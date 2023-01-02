ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, MI

Litchfield boys hoops earn Holiday tournament wins

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfYE4_0k19ql8M00

LITCHFIELD — Litchfield earned a pair of Holiday season victories to propel their Terrier boys basketball team into the new year. Litchfield defeated Jackson Prep 53-18 and beat Tekonsha 63-41 to earn a 2-0 mark during the Holiday break.

Litchfield got out to an early 15-5 lead against Jackson Prep. The Terriers grew their lead to 29-11 by halftime, before pouring on the points in the second half. The Terriers had balanced scoring opportunities.

Junior Alvarez led the team with 11 total points, and he had two steals. Simon Collins had 10 points and five rebounds. Brandon Campbell had nine points and three steals. Miguel Pedroza had seven points, five rebounds and four steals. Ricky McCafferty had eight points and five rebounds. Logan Buehrle had five points, four rebounds and four assists. Tyler Bills had five points, five assists and four steals.

Coach Joey Collins said the Terriers played their best game of the year against Tekonsha. The team started scoring with Tyler Bills and Junior Alvarez hitting three-pointers. In the second quarter, Simon Collins, Bills and Alvarez each knocked down a triple. The Tekonsha boys prep hoops team pulled within 10 in the third quarter, but the Terriers weathered the storm and made some timely steals.

Logan Buehrle led the scoring attack with 17 points, four assists and four steals. Simon Collins had 11 points, five rebounds and three steals. Junior Alvarez had 13 points and two rebounds. Tyler Bills had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Brandon Campbell had eight points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Miguel Pedroza had two points and two rebounds.

The Terriers look to head into January with a good balanced offensive and defensive attack, and they proved they have the capability of competing with their SCAA foes this season. Next up on the list will be Colon in an away match on Jan. 10. A matchup with Waldron will be held on Jan. 12 at Litchfield. The Terriers are currently 4-2 on the season, with each loss coming by single digits to Climax-Scotts and the undefeated Pittsford Wildcats.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WolverineDigest

Andrel Anthony Receives Offers From Three Power Five Programs

At one point in time, Andrel Anthony - an East Lansing native - was a top target for Michigan State as a local product and it looked like he might end up a Spartan for a while. Instead, he picked the Michigan Wolverines. He wore No. 1, had the look of a top-flight receiver and even showed out against MSU in East Lansing last year as a true freshman. In that game, Anthony caught six balls for 155 yards and two touchdowns. His first catch in that game, which also happened to be his first career reception, went for 93 yards and still ranks as the second-longest passing play in program history. From that moment on, U-M fans could not wait for Anthony's future.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Nebraska

Michigan State basketball came into the new year like it was shot out of a cannon, playing one of its finest halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's mauling of Nebraska. The Spartans blended pace with patience offensively, whipping the ball around the perimeter to get a series of clean looks. They shot 50% and had 13 assists on 17 baskets over the first half. Defensively, MSU had five steals and held Nebraska to 27.6% from the field, including 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts.
LINCOLN, NE
WWMTCw

Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo County man wins $500,000 lottery prize

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man turned a $10 prize into a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Multiplier instant game. the Michigan Lottery announced Wednesday that the 50-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Boudoir Photographer Shows Off Skills on TikTok

A Battle Creek photographer is changing how women see themselves and going viral doing it. Spellbound Boudoir can be found on TikTok @SpellboundBoudoir with 13.7 thousand followers and 77.2 thousand total video likes. Originally based in Portage, Spellbound Boudoir just converted the Battle Creek Hot Topic into their new photo studio.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police continues to investigate an attempted homicide in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a person who had been shot on Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. The investigation indicated that the 24-year-old victim from Hillsdale was driving in a car on Osseo Rd. near Beecher Rd. The 30-year-old suspect from Hillsdale was driving in a separate car and shot several bullets at the victim’s car.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
New York Post

Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’

The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Historic Jackson home trashed by renters

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
JACKSON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10

PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
PORTAGE, MI
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy