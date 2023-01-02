Fans mistake Khloé Kardashian for Taylor Swift in latest edited photos

Khloé Kardashian’s photo editors appear to have taken airbrushing so far that her fans mistook her for Taylor Swift.

The Good American co-founder, 38, shared photos on Instagram Monday from her new spread for Sorbet magazine wearing head-to-toe Prada, and in one particular photo in which she’s lying down across a chair and ottoman, she looks more like the “Anti-Hero” singer, 33, than she does herself.

“I thought it was Taylor Swift lol,” commented one follower.

“Really thought this was Taylor swift lol,” echoed another, who received about five responses of “same.”

The Good American co-founder posed in head-to-toe Prada for Sorbet magazine. Sorbet

Another fan looked past the confusing face, which featured Kardashian’s new bangs , and instead focused on how the “Kardashians” star’s legs go on for miles.

“Her legs look tooo long,” the follower wrote.

Perhaps it’s Kardashian’s new bangs that are very similar to Swift’s that is prompting the comparison. Getty Images

The editing accusations come just a week after fans claimed Kim Kardashian Photoshopped her family’s Christmas photo snapped at Kourtney Kardashian’s party.

Social media users believed none of the women actually posed together for the photo and instead were all edited in.

“Why though? It’s so hard to take a picture together? Isn’t it harder to photoshop each and every one in? This family is baffling,” one person commented.

“Every single jawline is photoshopped looks like there [sic] heads been cut an [sic] pasted on,” another fan wrote.

However, the family later shut down the speculation by posting videos of them all posing together for the photo in question.

The Kardashian-Jenners are accused of editing their images more often than not, and one time even went so far as to replace Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi’s head with Khloé’s daughter True’s in pictures snapped at Disneyland.

There really are no boundaries when it comes to editing their photos.