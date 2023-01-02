The It List: Kate Gosselin and Jamie Lynn Spears take 'World's Toughest Test' in boot camp reality series, horror movie 'M3GAN' arrives in theaters, 'Sometimes When We Touch' doc explores history of soft rock music and all the best in pop culture the week of Jan. 2, 2023

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Jan. 2-8 the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links n this page.)

WATCH IT: Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin, Mel B and more see what they're made of on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

This isn't the Amazing Race or even Survivor. No, this is essentially a bootcamp run by ex-military operatives putting familiar faces through real military training — and the running we often see in movies is the least of it. Former reality stars, who also include Kenya Moore, of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, athletes such as Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin and others make up the 16-person cast who have only their physical prowess to rely on as they walk a high wire, jump off a water tower and take on other terrifying challenges while being yelled at by their superiors. "This for me is just about taking back my power," former Spice Girl Melanie "Mel B" Brown says early on. Spears, meanwhile, says doing the show is about proving that she's "worth something." The other competitors include former NFL player Danny Amendola; The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown; Food Network star Tyler Florence; NBA veteran Dwight Howard; "This Is How We Do It" singer Montell Jordan; former Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy; retired Olympic soccer star Carli Lloyd; actress Beverly Mitchell; former MLB catcher Mike Piazza; ubiquitous TV doc Dr. Drew Pinsky; and controversial Trump supporter-turned-critic Anthony Scaramucci. It should be interesting, to say the least. — Raechal Shewfelt

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premieres Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

WATCH IT: Sorry Chucky — M3GAN is the internet’s new favorite horror doll

Start 2023 off with a real doll. Ever since the first trailer for the James Wan-produced M3GAN dropped last fall, the title character — an android toy with disconcertingly large eyes — has become meme-generating machine on the internet. Now M3GAN invades movie theaters as we see wait to see whether the film becomes the next Child's Play… or the next Dolly Dearest. With a horror expert like Wan in the mix, we're guessing it'll be the former, and the presence of Get Out's Alison Williams in front of the camera and Malignant screenwriter, Akela Cooper, behind it further suggests M3GAN has the goods to delight and terrify moviegoers in the new year. — Ethan Alter

M3GAN premieres Friday, Jan. 6 in theaters.

STREAM IT: Ease into 2023 with a soft rock bingefest

Have you never been mellow? Well, here's your chance. Paramount+'s three-episode docuseries Sometimes When We Touch will make for extremely soothing post-holiday viewing, as it tells the untold story of a once-maligned musical genre in the midst of a surprise comeback: soft rock. The series features interviews with some of rock's softest legends, like Air Supply, Ambrosia, Christopher Cross, Dan Hill, Rupert Holmes, Kenny Loggins, Richard Marx and Toni Tennille. Plus, Yahoo Entertainment's own music editor Lyndsey Parker weighs in on how video temporarily killed the mellow-gold radio star during the early-MTV era. Pour yourself a tall piña colada and come escape to this simpler, softer time. — Lyndsey Parker

Sometimes When We Touch premieres Tuesday, Jan. 3 on Paramount+.

STREAM IT: The classic nature franchise Wild Kingdom roars again with a new streaming series

Sixty years ago, Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom series brought the wide world of nature into living rooms for kids and parents to enjoy. Now the series is returning for the streaming age with Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild, a 10-episode series focused on the conservation efforts necessary to protect the natural lands and wildlife of the United States. Hosted by longtime Wild Kingdom star, Peter Gros, the show traverses the continent to tell a variety of wild stories, including the re-introduction of two rescued black bear cubs into the Pacific Northwest wilderness and how Monterey Bay's sea otter population carries on in the face of climate change. This exclusive clip from Protecting the Wild teases what's in store for the season, and showcases some of the series's terrific nature photography. — E.A.

Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild premieres Monday, Jan. 2 on RFD-TV and WildKingdom.com.

STREAM IT: From vampires to Mayfair Witches, AMC expands its Anne Rice universe

Hot on the heels of Interview With the Vampire, here comes Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches — AMC's second series based on one of the late author's signature works. Rice's original Witches trilogy was published between 1990 and 1994, and follows a family of New Orleans-based witches who owe their wealth and power to a centuries-old spirit. Overseen by Masters of Sex creator Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding, the series stars White Lotus veteran Alexandra Daddario as the latest Mayfair heiress and Harry Hamlin as her father. Since the witches were referenced during the run of Vampire, don't be surprised if we hear about Lestat and Louis's exploits on the new show as well. — E.A.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches premieres Sunday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. on AMC and AMC+.

STREAM IT: Trigun Stampede revitalizes an anime classic

The promising reboot of the late-'90s anime series Trigun (itself based on the manga by Yasuhiro Nightow) follows bumbling investigative reporters Meryl Stryfe and Roberto De Niro as they try to piece together the mystery of Vash the Stampede — a quirky quick-draw outlaw who prefers pacifism to gunfights — and his evil twin brother, Knives Millions. Channeling elements of Dune, Star Wars and Clint Eastwood spaghetti, this kinetic, comedic sci-fi Western is poised to entrance a new generation of fans. — Marcus Errico

Trigun Stampede premieres Saturday, Jan. 7 on Crunchyroll.

WATCH IT: America’s got all-star talent

Since 2006, the Got Talent franchise has launched the careers of many singers, dancers, puppeteers, comedians, daredevils, magicians and animal acts — and in the new spinoff series America's Got Talent: All-Stars, 60 of those champions, finalists and fan favorites from various international editions will compete in the ultimate AGT showdown. Returning contestants to look out for are Vegas ventriloquist and Season 2 winner Terry Fator (probably the most successful champ in AGT history), singer/pianist and Season 14 winner Kodi Lee, spoken-word artist and Season 15 winner Brandon Leake, lovable comedian Josh Blue, teen aerialist Aidan Bryant, saxophonist Avery Dixon… and, much to main judge Simon Cowell's chagrin, even merry prankster Sethward. Apparently the "More Parmesan" guy couldn't make it. — L.P.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars premieres Monday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

WATCH IT: Get ready for another star-studded round of Celebrity Jeopardy!

Host Mayim Bialik isn't the only star on this primetime edition of the quiz show, which is not to be confused with the beloved Saturday Night Live version, and features the likes of Michael Cera, Torrey DeVitto, Zoë Chao, Cari Champion and Patton Oswalt buzzing in for charity. All of them are competing for a spot in the finals of the tournament on Feb. 2, where they'll face actors Will Wheaton (Stand By Me, Star Trek: The Next Generation) and Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project, Suicide Squad), who both clinched their spots earlier in the season. While everyone still wants to take home — and, in this case, give away — the prize money, the celebrity version of Jeopardy! is a bit more laid back than the one that airs on weekdays. — R.S.

Celebrity Jeopardy! airs Thursday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

HEAR IT: Iggy Pop wins at life

Punk godfather Iggy Pop's new album may be titled Every Loser, but it sounds like a winning combination to us! Issued on of-the-moment super-producer Andrew Watt's new Gold Tooth Records label, the all-star LP features contributions from Guns N' Roses's Duff McKagan, the Red Hot Chili Peppers's Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer, Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard, Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro and Eric Avery, and Blink-182's Travis Barker. "The players are guys I've known since they were kids, and the music will beat the s*** out of you," Pop boasted in an exciting statement, while Watt added, "Iggy Pop is a f****** icon. A true original. … I still can't believe he let me make a record with him. I am honored. It doesn't get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go. … Turn it up and hold on." — L.P.

Every Loser by Iggy Pop is available Friday, Jan. 6 to download/stream on .

WATCH IT: Everybody say love! RuPaul’s Drag Race is back

Shapeshifting queen of all media and six-time Outstanding Reality Host Emmy-winner RuPaul returns with his culture-shifting talent show. And this time, the queen of pop and ponytails, Ariana Grande, is on board for the premiere — following in the high-heeled footsteps of other guest divas like Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and Miley Cyrus — so it makes total sense that the series is now moving to MTV. This star-studded 15th season will also feature Ali Wong, Hayley Kiyoko, Julia Garner, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris and Orville Peck, while previous recurring guest judge Ts Madison joins the panel full-time. Halleloo! — L.P.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 premieres Friday, Jan. 6 at 9:30 p.m. on MTV.