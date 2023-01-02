Read full article on original website
Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say
ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
'I'm tired of feeling violated in my own home' | APD search for person pretending to be security guard
ATLANTA — A person disguising themself as a security guard in Atlanta is on the police's radar after showing up at Buckhead residences. There are two complaints so far, but after digging deeper - it's much more widespread than the duo. "I just think she's very, very bold," A...
Surveillance video shows moments truck plowed into Atlanta home with 4 children inside
ATLANTA — Doorbell cam video shows the moments a truck plowed into a northwest Atlanta house with four children inside Tuesday night. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the home on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive Thursday, where the house is now boarded up. and workers have started to put in new windows.
Man charged with Atlanta rapper Takeoff’s death released on $1M bond
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Takeoff is now out of jail. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was taken into custody on Dec. 1. His arrest came one day after another man was charged in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. It happened as more than 30 people were leaving a private party early that morning. Police say shots were fired during an argument over a dice game, but 28-year-old Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.
Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Edge’s niece Carletta Ford tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station...
2 charged in December killing of Norcross man
NORCROSS, Ga. — Two people were charged with the murder of a Norcross man after he was shot to death back in December. Requel Rayshawn Johnson, 20, and Antonio Montez Payne, 17, were charged with aggravated assault and felony murder, according to a news release from the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Suspect accused of throwing burning ‘substance’ in woman’s face on NYC subway arrested in Atlanta
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fugitive who was on the run in for nearly a month after what officers said was an unprovoked attack on a subway train was caught in Atlanta Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The attack happened on Dec. 2....
Fake delivery driver steals packages from Atlanta homes
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have received several reports of thieves dressed like delivery drivers stealing packages from neighbors' front doors and porches. Several midtown residents shared home surveillance video showing what appears to be the same suspect approaching their home in an official-looking vest, then grabbing packages off the porch and stuffing them into a bag before taking off.
Dashcam video shows U-Haul pickup truck leading officers on 100mph+ chase
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The driver of a U-Haul pickup truck led officers on a chase of more than 100 mph in Cobb County. It happened on Christmas Eve when officers attempted to pull the driver over during a traffic stop on Atlanta Road, according to Cobb Police. The...
Man shot while pumping gas, DeKalb County police release photos of suspect
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need help identifying a man believed to have shot another while he was pumping gas at a Decatur gas station. Police posted pictures of the suspect and the car he was seen driving. The pictures were released after police were called to a Texaco gas station off Columbia Drive for one person shot.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, killing one, injuring another: Clayton County deputies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man they believe killed one person and injured another at a Riverdale apartment complex back in 2021. Daniel Allen was arrested in Newnan after he was believed to have shot into a car filled with people at The Life at Pine Grove Apartments in Riverdale.
Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy
Atlanta police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Fulton County deputy last week, officials announced Tuesday.
Police investigating shooting at northwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — A man was shot and injured in a shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. Atlanta Police said the man was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition; however, was not forthcoming about what precisely occurred. Police though did say...
GBI will not investigate deaths at DeKalb County Jail
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will not investigate recent deaths at the DeKalb County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office and GBI confirmed. Investigative reporting by Decaturish revealed a high number of inmate deaths at the jail last year. It’s unclear if the GBI was asked only to look into the most recent deaths or all deaths at the jail.
Man shot in leg while he was pumping gas, DeKalb Police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A man was shot in the leg while he was pumping gas at a Decatur gas station Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb Police said. Officers responded to the Texaco gas station at the 4300 block of Columbia Drive shortly after 4:45 p.m. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene – where several police cars were spotted.
3 arrested for stolen machine gun, hundreds of oxycodone pills in Carroll County, deputies say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — Deputies arrested three people in Carroll County for possession of a machine gun, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy of Villa Rica, 22-year-old Tyrecus Caldwell of Carrollton, and 22-year-old Tyanna Dobbs of Carrollton were arrested on Dec. 28.
Clayton County police release sketch, need help identifying remains
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story. Clayton County police need help to identify a man who was found dead back in November. The man was found at the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive near Hawthorne Elementary School, according to a news release from the Clayton County Police Department.
9-year-old dies in southeast Atlanta hit-and-run, police say
ATLANTA — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a 9-year-old boy was struck and killed outside of a southeast Atlanta recreation center Tuesday night. The child was hit by a vehicle around 6:37 p.m. at 365 Cleveland Ave. SE., a the Atlanta Police Department said. The address is the Rosel Fann Recreation Center by Browns Mill Golf Course in Atlanta's Rosedale Heights neighborhood.
Father of 9-year-old killed in hit-and-run devastated
ATLANTA — The family of a 9-year-old killed in a hit-and-run outside an Atlanta rec center is sharing their grief that Jamal Dean’s life was taken too soon. Christopher Dean said he can't go a minute without crying about his son, adding that his child was his everything.
BOLO issued for missing woman: Clayton County police
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a BOLO for a missing woman. Eustacia Browne, 27, was last seen Dec. 26 in the 900th block of Loch Forest Way in Riverdale, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Browne, who was last seen...
