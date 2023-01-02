ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arA60_0k19r74S00

Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.

On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Pennsylvania to face off with the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, they will remain without 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram, who has been ruled out due to a toe injury.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Brandon Ingram (toe) remains out for Monday."

The former Duke star has missed the last 17 games, so this will be his 18th straight out of the starting lineup.

Before getting injured, Ingram had been in the middle of a fantastic season.

He is averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 15 games.

In addition, he is shooting 47.2% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point range.

The Pelicans come into the night as one of the best teams in the NBA.

They are 23-13 in 36 games, which has them tied with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Pelicans are 5-5, and they are 7-9 in 16 games on the road (16-4 in 20 games at home).

On Friday night, the Pelicans beat the 76ers 127-116 when they hosted the 76ers in Louisiana.

Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum combined to score 78 points, while Joel Embiid had 37.

The 76ers come into the matchup as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-14 record in 35 games.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and 14-5 in the 19 games they have hosted at home in Pennsylvania.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rolling out

On-air tension between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless continues (video)

Shannon Sharpe has returned to his on-air day job on FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” but the apparent ongoing tension between the sports debate show’s stars isn’t dissipating any. Sharpe returned to the show on Jan. 4 after not showing up on Jan. 3. He opened the show with a monologue to explain his absence, and to shut down any speculation.
FOX Sports

LeBron James record tracker: How far is he from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James needs 484 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's all-time regular-season scoring record (38,387 points). James broke the record for most total points — regular season and playoffs — in February. At his career pace of 27.2 points per game, James...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy