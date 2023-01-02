Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Kathy Freeman
On Jan. 3, 2023, Kathy Freeman of Wiscasset, a beloved mother of three, passed away. She was 38. She was the daughter of Pamela and Woody Freeman. Kathy graduated from Wiscasset High School in 2004 and was a lifelong resident of the Wiscasset area. Kathy loved animals and gave everything...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Saramae E. Edgerly
Saramae Evelyn Edgerly, 80, of Whitefield, passed away peacefully at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta on Dec. 30, 2022. Saramae was born in New Britain, Connecticut on July 29, 1942, to Richard A. and Ida Mae (Wright) Pipkin. She was a past member of the Grange in Southington, Connecticut, and...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper is Wednesday, Jan. 18. Menu will be corn chowder, biscuits, salad, baked chicken, rice pilaf, peas, and snow pudding. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Suppers are well attended, so reservations are encouraged to make sure there will be adequate meals available.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Multimedia “Getting Onboard” presentation at Waldo Theatre
Saturday, Feb. 4, from 4-6 p.m., “Getting Onboard,” a collaboration between Midcoast Conservancy and ecologist Janet McMahon, will be held at the Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro. "Getting Onboard" is a multimedia performance combining live music, imagery, science, and spoken word to explore the impacts of climate change in...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Boothbay man missing
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Boothbay man. Thomas P. Harris, age 60, was last seen the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd., Boothbay. His roommate reported finding...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Theodore H. Wacholtz
Theodore Hubert “Ted” Wacholtz died Dec. 25, 2022 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta, Maine. He was a disabled veteran who suffered many maladies, including a rare disease called” Stiff Person Syndrome.”. Ted was born Feb. 27, 1949 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Hubert and Marie (Henning)...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Board declines WCC ‘community partner’ offer
Woolwich selectmen are not interested in becoming a “community partner” with Wiscasset Community Center. That would have cost Woolwich $6,000 annually and offered residents reduced rates for WCC memberships and for participation in the parks and recreation department’s adult and youth programs. The board took up the...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Police thank board for money, praise chief’s dedication
School Resource Officer Jonathan Barnes of Wiscasset Police Department told selectmen Jan. 3, the extra money town employees got at Christmastime “came at a great time ... It meant a lot.” As he spoke at the town office in the meeting also carried on Zoom and YouTube, he at times motioned behind him, to the audience that included fellow officers, and motioned in front of him, to selectmen, who approved the pay last month, and Town Manager Dennis Simmons, who proposed it.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Dec. 23 ‘King Tide’ in Wiscasset
Our thanks to Wiscasset’s Matt Haeberle for sharing these photos he took at the Wiscasset waterfront during the high spring tide and storm on Dec 23.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
CRC’s Fuel Fund Selected for Hannaford’s Community Bag Program
Community Resource Council’s Fuel Fund program has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Community Bag Program for the month of January. Launched in October 2015, the Hannaford Community Bag Program is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference. in...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County property transfers in December
Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in December:. Alna: Golden Ridge LLC to O'Shaughnessy, John Kevin and Goldberger, Abigail; Fuller, Andrew to Mi Casa LLC; Carleton, Frank W Jr and Frakes, Ann C to GG IV LLC. Boothbay: Ford, Richard E. to Luongo,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Adult acting workshops at The Waldo
Looking for some motivation? The Waldo Theatre is offering a series of Adult Acting Workshops this winter on the first Saturday of each month with instructor Teralyn Reiter. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to brush up on your performance skills, Teralyn can help you build proficiency and gain confidence.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Jan. 5 update: Midcoast adds 24 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘The play’s the thing’: Audition for ‘Hamlet’
Heartwood announces auditions for its production of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” set to open in late July. Auditions will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 between 3 and 4:30 p.m. at the Poe Theater at Lincoln Academy, 81 Academy Hill Road, in Newcastle. A snow date set for Saturday, Jan. 21 during the same hours.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Help Yourself Food Pantry
The Help Yourself Shelf (HYS) is an ongoing ministry of St. Philip’s Church. Groceries, meat, vegetables, bakery goods, and paper products provided for families in need, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. outside of parish hall. Volunteers will greet you, and ask you to sign in. No proof of residency is required. Should you have questions, wish to volunteer, or make donations, please call the office at 882-7184 or e-mail us at stphilips@wiscasset.net.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Alna family aids dog’s rescue from marsh
In an email to Wiscasset Newspaper Jan. 1, Alna’s Coreysha Stone recounted multiple people’s New Year’s Eve rescue of a dog at a marsh in Bath. Stone wrote:. “There are are times when a group of complete strangers just happen to be at the right place at the right time. This was the case in the early evening of Dec. 31 on the water's edge of the south end dog park in Bath. As the sun was setting and I was enjoying the dog park with my two dogs, my 12-year-old son and his friend (there was) a fun beagle -hound mix, weighing about 65 pounds ... Around 4:30 p.m., (the dog) ventured down to the salt marsh on the edge of the icy Kennebec River in the shadows of (Bath Iron Works).
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Rock, Paper, Scissors, Paint’
River Arts in Damariscotta is pleased to present a unique show by four artists, in four mediums. Connected by their reflective approaches, these artists delve deeply into personally relevant subjects. This River Room show runs from Jan. 5 through Feb. 1. The Artists’ Reception will be Saturday, Jan. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Youth cross-country ski clinic
Midcoast Conservancy’s annual Youth XC-Ski Clinic for kids ages 5-12 for six weeks, from Jan. 7 to Feb. 11, 9:30-11 a.m. at Hidden Valley Nature Center (HVNC) in Jefferson. The clinic is the perfect setting for skiers of different levels to gain confidence and enjoy HVNC’s trails. Instructors use fun, non-competitive methods to get the skiers out on the trails having a great time each week.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Career Center Help desk
Thursday, January 19, 9:30-11:00 a.m. Get expert help finding, changing, and progressing your Maine career. Career Center agent Jillaine McGough will help you: job search, build and write a resume, locate an apprenticeship opportunity, get information about federal bonding, access veteran’s services, and more. For more information contact: jillaine.mcgough@maine.gov,...
Comments / 0