Cincinnati, OH

John Murphy is under the weather, so he won't broadcast Bills-Bengals game

By Sal Maiorana, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago
CINCINNATI - When the Buffalo Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night in what might be the biggest game in the NFL this season, long-time radio play-by-play man John Murphy will not be on the call.

Murphy is feeling “under the weather” according to a Bills spokesman, and he stayed back in Buffalo when the team flew to Cincinnati Sunday.

Chris Brown, who writes for buffalobills.com and is the co-host of the One Bills Live show, will step behind the microphone to do the game along with color analyst Eric Wood.

Brown began his media career in radio and worked for WGR at one time. He has handled play-by-play work in other sports and will capably fill in for Murphy who took over the play-by-play duties starting with the 2004 season when Van Miller retired. Murphy had been Miller’s color analyst from 1984-89 and again from 1994-2003.

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana. Subscribe to Sal's new twice-a-week newsletter, Bills Blast, at profile.democratandchronicle.com/newsletters/bills-blast

BUFFALO, NY
