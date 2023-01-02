Read full article on original website
Related
Man pleads guilty to carjacking 80-year-old in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to a 2021 armed carjacking against an 80-year-old in Clinton. Prosecutors said David Demazzio Tyler, 32, was identified as the suspect in the armed carjacking of an 80-year-old on December 2, 2021. Jackson police later found the car and Tyler with a gun in his possession. […]
16-year-old Pearl shooting suspect charged as an adult
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old shooting suspect has been charged as an adult for attempted murder and a drive-by shooting in Pearl. Pearl police said Markinan Demon Walker, 16, of Clinton, was officially charged as an adult during his Pearl Municipal Court appearance on Tuesday, January 3. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder […]
Police: Women arrested after they jump on back of wrecker, remove weapons from car being towed for evidence
Two women were arrested after they reportedly jumped on the back of a wrecker and take weapons from the car as it was being towed for evidence in a Christmas Eve shooting. The two women — Shamekia Redd, 23, and Shafara Richardson, 26 — were each arrested by Brookhaven Police officers and charged with obstruction of justice, in connection with a Christmas Eve shooting.
Mississippi police: 15-year-old girl dead after suspect jumps from car, fires into crowd of teenagers walking down street
Police say a 15-year-old female is dead a suspect jumped out of a vehicle and shot into a group of teens walking to the store. Jackson Police launched a homicide investigation after the female was found dead at the intersection of Meadow Lane and McClure Road. The shooting reportedly happened...
WLBT
Warren Co. deputies need help to ID suspected auto burglars
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Warren County need your help to ID several males they say are responsible for auto burglaries. Investigators say the string of crimes happened along Highway 3 and in the Blakely Subdivision Monday morning, between 1 a.m. - 5 a.m. The individuals were armed,...
WLBT
Richland officer involved in deadly officer-involved shooting back on duty
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richland police officer will soon return to duty after being involved in a deadly shooting. On Tuesday, city leaders voted to bring Coty Hamilton back on modified duty. This decision goes into effect immediately. Hamilton was placed on administrative leave nearly two weeks ago following...
darkhorsepressnow.com
15-Year-Old Found Shot To Death In Jackson
Jackson police are investigating the homicide of a 15-year-old girl after her body was found in a south Jackson intersection. According to WLBT, the teenager was found on the corner of Meadow Lane and McCluer Road. Police were called around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening about a body found lying in...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police investigating end-of-year crimes
The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating two crimes reported just before the end of the year. On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 9:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Vicks Wood Federal Credit Union, 107 Thalweg Drive, in reference to fraudulent checks. The complainant stated someone had made checks displaying...
WAPT
Jackson leaders meet with US marshals director about reducing violent crime
JACKSON, Miss. — The director of the U.S. Marshals Service is talking about violent crime in Jackson. Director Ronald L. Davis said the Marshals Service will provide assistance and support for the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff's Office. Davis said that would be done using "evidence-based community practices" developed through partnership with Jackson leaders, law enforcement and community members.
Man arrested after chase involving Capitol police
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man on drug charges Monday, January 2. Police said they approached a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Fairbanks and Mill Street. They said the driver attempted to run away from the scene. After a brief pursuit, Jason Eubanks, 39, was taken into custody with no […]
WAPT
Man who ran from police now facing drug and gun charges
JACKSON, Miss. — A man who Capitol police said ran from officers turned out to have drugs, guns and cash in his car, according to officials. The incident began Monday when Capitol police officers approached what was described as a suspicious vehicle at Fairbanks and Mill streets. The driver jumped out and ran from officers, who captured him after a brief foot chase.
vicksburgnews.com
VPD reports five charged in recent crimes
Five individuals have been charged with recent crimes, according to the Vicksburg Police Department. George Moore, 25, of Vicksburg was arrested around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, after he attempted to flee on foot from a traffic stop on Washington Street. He was found to be in possession of two handguns, marijuana and cocaine.
Police: Suspects tried to cash thousands of dollars in fake Mississippi credit union checks
Police are investigating after suspects attempted to cash thousands of dollars in fake checks displaying a Mississippi credit union’s name. Officials with Vicks Wood Federal Credit Union in Vicksburg contacted police on the morning of Dec. 30 in reference to the fraudulent checks. The complainant stated someone had made...
WLBT
Three people shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting that saw three people suffer gunshot injuries while sitting in a vehicle is being investigated in Jackson by Capitol Police. The triple shooting occurred on Monument and Farrish Street. Police say the three victims were inside of a white Crown Vic Wednesday when the...
WAPT
Capitol police investigate Jackson's first homicide of 2023
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating Jackson's first homicide of 2023. A witness who works at a personal care home said a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. The witness said he was working inside a home on Earle Street when he heard four gunshots. When he came outside, he saw two men running down the street.
WLBT
Two killed in 3-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were killed during a crash on I-55 South Frontage Road on Thursday afternoon. Three vehicles were involved in the collision, with the area being sealed off by police shortly after it happened. The drivers of two vehicles were the ones killed during the incident.
Police: Woman receives minor injuries to scalp after being shot while driving on New Year’s Eve
Police are investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting after a woman received minor injuries to her scalp while driving. Vicksburg Police are investigating the incident, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. Police responding to a shots fired call on Locust Street located a female victim who stated someone...
vicksburgnews.com
Two shot in separate incidents
Two individuals were shot Saturday and Sunday morning in two separate incidents. An argument on Locust Street at the Cyprus Hill apartments led to gunfire. Vicksburg police investigators were at a local medical facility and Chief Penny Jones reported a female involved in the shooting incident is “Ok.” There is a video of the shooting and Vicksburg Police are still investigating the incident. The Vicksburg Daily News will update this story once the investigation concludes and more information is made available to us.
WLOX
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
mageenews.com
Jackson Man Pleads Guilty to Brandishing a Firearm in Relation to a Robbery
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson Man Pleads Guilty to Brandishing a Firearm in Relation to a Robbery. Tuesday, January 3, 2023. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern...
