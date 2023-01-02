ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say

ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man charged with Atlanta rapper Takeoff’s death released on $1M bond

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Takeoff is now out of jail. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was taken into custody on Dec. 1. His arrest came one day after another man was charged in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. It happened as more than 30 people were leaving a private party early that morning. Police say shots were fired during an argument over a dice game, but 28-year-old Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 charged in December killing of Norcross man

NORCROSS, Ga. — Two people were charged with the murder of a Norcross man after he was shot to death back in December. Requel Rayshawn Johnson, 20, and Antonio Montez Payne, 17, were charged with aggravated assault and felony murder, according to a news release from the Gwinnett County Police Department.
NORCROSS, GA
11Alive

Fake delivery driver steals packages from Atlanta homes

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have received several reports of thieves dressed like delivery drivers stealing packages from neighbors' front doors and porches. Several midtown residents shared home surveillance video showing what appears to be the same suspect approaching their home in an official-looking vest, then grabbing packages off the porch and stuffing them into a bag before taking off.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

GBI will not investigate deaths at DeKalb County Jail

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will not investigate recent deaths at the DeKalb County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office and GBI confirmed. Investigative reporting by Decaturish revealed a high number of inmate deaths at the jail last year. It’s unclear if the GBI was asked only to look into the most recent deaths or all deaths at the jail.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man shot in leg while he was pumping gas, DeKalb Police say

DECATUR, Ga. — A man was shot in the leg while he was pumping gas at a Decatur gas station Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb Police said. Officers responded to the Texaco gas station at the 4300 block of Columbia Drive shortly after 4:45 p.m. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene – where several police cars were spotted.
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 arrested for stolen machine gun, hundreds of oxycodone pills in Carroll County, deputies say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — Deputies arrested three people in Carroll County for possession of a machine gun, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy of Villa Rica, 22-year-old Tyrecus Caldwell of Carrollton, and 22-year-old Tyanna Dobbs of Carrollton were arrested on Dec. 28.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

9-year-old dies in southeast Atlanta hit-and-run, police say

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a 9-year-old boy was struck and killed outside of a southeast Atlanta recreation center Tuesday night. The child was hit by a vehicle around 6:37 p.m. at 365 Cleveland Ave. SE., a the Atlanta Police Department said. The address is the Rosel Fann Recreation Center by Browns Mill Golf Course in Atlanta's Rosedale Heights neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Father of 9-year-old killed in hit-and-run devastated

ATLANTA — The family of a 9-year-old killed in a hit-and-run outside an Atlanta rec center is sharing their grief that Jamal Dean’s life was taken too soon. Christopher Dean said he can't go a minute without crying about his son, adding that his child was his everything.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

BOLO issued for missing woman: Clayton County police

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a BOLO for a missing woman. Eustacia Browne, 27, was last seen Dec. 26 in the 900th block of Loch Forest Way in Riverdale, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Browne, who was last seen...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
