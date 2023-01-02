Morris Chop Shop announces new low-cost menu for customers age 60 and older

Morris Chop Shop has partnered with the Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association to offer a “Dine Around Town” program, which will offer special, low-cost meals to Grundy County residents over the age of 60 up to three times a week. (Provided by Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association)

Morris Chop Shop has partnered with the Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association to offer a “Dine Around Town” program, which will offer special, low-cost meals to Grundy County residents over the age of 60 up to three times a week.

Chop Shop owners Jackie Clisham and Time Berner will offer seven meals to choose from adapted to meet the nutritional requirements of older adults. This special menu will be offered beginning Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Community Nutrition Network will open to register clients for monthly meals on pre-loaded payment cards from 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at its office on the first floor of Saratoga Towers, 1700 Newton Place in Morris. Those interested may also call CNNSSA at 815-941-1590 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays for more information.

The suggested donation for each meal is $6. CNNSSA is a donation-based nonprofit service for those age 60 and older, their spouses, and their caregivers. No one will be turned away if unable to pay.

The Dine Around Town dinner menu will include favorites like the Chop Shop mac-’n’-cheese, fettuccine and meatballs, steakhouse stroganoff and its signature salads.

The menu will be offered on Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 3 to 8 p.m. during the Morris Chop Shops’ regular hours. Customers are welcome to dine in or take out. All meals meet US federal standards for nutrition for older adults and the menu has been reviewed and approved by a licensed dietician with AgeGuide, the state area agency on aging, according to a news release from CNNSSA.