ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD: Chicago murders, shootings dipped in 2022, but overall crime increased nearly 30%

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DCER_0k19tYmq00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago Police Department has released its annual report on crime in the city.

For the entire year of 2022 there were 695 murders in the city of Chicago, according to the official tally. That is down more than 100  from the previous year.

There were 2,832 shootings and 3,470 shooting victims from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. Both of those numbers represent a significant decrease from 2021.

Chicago police reported an increase, though, of nearly 25,000 more overall incidents in crime compared to the previous two years, with over 111,000 crimes reported. About 85,000 crimes were reported in 2021 and just over 86,000 in 2020.

Despite the reported increase in overall crime from 2021 and 2020, the Chicago Police Department said 2022 was the sixth lowest year for overall crime since 1965, according to the  Uniform Crime Report figures, which is the national standard used by the federal government for consistent crime reporting.

The report can be viewed in its entirety here .

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects

Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Traffic missions along Cicero Avenue announced following gunfire

The 16th (Jefferson Park) and 17th (Albany Park) police districts are conducting traffic missions along Cicero Avenue in response to Dec. 22 gunfire that woke up many Portage Park and Jefferson Park residents. “Why are we doing what we’re doing? The violent crime we’re talking about in this community is...
CICERO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Alert issued over armed carjackers targeting drivers in Woodlawn, Park Manor

CHICAGO - Chicago police are urging drivers to be cautious in two South Side neighborhoods after three recent armed carjackings. In each incident, two to four males wearing black ski masks approach a victim who is standing outside their car and demand their keys at gunpoint, according to a new CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy