Pasadena, CA

NASCAR Rose Parade Float Wins Award For Honoring ‘National Treasures & Traditions’

By Jonathan Howard
 3 days ago
(Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

This year’s Rose Parade featured an award-winning NASCAR float, honoring the 75th year of the sport and its history. Richard Petty and his newest Craftsman Truck Series driver for GMS Racing, Rajah Caruth, rode on the float.

“Always Forward” was the name and theme of the project. The float won the award for “Most Outstanding Depiction of National Treasures & Traditions.”

Of course, having The King on the float is a no-brainer. But with “Always Forward” in mind, NASCAR also wanted to highlight Caruth at the Rose Parade. There’s good reason, too. The 20-year-old driver got his start in the iRacing circuits not long ago and has been on the fast track to the top ever since.

The float also features Petty’s No. 43 race car. At least a model replica of it. With the L.A. Coliseum as a backdrop, Petty’s car races along with Dale Earnhardt’s classic black and red No. 3 and Jeff Gordon’s rainbow No. 24.

75 years of NASCAR history and tradition and still, the sport is “Always Forward.” The emphasis on expanding the sport, reaching new audiences, and trying new ideas that would have never been done 10 to 20 years ago – that’s what NASCAR is about in 2023. And they see no reason why they have to abandon their past to build a new future.

Rajah Caruth Honored to Ride NASCAR Rose Parade Float

It was announced not long ago that Rajah would be joining Richard Petty on the NASCAR Rose Parade float. He’s a young guy and still has a lot to prove. If you have seen him race, you understand why so many are high on him.

Of course, Caruth loves NASCAR and is honored to be part of anything as big as this float.

“This is going to be a great way to start 2023,” Caruth said, via NASCAR.com about the chance. “It’s nothing short of an honor to ride along with Richard Petty in the Rose Parade and help introduce our sport to new audiences in Southern California and around the world.”

He gets it.

Did any Outsiders check out the NASCAR float at the Rose Parade? How did it compare to other floats?

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

