Warren County, MS

WJTV 12

Man pleads guilty to carjacking 80-year-old in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to a 2021 armed carjacking against an 80-year-old in Clinton. Prosecutors said David Demazzio Tyler, 32, was identified as the suspect in the armed carjacking of an 80-year-old on December 2, 2021. Jackson police later found the car and Tyler with a gun in his possession. […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

16-year-old Pearl shooting suspect charged as an adult

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old shooting suspect has been charged as an adult for attempted murder and a drive-by shooting in Pearl. Pearl police said Markinan Demon Walker, 16, of Clinton, was officially charged as an adult during his Pearl Municipal Court appearance on Tuesday, January 3. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder […]
PEARL, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: Women arrested after they jump on back of wrecker, remove weapons from car being towed for evidence

Two women were arrested after they reportedly jumped on the back of a wrecker and take weapons from the car as it was being towed for evidence in a Christmas Eve shooting. The two women — Shamekia Redd, 23, and Shafara Richardson, 26 — were each arrested by Brookhaven Police officers and charged with obstruction of justice, in connection with a Christmas Eve shooting.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WLBT

Warren Co. deputies need help to ID suspected auto burglars

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Warren County need your help to ID several males they say are responsible for auto burglaries. Investigators say the string of crimes happened along Highway 3 and in the Blakely Subdivision Monday morning, between 1 a.m. - 5 a.m. The individuals were armed,...
WLBT

Richland officer involved in deadly officer-involved shooting back on duty

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richland police officer will soon return to duty after being involved in a deadly shooting. On Tuesday, city leaders voted to bring Coty Hamilton back on modified duty. This decision goes into effect immediately. Hamilton was placed on administrative leave nearly two weeks ago following...
RICHLAND, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

15-Year-Old Found Shot To Death In Jackson

Jackson police are investigating the homicide of a 15-year-old girl after her body was found in a south Jackson intersection. According to WLBT, the teenager was found on the corner of Meadow Lane and McCluer Road. Police were called around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening about a body found lying in...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg police investigating end-of-year crimes

The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating two crimes reported just before the end of the year. On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 9:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Vicks Wood Federal Credit Union, 107 Thalweg Drive, in reference to fraudulent checks. The complainant stated someone had made checks displaying...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Jackson leaders meet with US marshals director about reducing violent crime

JACKSON, Miss. — The director of the U.S. Marshals Service is talking about violent crime in Jackson. Director Ronald L. Davis said the Marshals Service will provide assistance and support for the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff's Office. Davis said that would be done using "evidence-based community practices" developed through partnership with Jackson leaders, law enforcement and community members.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after chase involving Capitol police

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man on drug charges Monday, January 2. Police said they approached a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Fairbanks and Mill Street. They said the driver attempted to run away from the scene. After a brief pursuit, Jason Eubanks, 39, was taken into custody with no […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man who ran from police now facing drug and gun charges

JACKSON, Miss. — A man who Capitol police said ran from officers turned out to have drugs, guns and cash in his car, according to officials. The incident began Monday when Capitol police officers approached what was described as a suspicious vehicle at Fairbanks and Mill streets. The driver jumped out and ran from officers, who captured him after a brief foot chase.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD reports five charged in recent crimes

Five individuals have been charged with recent crimes, according to the Vicksburg Police Department. George Moore, 25, of Vicksburg was arrested around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, after he attempted to flee on foot from a traffic stop on Washington Street. He was found to be in possession of two handguns, marijuana and cocaine.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Three people shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting that saw three people suffer gunshot injuries while sitting in a vehicle is being investigated in Jackson by Capitol Police. The triple shooting occurred on Monument and Farrish Street. Police say the three victims were inside of a white Crown Vic Wednesday when the...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Capitol police investigate Jackson's first homicide of 2023

JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating Jackson's first homicide of 2023. A witness who works at a personal care home said a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. The witness said he was working inside a home on Earle Street when he heard four gunshots. When he came outside, he saw two men running down the street.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Two killed in 3-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were killed during a crash on I-55 South Frontage Road on Thursday afternoon. Three vehicles were involved in the collision, with the area being sealed off by police shortly after it happened. The drivers of two vehicles were the ones killed during the incident.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Two shot in separate incidents

Two individuals were shot Saturday and Sunday morning in two separate incidents. An argument on Locust Street at the Cyprus Hill apartments led to gunfire. Vicksburg police investigators were at a local medical facility and Chief Penny Jones reported a female involved in the shooting incident is “Ok.” There is a video of the shooting and Vicksburg Police are still investigating the incident. The Vicksburg Daily News will update this story once the investigation concludes and more information is made available to us.
VICKSBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Jackson Man Pleads Guilty to Brandishing a Firearm in Relation to a Robbery

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson Man Pleads Guilty to Brandishing a Firearm in Relation to a Robbery. Tuesday, January 3, 2023. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern...
JACKSON, MS

