding Member of Legendary Pointer Sisters Group, Dead at 74

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita," the singer's family said in a statement Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the iconic Pointer Sisters vocal group, has died. She was 74.  The singer died at her home on Saturday, surrounded by family, her publicist confirmed to Variety.  "While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace," read a statement from her four closest...
The Hollywood Reporter

Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Young Doctors in Love,’ Dies at 70

Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day for director Garry Marshall, died Friday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announced. He was 70. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was talked about but never seen until he showed up during the ABC comedy’s 10th season.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist and Historian, Dies at 52Janis Hunter...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Herbie J Pilato

The Connection Between TV's "Bewitched" and Pan Am Flight #103 Over Lockerbie

Bewitched stars Elizabeth Montgomery and David WhitePhoto byNYDailyNews.com. As the Los Angeles Times recently reported in London, "a Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism, has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said" (on Sunday, December 11, 2022).

