Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Resorts World axes free parking throughout its property garages

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Say goodbye to free parking at Resorts World. Free parking will only be available for Genting Rewards members as of January 4, 2023, says a spokesperson with the property. MORE ON NEWS 3 | From self-driving strollers to boats with self-docking: CES 2023 has it...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Convention Center announces upcoming events for 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Convention Center is making a strong start to the new year with various trade shows ready for fans. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO, Steve Hill, announced five new shows added for 2023 on top of CES. World...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Yukon Pizza now open in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — After popping up at Vegas Test Kitchen for the last two years, the beloved pizza concept Yukon Pizza has officially gone brick and mortar!. Joining us now to tell us all about it is the founder of Yukon Pizza, Alex White.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas increases cap on pets allowed in a single household

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas will raise the cap on the number of cats and dogs allowed in a single household to help animal shelters stretched thin by recent animal intakes. City council members voted 4-2 Wednesday to increase from four to six the number...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Busy weekend once again expected at Harry Reid Airport ahead of CES

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The holidays may be over, but Harry Reid Airport will continue to deal with heavy traffic this week following the return of one of the valley's largest conventions. The airport reported long lines on Wednesday morning at their Uber/Lyft pickup and taxi area as many...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Healthy options for 'Dry January'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Normally getting your health back on track in the new year can be a drag. But now there are a ton of new ways to make it fun and healthy at the same time!. Here to talk to me about those creative options is registered dietitian nutritionist Roxana Ehsani.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How CES tech can address Nevada drought and water crisis

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CES 2023 kicked off in Las Vegas on Thursday with an expected 100,000 attendees and over 3,200 exhibitors. Organizers said it’s 70% larger than last year’s pandemic-restricted show. With a focus on sustainability this year, several companies are promoting products that can help...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Light to moderate rain expected in the Las Vegas valley Thursday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Active weather arrives in Southern Nevada on Thursday!. Rain will likely be in Las Vegas, with the best chance of showers expected between 10 am to 3 pm. Rain totals will be anywhere from around .10" up to .25", according to forecast rain models. Breezes will be out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Water usage cuts for Las Vegas golf courses get approval

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Water regulators have approved cuts to the usage allowed for Las Vegas valley golf courses. The Las Vegas Valley Water District, or LVVWD, said Tuesday that its board of directors approved a reduction in golf course water budgets, from 6.3 acre-feet to 4 acre-feet, by 2024.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Animal Foundation to host adoption event for the new year

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the help of an upcoming adoption event, the Animal Foundation hopes to find loving homes for some of their pets to start the year off right. The shelter will host a 'New Year, New Best Friend' adoption event starting Friday, January 6, through Sunday, January 8.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas public schools dealing with internet outage

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Public schools in the Las Vegas valley are dealing with an internet outage as students return to class Tuesday morning. The Clark County School District said students and employees might have problems connecting with virtual class sessions and other resources. School safety is not an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cox Communications issues statement following morning service outage

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Cox Communications is issuing a statement after many customers reported a service outage Wednesday morning. The company says the issue has been resolved with no reason as to why the outage was caused. We experienced a temporary service outage in Las Vegas that lasted a...
LAS VEGAS, NV

