KBTX.com
St. Joseph Health welcomes new president with new philosophy for patient care
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kimberly Shaw, the new President of St. Joseph Health in the Brazos Valley, has officially moved into the area and started her work. KBTX sat down with Shaw Thursday to learn more about where she comes from and her goals for healthcare in the Brazos Valley.
KBTX.com
From The Ground Up: Urban and rural communities come together to help the future of agriculture
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Students from urban and rural communities gathered late last year to participate in the Norman Borlaug Youth In Agriculture program. The students are working together to solve advanced issues related to agriculture. “There’s no other program out there that combines both urban and rural kids and combining...
KBTX.com
Move and groove for a good cause
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit Health For All has provided free health care treatment for low income and uninsured residents in the Brazos Valley for decades. Now, they need your help to keep their vision going. The organization is hosting an event to raise money for the clinic’s mission of keeping the Brazos Valley safe and healthy.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley residents preparing for allergies, cedar fever
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -High pollen counts are causing allergies to act up this time of year. Cedar fever has been an issue with residents and with the flu and Covid-19 still being a concern, it may be hard to tell the difference between symptoms. Dr. Rebecca Fischer, Professor of...
Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
'Absolutely historic moment': Tribe in Texas comes under new leadership, change makes tribal history
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A tribe in Texas has come under new leadership and the change has made tribal history. On Tuesday, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas introduced its new principal chief, Donnis Battise, and second chief, Millie Thompson Williams. Battise and Williams were officially inaugurated on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
News Channel 25
Cedar fever in the Brazos Valley: What it is and how it affects you
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Around the winter months, some of us start to sniffle and sneeze and have itchy eyes. We may think it’s a common cold due to spring allergies, but you could be experiencing symptoms of cedar fever. Michael Merritt — program leader, Urban and Community...
KBTX.com
First rainfall of 2023 in the books: Here’s a look at how rain totals panned out
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We started off 2023 with a bang, literally. Monday, January 2nd not only brought us our first rain of the year, but it came with the possibility of severe weather as well. Luckily, the Brazos Valley got by without too many bumps and bruises Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. No storms reached severe thresholds, but a few of them were quite noisy on their way through.
A corporate tax break program just expired in Texas. Will lawmakers replace it in 2023?
A massive corporate tax-break program in Texas expired in 2022, but before Dec. 31, state officials said an "extraordinary number" of companies tried to apply. Now, it could be up to the state legislature to deal with the stack of pending applications.
TxDOT central I-35 expansion project puts businesses at risk of displacement, loss of 625 jobs
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation released the environmental impact statement (EIS) draft for its proposed Interstate 35 Capital Express Central project. The draft provides Central Texans their first look at how many residences and businesses could be impacted by the expansion, putting them at risk for...
KBTX.com
Next cold front scheduled to arrive Saturday afternoon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The parade of Pacific cold fronts continues for the Brazos Valley. After a very brief warm-up from the mid/upper 60s Thursday to the mid-70s Friday, the next north wind shift is scheduled to arrive midday to mid-afternoon Saturday. Like our most recent fronts, this one will not have the full fury of winter behind it. It will have enough oomph to drop temperatures down the thermometer a bit between lunch and sunset.
Cedar fever relief tips, according to Central Texans
Cedar is a winter allergy and the season typically peaks in January. Over the last week or so, cedar pollen counts have been "very high," according to our Pollen Sense technology.
Fort Bend Star
How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following
History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
Road Trip! 10 Places In Texas That Should Be On Your Bucket List To Visit In 2023!
Just when you thought you had visited the over 268,000 square miles of Texas, someone throws another city at ya. Up until recently, I had no idea Detroit, TX even existed! If you're like me and have been to countless lakes, RV parks and campgrounds your whole life, you may think that you have visited every hot spot in Texas that you needed to but apparently, that is not the case.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas may cut ties with huge hospital system
Blue Cross Blue Shield is the insurance provider for state employees.
KFDM-TV
New Texas law gives senior citizens, people who are disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to people who are disabled or over the age of 65. KEYE was told the new law will help people stay in their homes. The biggest question, though, is how will schools be able to recoup the expected loss in revenue.
Is Your Job Life Or Death? Texas Top 5 Most Dangerous Jobs
Here in the great state of Texas, you have to be built Ford tough. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the opportunities. Of course, that means the risks can often be bigger too. Sure, we have great barbecue and talented football teams, but making a living in the Lone Star...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley residents try their luck in the Mega Millions Jackpot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The sixth-largest lottery in history will be up for grabs on Tuesday night. The Mega Millions Jackpot is valued at $785 million and residents in the Brazos Valley have been hitting the gas stations to hopefully buy a winning ticket. Residents like Melinda Odum in Bryan...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
