news3lv.com
Resorts World axes free parking throughout its property garages
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Say goodbye to free parking at Resorts World. Free parking will only be available for Genting Rewards members as of January 4, 2023, says a spokesperson with the property. MORE ON NEWS 3 | From self-driving strollers to boats with self-docking: CES 2023 has it...
news3lv.com
Wynn Nightlife hosting auditions for upcoming summer season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Wynn Nightlife is getting ready to host auditions for their hottest nightclubs. Here to talk about what you need to do to audition is the general manager of XS Nightclub, Alvin Young.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Convention Center announces upcoming events for 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Convention Center is making a strong start to the new year with various trade shows ready for fans. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO, Steve Hill, announced five new shows added for 2023 on top of CES. World...
news3lv.com
Production company Spiegelworld buys small town south of Las Vegas for 'circus village'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spiegelworld, the production company behind the shows "ABSINTHE" and "OPIUM," has purchased a small desert town with the goal of turning it into a "circus village." A spokesperson for Spiegelworld says the company will revive the town of Nipton, located about an hour's drive south...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas gentlemen's club unveils world's largest security guard mech at CES
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new bouncer in town. The gentlemen's club Sapphire Las Vegas says it has unveiled the world's largest bouncer, known as Mech "The Bot" Johnson. Club-goers will run into "The Bot" starting on Friday, Jan. 6, in conjunction with CES 2023, according to a publicist for Sapphire.
news3lv.com
Yukon Pizza now open in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — After popping up at Vegas Test Kitchen for the last two years, the beloved pizza concept Yukon Pizza has officially gone brick and mortar!. Joining us now to tell us all about it is the founder of Yukon Pizza, Alex White.
news3lv.com
Downtown Summerlin announces festivities for upcoming Lunar New Year celebration
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Lunar New Year is almost here, and Downtown Summerlin is getting ready to celebrate with the community this month. The Year of the Rabbit will be celebrated throughout Downtown Summerlin from January 23 through January 27, including festive decorations perfect for photo ops. The...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas increases cap on pets allowed in a single household
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas will raise the cap on the number of cats and dogs allowed in a single household to help animal shelters stretched thin by recent animal intakes. City council members voted 4-2 Wednesday to increase from four to six the number...
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas approves land purchase for planned parking garage in Arts District
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas has approved a purchase to plans to bring a parking garage to one part of downtown Las Vegas. During the most recent city council meeting on Tuesday, an ordinance for the city to purchase a property located at 201 E. Imperial Avenue was approved.
news3lv.com
Busy weekend once again expected at Harry Reid Airport ahead of CES
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The holidays may be over, but Harry Reid Airport will continue to deal with heavy traffic this week following the return of one of the valley's largest conventions. The airport reported long lines on Wednesday morning at their Uber/Lyft pickup and taxi area as many...
news3lv.com
Healthy options for 'Dry January'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Normally getting your health back on track in the new year can be a drag. But now there are a ton of new ways to make it fun and healthy at the same time!. Here to talk to me about those creative options is registered dietitian nutritionist Roxana Ehsani.
news3lv.com
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas unveils new rendering for 'New Year's resolution'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is looking forward to its opening this year. An Instagram account for the venue released a new rendering on Tuesday for its first post, showing the Sphere draped in three glowing red lines. "Our 2023 New Year's Resolution? Unveil,"...
news3lv.com
How CES tech can address Nevada drought and water crisis
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CES 2023 kicked off in Las Vegas on Thursday with an expected 100,000 attendees and over 3,200 exhibitors. Organizers said it’s 70% larger than last year’s pandemic-restricted show. With a focus on sustainability this year, several companies are promoting products that can help...
news3lv.com
From self-driving strollers to boats with self-docking: CES 2023 has it all
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The most advanced technology in the world is now on display here in Las Vegas for Day One of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). There is no shortage of cool technology, with 3200 exhibitors at this year’s show. Our News 3 crew saw a...
news3lv.com
Light to moderate rain expected in the Las Vegas valley Thursday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Active weather arrives in Southern Nevada on Thursday!. Rain will likely be in Las Vegas, with the best chance of showers expected between 10 am to 3 pm. Rain totals will be anywhere from around .10" up to .25", according to forecast rain models. Breezes will be out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
news3lv.com
Former Las Vegas airline executive gets prison time for failing to pay $2.6M in taxes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Las Vegas airline executive got a two-year prison sentence for failing to pay over $2.6 million in employment taxes, according to federal officials. William Acor pleaded guilty in March last year to willful failure to collect and pay over employment taxes, the IRS...
news3lv.com
Water usage cuts for Las Vegas golf courses get approval
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Water regulators have approved cuts to the usage allowed for Las Vegas valley golf courses. The Las Vegas Valley Water District, or LVVWD, said Tuesday that its board of directors approved a reduction in golf course water budgets, from 6.3 acre-feet to 4 acre-feet, by 2024.
news3lv.com
The Animal Foundation to host adoption event for the new year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the help of an upcoming adoption event, the Animal Foundation hopes to find loving homes for some of their pets to start the year off right. The shelter will host a 'New Year, New Best Friend' adoption event starting Friday, January 6, through Sunday, January 8.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas public schools dealing with internet outage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Public schools in the Las Vegas valley are dealing with an internet outage as students return to class Tuesday morning. The Clark County School District said students and employees might have problems connecting with virtual class sessions and other resources. School safety is not an...
news3lv.com
Cox Communications issues statement following morning service outage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Cox Communications is issuing a statement after many customers reported a service outage Wednesday morning. The company says the issue has been resolved with no reason as to why the outage was caused. We experienced a temporary service outage in Las Vegas that lasted a...
