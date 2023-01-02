ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Dumas Man Dead From Semi Crash

Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. A Dumas man is dead following a two semi-truck crash on Wednesday, January 4th. DPS says at 12:40 p.m., a Cub Cadet semi was going eastbound on FM 297 and another semi was going southbound on U.S. 287. The driver of the Cub...
DUMAS, TX
KFDA

DPS investigating fatal crash east of Claude

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash ten miles east of Claude. According to the report, on Jan. 1, at around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash east of Claude. Reports state that a Volvo truck, driven by 58-year-old...
CLAUDE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo

Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Panhandle Auto Burglary and Thief

Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theif unit has two new vehicles to keep an eye out for, Both vehicles were stolen on December 31st in the 6300 block of Isabella Dr. First is a 2016 Black Chevy Tahoe, the vehicle should display a Texas license plate, RSM-3221 and the last six of the VIN are 207048.
PANHANDLE, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Junior High Student Hit By Vehicle

A Randall Junior High School student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. The Amarillo Police Department, school liaison officers were called in at 8:40 a.m. for a student in a crosswalk that was hit by a vehicle. Police initially...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Street Racing Charges

Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Amarillo. APD says Sunday at 1:18 a.m., officials were dispatched to the area of 700 S Polk on shots fired. Officials say when they arrived they found two male victims with ‘serious’ gunshot wounds....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City working to begin repairs on Amarillo Globe-News Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city met insurance adjusters at the Amarillo Globe-News Center to assess the amounts of damage caused by a broken water line discovered over Christmas. Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth gave an update over the plan building repairs and what steps are being done by...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Interesting History of the Harry Holland House

Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

This Lonely Country Road Near Canyon, Texas Is For Sale

There's a section of land located 16 miles southwest of Canyon, Texas. A lonely road cuts through the open expanse, stretching across the earth like a scar until it crosses Farm to Market 1705. This dirt thoroughfare shares a name with the crumbling brick structure located on the junction: Jowell...
CANYON, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo

It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

New Capital Murder Indictment For Man Accused Of Killing Amarillo Teacher

Nearly two months after his indictment for murder, an Amarillo man's charge has been upgraded after a Randall County grand jury re-indicted him on a count of capital murder. Erik Mitchell Rivas, 33, is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Shereena Ann Webster. On August 18th of last year, police were called out to a home at 7200 Athens where they found the 36-year-old elementary school teacher deceased.
AMARILLO, TX
LoneStar 92

If I Had 2 Million Dollars I Would NOT Buy This Amarillo, TX Home

There are so many beautiful properties and homes across the state of Texas that are currently for sale. From the outside this home in Amarillo, TX looks nice and even when you look inside there are some beautiful aspects of this place. But then you start noticing the pink walls and ridiculous wallpaper, while I realize all of those things could be changed, even if I had the $2 million dollars to spend on a house this would not be the home for me.
AMARILLO, TX

