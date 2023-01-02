ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the most popular New Year's resolutions in 2023, according to study

By Hailie Higgins
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Eat better. Exercise more. Save money. The most popular goals Americans set in the new year tend don’t come as much of a surprise.

With the start of a new year comes the perfect opportunity to launch new habits. And while some may not stick, there’s no harm in trying!

Need some inspiration? See the most popular New Year’s resolutions below, according to a survey conducted by Statista.com. Respondents were able to pick multiple goals, meaning the total percentage is higher than 100%.

1. Exercise more – 52%

Brace yourself for a busier gym — at least for the first few weeks of the year. 52% of participants said they wanted to hit the gym more this year.

2. Eat healthier – 50%

Exercise alone can only do so much. Coming in at number 2, survey respondents are hoping to eat more home-cooked meals.

Heart rate variability – what to know about this biometric in your fitness tracker

3. Lose weight – 40%

Keeping with the health trend, another goal on Americans’ mind is losing weight. In a country where two-thirds of people are overweight or obese, this may not come as a shock.

4. Save more money – 39%

With inflation hitting highs it hasn’t in decades, this one shouldn’t come as a shock. According to some experts, inflation rose about 6% in the past 12 months. But even without inflation, many people elect to tighten up their wallets in the new year.

Are TikTok videos making eating disorders go viral?

5. Spend more time with family/friends -37%

Coming off the holiday season, many will have seen family and friends they don’t usually get to spend time with. Why not carry that energy into next year, with a resolution to further your relationships? As travel finally hits pre-pandemic levels , it seems as though many are.

