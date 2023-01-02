ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Move and groove for a good cause

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit Health For All has provided free health care treatment for low income and uninsured residents in the Brazos Valley for decades. Now, they need your help to keep their vision going. The organization is hosting an event to raise money for the clinic’s mission of keeping the Brazos Valley safe and healthy.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley residents preparing for allergies, cedar fever

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -High pollen counts are causing allergies to act up this time of year. Cedar fever has been an issue with residents and with the flu and Covid-19 still being a concern, it may be hard to tell the difference between symptoms. Dr. Rebecca Fischer, Professor of...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
ROUND ROCK, TX
News Channel 25

Cedar fever in the Brazos Valley: What it is and how it affects you

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Around the winter months, some of us start to sniffle and sneeze and have itchy eyes. We may think it’s a common cold due to spring allergies, but you could be experiencing symptoms of cedar fever. Michael Merritt — program leader, Urban and Community...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

First rainfall of 2023 in the books: Here’s a look at how rain totals panned out

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We started off 2023 with a bang, literally. Monday, January 2nd not only brought us our first rain of the year, but it came with the possibility of severe weather as well. Luckily, the Brazos Valley got by without too many bumps and bruises Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. No storms reached severe thresholds, but a few of them were quite noisy on their way through.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Next cold front scheduled to arrive Saturday afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The parade of Pacific cold fronts continues for the Brazos Valley. After a very brief warm-up from the mid/upper 60s Thursday to the mid-70s Friday, the next north wind shift is scheduled to arrive midday to mid-afternoon Saturday. Like our most recent fronts, this one will not have the full fury of winter behind it. It will have enough oomph to drop temperatures down the thermometer a bit between lunch and sunset.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Bend Star

How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following

History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
TEXAS STATE
US105

These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast

I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Road Trip! 10 Places In Texas That Should Be On Your Bucket List To Visit In 2023!

Just when you thought you had visited the over 268,000 square miles of Texas, someone throws another city at ya. Up until recently, I had no idea Detroit, TX even existed! If you're like me and have been to countless lakes, RV parks and campgrounds your whole life, you may think that you have visited every hot spot in Texas that you needed to but apparently, that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Is Your Job Life Or Death? Texas Top 5 Most Dangerous Jobs

Here in the great state of Texas, you have to be built Ford tough. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the opportunities. Of course, that means the risks can often be bigger too. Sure, we have great barbecue and talented football teams, but making a living in the Lone Star...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley residents try their luck in the Mega Millions Jackpot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The sixth-largest lottery in history will be up for grabs on Tuesday night. The Mega Millions Jackpot is valued at $785 million and residents in the Brazos Valley have been hitting the gas stations to hopefully buy a winning ticket. Residents like Melinda Odum in Bryan...
BRYAN, TX
LoneStar 92

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy