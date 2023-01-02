Hugh Grant ‘terrified’ of hot dog stalker at Comic-Con: ‘I still have nightmares’

Hugh Grant was frankly “terrified” of a uniquely dressed fan who “stalked” him at Comic-Con.

The 62-year-old actor and his “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” co-star Chris Pine, 42, relished about the memorable interaction in a recent interview with Collider .

Grant admitted to being nervous onstage at San Diego Comic-Con in July because he’s “so old now” compared to the hunky Pine.

“I’m passé, and I thought, ‘They’ll bring out Chris Pine, they’ll go mad,'” he said of the memable “Don’t Worry Darling” star . “They’ll bring out the others, they’ll go mad. And then they’ll say ‘Hugh Grant,’ and there’ll be dead silence.”

But as the story goes, Pine declared the crowd “f–king loved” Grant — especially one person in particular.

“There was only one person at that convention who really loved me, and he was dressed for the whole three days as a hot dog,” Grant recalled.

Hugh Grant attended San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, 2022. Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

But the stalker wouldn’t get out of his grill.

“And he followed me wherever I went. I couldn’t shake him. Do you remember the hot dog?” he asked Pine. “I was terrified. I still have nightmares about him.”

“I know. That’s pretty great,” Pine replied.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” hits theaters on March 3.

[Warning: Major “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” spoiler ahead.]

A cosplayer poses as a hot dog during New York Comic Con 2019. Note: This is not confirmed to be the wiener wearer who harassed Grant at San Diego’s fan event. Getty Images

Hugh Grant and Chris Pine pose at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at the San Diego Convention Center. Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, Grant confirmed that he is “married to James Bond” — referring to actor Daniel Craig — in Netflix’s “Glass Onion.”

Craig, 54, reprises his role as Benoit Blanc in the Rian Johnson-directed film. Admitting that his presence is a tiny cameo, Grant plays the detective’s husband, Phillip.

“It’s the tiniest little moment. I don’t really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought ‘Knives Out 1’ was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours …”