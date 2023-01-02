Bill Belichick not banking on playoff help: 'It's a one-game season'

For the latest on the Patriots, check out WEEI and Audacy's "1st and Foxborough."

The first part of the “Get to the Playoffs” Challenge — winning their game against the Dolphins — went well for the Patriots on Sunday.

The rest could’ve gone better, but a few alternate paths to “win or go home” still exist.

But if Bill Belichick knows them — he almost certainly does — he’s not going to let it affect how the Patriots approach next week’s mega-important game against the Buffalo Bills.

“Everybody has to understand the urgency that it’s a one-game season. There’s no other chances. There’s no next week. There’s no ‘get ‘em next time.’… We need to win this week,” Belichick told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Monday morning.

That task will be a bit tougher given that the Bills will have to play for the No. 1 seed both tonight and next Sunday due to Kansas City’s win over the Denver Broncos. Even if a few players do get some rest, it’s unlikely Buffalo sits Josh Allen, for instance.

If the Patriots pull off the stunner next week, they’re in regardless. No scenarios needed.

If New England loses, they’ll need some help.

The Jets are fortunately out of the picture now thanks to a loss to the Seahawks denying them any shot at nine wins. Now, New York has to play spoiler to keep the Dolphins away from a 9-8 record in the event of a Patriots loss to Buffalo. If Miami won and New England lost, Miami would be in.

Similarly, the Steelers still have an outside shot of sneaking into the playoffs if they win out and get to nine wins thanks to a victory over the Ravens on Sunday night.

The Patriots also need the Jaguars to beat the Tennessee Titans and win the AFC South as the Jaguars would have tie breakers over New England.

As it stands, New England currently has a 37 percent chance to make the playoffs heading into tonight. If they lose next week, that percentage drops to 10.

Even if it’s not technically 100 percent true, Belichick is right: the Patriots can’t afford to lose to Buffalo and leave this all to chance.