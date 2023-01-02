ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady’s comeback Buccaneers win excites model Veronika Rajek: ‘So beautiful’

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUcpG_0k19rQVm00

Model Veronika Rajek was loving every moment of the Buccaneers’ victory on Sunday.

As Tom Brady led Tampa Bay to a comeback win over the Carolina Panthers, clinching the NFC South in the process , Rajek took to Instagram to celebrate.

“So beautiful,” Rajek remarked in the fourth quarter as Tampa Bay took a 22-21 lead. She then celebrated the new year after seeing the final score of 30-24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35AD1T_0k19rQVm00
Model Veronika Rajek celebrated Tom Brady’s Buccaneers win on Jan. 1, 2023.
Instagram/@veronikarajek
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3019Oy_0k19rQVm00
Veronika Rajek gushed, “So beautiful,” during the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers-Panthers game.
Instagram/@veronikarajek

“So now Happy New Year,” the model added in a separate Instagram Story.

Rajek, who is reportedly married to Olympic bobsledder Viktor Rajek, has shown her support for Brady, 45, and the Buccaneers this season. Last month, she gushed over the seven-time Super Bowl champ after he orchestrated a wild win over the Saints .

“I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t,” Rajek posted on Instagram in December 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqaX0_0k19rQVm00
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during a game against the Panthers on Jan. 1, 2023.
USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EyDMO_0k19rQVm00
Model Veronika Rajek wears a Tom Brady jersey in December 2022.
Instagram/@veronikarajek

“Even his haters love him because they know he is the [goat] @tombrady thank you for an amazing show.”

In Sunday’s win over the Panthers, Brady threw for 432 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Buccaneers also improved to 8-8 on the season.

“We’ve battled through a lot of tough things this year,” Brady said. “Happy to win the division. It’s always tough to do it. NFL games are tough to win and we always figure out a way to keep them somehow exciting. I wish they wouldn’t be as exciting as we made them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ie9Aj_0k19rQVm00
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, here in May 2019, announced their divorce in October 2022.
WireImage

It’s been a challenging year for Brady both on and off the field. In October 2022, the quarterback announced that he and wife Gisele Bündchen were divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

The former couple has two children together , son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady is also a dad to 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

