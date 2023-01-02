ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Moves: Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe's second location

Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com.

Opening soon

Owners of the Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe announced plans for a second location to open Friday at Colorado State University Spur campus’ new Hydro building, 4817 National Western Drive, Denver.

The original LoHi butcher shop at 3326 Tejon St, Denver, remains.

“We are focused on transparency in both sourcing ingredients and in our recipes, reflecting the transparency that the CSU Spur campus is heralding with its programming,” said Kate Kavanaugh, founder of Western Daughters, in a news release.

The new location “will offer an opportunity to explore Colorado’s ecosystem and what it means to bring food from regenerative farms to table with an emphasis on looking at water inputs, sustainability, raising practices, impacts on health, and beyond,” according to the release.

Breakfast and coffee will be served in the morning, with “healthy grab-and-go items” for lunch, to drinks and happy hour offerings after that.

“When we founded Western Daughters in 2013 it was with a mission to build a bridge between urban and rural communities by bringing in 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef and lamb and pasture-raised pork and chicken from small local regenerative farms,” Kavanaugh said in the release. “The National Western Complex historically embodied that connection between urban and rural, a bygone time when livestock meant for the food chain entered the city, strengthening our connection to our food, where it comes from, and the people who raise it.”

A grand opening celebration for the new Hydro Building is scheduled for Friday. The National Western Stock Show opens Saturday.

During the Show through Jan. 22, Western Daughters will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily. For the remainder of the year, the location will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Lakewood apartment building trades hands

The Teller House Holding Co. LLC sold the Country Club Ridge Apartments, 1070 Teller St., Lakewood for $7.1 million, according to Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors and Jefferson County Assessor records.

The 40-unit building was built in 1973. The Teller House Holding Co. bought the property for $2.25 million in 2006, according to assessor records. The buyer was KN Financial LLC.

The sales price represents a $177,500-per-unit, and $239-per-square-foot cost for the three-building complex. It’s on a 79,000 square foot lot a half-mile from an RTD Light Rail Station and close to the Lakewood Country Club.

“The legacy asset featured an attractive unit mix of (4) studios, (32) 1Br/1Ba units and (4) large 2Br/1Ba units, with numerous upgrades to the major systems including new boilers, new windows, and a newer roof,” according to Pinnacle Owner Jim Knowlton, Associate Advisor Mark Knowlton, and Vice President Chris Knowlton.

