West Virginia State Wins the 2nd YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament Championship

West Virginia State won the 2nd YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament over Tusculum College.

ST. THOMAS, USVI - No. 16 West Virginia State traveled to St. Thomas for the 2nd YES USVI Classic HBCU Championship and decidedly won 73-59 over Tusculum College with a strong defense and outside shooting performance.

"It's an awesome team to be coaching, its a joy to coach them," Coach Poore noted to HBCU Legends. "They are a great group of competitors that just finds a way to win. We had different matchups every game, and we adjusted to their style of game...We adapted and adjusted, and all of the credit to those guys...they can really play the game of basketball."

Anthony Pittman scored 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists, earning the senior forward the YES USVI Classic HBCU Tournament MVP award.

Pittman said, "It's big, we were really just coming out here to win a championship...MVP is just a little thing, we want to win championships."

Samier Kinsler drained five three-pointers and 18 points, and Ibn Loyal added 12 points and five rebounds.

Tusculum opened the scoring in the contest but could not meet the challenge of the Yellow Jackets.

Inady Legiste recorded 14 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers. Connor Jordan and James West each had 10 points apiece in the losing effort.

West Virginia outrebounded Tusculum 36 to 29. Coach Poore knew that rebounding and paint scoring would be the keys to leading the Yellow Jackets to victory.

Pittman on his experience visiting St. Thomas, "It's a once in a lifetime experience, hopefully we could come back and do the same thing."

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles