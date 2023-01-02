Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
76ers’ Doc Rivers Applauds Montrezl Harrell’s Game vs. Pacers
Without Joel Embiid on the floor for Wednesday night’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers had to get creative with the center position. One could’ve assumed that Sixers head coach Doc Rivers would start the veteran Montrezl Harrell while having the former second-round pick Paul Reed come off the bench. Instead, Rivers continued having Harrell come off the bench while utilizing PJ Tucker as the small-ball five in the starting lineup.
Tri-City Herald
Latest Injury Update on Kelly Oubre Jr.
The Charlotte Hornets announced Thursday evening the guard/forward Kelly Oubre Jr. underwent successful surgery to address a torn ligament in his left hand. The timeline for his return has not been determined at this time but according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he is expected to miss somewhere between 4-6 weeks.
Tri-City Herald
Indiana Pacers fall in overtime to Philadelphia 76ers — three takeaways
The Indiana Pacers have been great in the clutch in recent games. They held on late to beat Boston a few weeks ago. They found a way to topple Miami in the final seconds two days later. Recently, they held off the Cavaliers and Clippers down the stretch of games to pick up impressive victories. In the span of about two weeks, clutch play guided the Pacers to a five-wins-in-six-games stretch.
Tri-City Herald
Top Performers in Oklahoma City’s Loss to Orlando
A night removed from Oklahoma City’s best outing of the season, the team ran out of gas in Orlando. Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s return to the lineup, the Thunder lost to the Magic 126-115. The Thunder’s main issue Wednesday night was a familiar one. Orlando outmanned Oklahoma City on...
Tri-City Herald
Grizzlies Hammer Hornets, 131-107
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It wasn't the return Cody Martin envisioned as the Charlotte Hornets closed out their four-game homestand with a 131-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Martin finished the game with four points in 21 minutes of action. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier combined to score the first 17...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Recovery Going ‘According to Plan,’ Says Darvin Ham
The good news on Anthony Davis' foot keeps rolling in. On December 16, Davis suffered an injury to his right foot, that has kept him out indefinitely. There were fears that the injury was more severe than LA was letting on, but on Wednesday, head coach Darvin Ham provided another promising update on Davis.
Tri-City Herald
New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have talked Obi Toppin trade, per report
According to a report from Heavy, the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks have discussed a possible trade involving Knicks forward Obi Toppin. Heavy's Sean Deveney reported the information, stating that, "The Knicks have engaged in talks with the Indiana Pacers revolving around a potential trade that would send third-year big man Obi Toppin to the Hoosier State."
Tri-City Herald
Shorthanded Lakers Get Off to Hot Start Against Heat in Los Angeles
The Lakers may be without their top three scorers Wednesday against Miami, but that didn't stop them from putting together a pretty decent first half against the near-full strength Heat. The Lakers enter halftime with a 52-48 lead, looking to win their third straight game. The Lakers new lineup seems...
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat Continue To Lose Focus After Gaining Momentum Following Loss To LeBron-Less Lakers
The story remains the same for the Miami Heat. They play well enough to build hope that things will turn around. And then, boom, they lose a game they were supposed to win. Such was the case Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Heat lost to the Lakers, who were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It ended the Heat's two-game winning streak and once again slowed momentum.
Tri-City Herald
Please! Quandre Diggs calling Detroit, asking old Lions friends for a huge Seahawks favor
Quandre Diggs stays in touch often with his friends he used to captain in Detroit. This week, he’s all over them. The Seahawks’ Pro Bowl safety has been calling more, a lot more, with more urgency and intent. He’s been asking for a huge favor from his favorite Lions.
Tri-City Herald
Reliable Michigan Source Explains Why ‘Harbaugh To NFL’ Smoke Is Real
While some within the Michigan Football orbit have convinced themselves there's nothing to the rumors, at least one prominent and reliable source says that the possibility of Harbaugh returning to the NFL is very real. On Thursday, John U. Bacon - author, public speaker, and knower of all-things Michigan -...
Tri-City Herald
‘Please Pray For Our Brother’: Damar Hamlin - Bills Injury Update
FRISCO - The NFL as "family'' can be an overblown cliche. But as it relates to fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it rings true. One central example: Bills star...
