ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Takeoff is now out of jail. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was taken into custody on Dec. 1. His arrest came one day after another man was charged in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. It happened as more than 30 people were leaving a private party early that morning. Police say shots were fired during an argument over a dice game, but 28-year-old Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO