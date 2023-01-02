Read full article on original website
kgncnewsnow.com
Dumas Man Dead From Semi Crash
Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. A Dumas man is dead following a two semi-truck crash on Wednesday, January 4th. DPS says at 12:40 p.m., a Cub Cadet semi was going eastbound on FM 297 and another semi was going southbound on U.S. 287. The driver of the Cub...
KFDA
VIDEO: 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381
New billing portal for the city of Amarillo. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Hobert ‘Gunny’ Brown announces candidacy for Amarillo city council. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 12 hours ago. VIDEO: Code Blue Warming Station serves over 100 people during Arctic blast, needs donations.
KFDA
DPS investigating fatal crash east of Claude
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash ten miles east of Claude. According to the report, on Jan. 1, at around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash east of Claude. Reports state that a Volvo truck, driven by 58-year-old...
1 dead after wreck involving 2 semi-trailer trucks near Goodnight
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a crash that left one dead and involved two truck tractor semi-trailers near Goodnight. According to DPS, the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 287 near County Road 25 on Sunday Jan.1. According to DPS, […]
Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo
Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Panhandle Auto Burglary and Thief
Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theif unit has two new vehicles to keep an eye out for, Both vehicles were stolen on December 31st in the 6300 block of Isabella Dr. First is a 2016 Black Chevy Tahoe, the vehicle should display a Texas license plate, RSM-3221 and the last six of the VIN are 207048.
kgncnewsnow.com
Junior High Student Hit By Vehicle
A Randall Junior High School student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. The Amarillo Police Department, school liaison officers were called in at 8:40 a.m. for a student in a crosswalk that was hit by a vehicle. Police initially...
Another Amarillo Student Hit In Crosswalk. What’s Causing This?
We all know how dangerous driving can be. There's everything you have to pay attention to like lights, signs, etc. There are laws of the road that must be followed. There are distracted drivers you have to keep an eye out for. Then there are pedestrians that we always need...
kgncnewsnow.com
Street Racing Charges
Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
KFDA
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Amarillo. APD says Sunday at 1:18 a.m., officials were dispatched to the area of 700 S Polk on shots fired. Officials say when they arrived they found two male victims with ‘serious’ gunshot wounds....
KFDA
City working to begin repairs on Amarillo Globe-News Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city met insurance adjusters at the Amarillo Globe-News Center to assess the amounts of damage caused by a broken water line discovered over Christmas. Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth gave an update over the plan building repairs and what steps are being done by...
New Years Shooting in Downtown Amarillo Hits Close to Home
Now I am going to start off by saying this is not against any business here in Amarillo. To be honest I can name a few that this same kind of story has happened. This one just hit close to home for me for sure. So it's New Year's Eve,...
Interesting History of the Harry Holland House
Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
This Lonely Country Road Near Canyon, Texas Is For Sale
There's a section of land located 16 miles southwest of Canyon, Texas. A lonely road cuts through the open expanse, stretching across the earth like a scar until it crosses Farm to Market 1705. This dirt thoroughfare shares a name with the crumbling brick structure located on the junction: Jowell...
Southwest Airlines Making Things Right for Amarillo Travelers
If you had made plans over the Christmas break and it involved traveling you could have been in for some issues. If your trips included Southwest Airlines then I am sure you had major headaches over the break. I am a huge fan of Southwest Airlines. We have used them...
Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo
It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
kgncnewsnow.com
Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
New Capital Murder Indictment For Man Accused Of Killing Amarillo Teacher
Nearly two months after his indictment for murder, an Amarillo man's charge has been upgraded after a Randall County grand jury re-indicted him on a count of capital murder. Erik Mitchell Rivas, 33, is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Shereena Ann Webster. On August 18th of last year, police were called out to a home at 7200 Athens where they found the 36-year-old elementary school teacher deceased.
After a Short Run Amarillo Business is Up For Sale Again
Things come and go pretty fast in this town. Stealing from Ferris Bueller's if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. That is so true about businesses here in Amarillo too. Whether it is a place you like to shop, a restaurant you...
If I Had 2 Million Dollars I Would NOT Buy This Amarillo, TX Home
There are so many beautiful properties and homes across the state of Texas that are currently for sale. From the outside this home in Amarillo, TX looks nice and even when you look inside there are some beautiful aspects of this place. But then you start noticing the pink walls and ridiculous wallpaper, while I realize all of those things could be changed, even if I had the $2 million dollars to spend on a house this would not be the home for me.
