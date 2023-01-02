Celebrities and fans share well wishes for Jeremy Renner after injury

Thoughts and prayers from Hollywood and beyond poured out for Jeremy Renner on Monday after the “Hawkeye” star was critically injured in a freak snowplow accident .

“My heart is with @JeremyRenner,” director James Gunn — who helms Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise — posted Monday afternoon on Twitter.

The 51-year-old Marvel Universe star was injured Sunday when a large snowplow he was using at his northern Nevada property reportedly malfunctioned and ran over his leg.

He lost a “serious” amount of blood in the incident, and neighbors had to apply a tourniquet before an airlift came to retrieve him, according to reports.

Messages wishing him well soon started coming in, including one from “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” actor Robert Patrick.

“Sending up thoughts and prayers for @JeremyRenner!” tweeted Patrick, who starred with Renner in the 2014 film “Kill the Messenger.”

Another Renner co-star, from his 1995 film debut “National Lampoon’s Senior Trip,” chimed in as well.

Tara Strong starred alongside Renner in his film debut “National Lampoon’s Senior Trip.”

“My sweet @JeremyRenner. Loved you for decades. From a Senior Trip to the #MCU ,” actress Tara Strong tweeted, along with a photo of the two in the movie. “Sending you & your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery.”

Fans also expressed words of support — and horror at what had happened.

“I can’t even imagine that pain,” Twitter user @lowymatt1211 posted, along with a photo of the model of snowplow that ran over Renner’s leg.

Josh Gad expressed his concern for Renner as well.

James Gunn directed Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” films.

“The entire MCU galaxy is thinking and praying for him though so hoping a sound recovery can occur,” @lowymatt1211 said.

The sentiment was shared by actor Josh Gad.

“My God,” Gad tweeted. “Praying for @JeremyRenner and his family.”