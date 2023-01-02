CPD: Chicago murders, shootings dipped in 2022, but overall crime increased nearly 30%

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago Police Department has released its annual report on crime in the city.

For the entire year of 2022 there were 695 murders in the city of Chicago, according to the official tally. That is down more than 100 from the previous year.

There were 2,832 shootings and 3,470 shooting victims from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. Both of those numbers represent a significant decrease from 2021.

Chicago police reported an increase, though, of nearly 25,000 more overall incidents in crime compared to the previous two years, with over 111,000 crimes reported. About 85,000 crimes were reported in 2021 and just over 86,000 in 2020.

Despite the reported increase in overall crime from 2021 and 2020, the Chicago Police Department said 2022 was the sixth lowest year for overall crime since 1965, according to the Uniform Crime Report figures, which is the national standard used by the federal government for consistent crime reporting.

The report can be viewed in its entirety here .

