Read full article on original website
Related
Henry passes moratorium on construction of apartments, townhomes
Henry County recently imposed a one-year moratorium on applications to build new apartments, townhomes and duplexes....
Cobb County senior center reopens following freeze, 2 facilites still closed
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story. Cobb County crews are working to repair three community centers that were damaged during the arctic blast last week, they said. Frozen pipes and sprinklers burst in the buildings, which caused flooding and water damage.
cobbcountycourier.com
Update on Cobb County facilities that were closed due to burst pipes during the freeze
Cobb County issued an update on the three facilities whose pipes burst during the severe freeze over the Christmas holiday period. The county reported the following in its weekly newsletter:. Crews are still working to repair three Cobb facilities damaged by burst pipes during the recent Christmas cold wave. The...
LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding
FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
Metro Atlanta homeowners react to flooding, downed trees after storms
ATLANTA — The storms may have cleared out now, but early Wednesday morning we saw plenty of people across metro Atlanta dealing with flooding and downed trees. Like the Powers family, who lives on Woodward Way, in Buckhead. "It’s life, you’ve just got to deal with it,” Alison Powers...
Small tornado hit DeKalb neighborhood, National Weather Service says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service says preliminary evidence shows the windstorm that toppled trees and damaged homes in a DeKalb County neighborhood Tuesday night was likely a small tornado. A meteorologist visited the Spring Lake community off Evans Mill Road Thursday afternoon to assess the damage...
Boil Water Advisory for residents in Cumming
Update: This story was changed to add new information that the water main break repairs were completed and Maple Street is back open as of Monday, January 2. Boil Water Advisory in effect for City of Cumming water customersPhoto by(Forsyth County Government)
accesswdun.com
Feedback sought on proposed Gainesville roundabout
The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking the public for feedback on a proposed roadwork project near downtown Gainesville. The project would see a multi-lane roundabout installed at the intersection State Route 60 -- also known in the area as a portion of E.E. Butler Parkway and Green Street -- and Academy Street, next to the Hall County Chamber of Commerce.
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Apartment complex in Cobb County still without water 10 days after storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several residents at The Halsten at Vinings Mountain apartment complex told Atlanta News First they haven’t had running water in their units since Christmas Eve. “I’ve been calling leaving several voicemails,” one resident said. Many of the residents told Atlanta News...
125-year-old Grant Building sold, set for redevelopment
One of the oldest properties in Atlanta was sold and is in prime position for redevelopment in the heart of city's downtown area. The post 125-year-old Grant Building sold, set for redevelopment appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
cobbcountycourier.com
‘Create Austell’ to hold launch party at Austell CoWork on January 14th
A new organization, ‘Create Austell’ will hold a launch party on January 14, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The location of the event is Austell CoWork, 2760 Broad Street in downtown Austell. In an email, to the Cobb County Courier, event organizer Derek Caffe wrote:. “People...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
The Citizen Online
While you were Christmas shopping, Fayetteville Council OK’d movie studios expansion, sewer extension
After receiving state approval for the large development related to Trilith Studios, the Fayetteville City Council on Dec. 15 approved annexations of 24 acres and 14.5 acres along Sandy Creek Road and multiple rezonings on 252 acres along Veterans Parkway. It’s all part of Trilith growth plans “to allow for...
Woman dies in fire at Buckhead townhome
A woman was killed and an Atlanta firefighter injured in a serious housefire in Buckhead on New Year’s Day, authorities said.
FireRescue1
More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County from the report issued Wednesday, January 4, 2023
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, January 4, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
cobbcountycourier.com
Flood watch issued for Cobb County and much of north and central Georgia
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Cobb County and much of the region due to continuing heavy rains across north and central Georgia on Wednesday, January 4 2023. The flood watch will remain in effect through this evening. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the...
Deputies warn Forsyth residents about pine straw scammers
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about potential scammers in northeast Forsyth County. According to the Sheriff’s office, they received a few calls about a group of young men in a red pickup truck with a trailer, overcharging for pine straw.
Monroe Local News
The City of Covington is hiring
The City of Covington has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on Jan. 2, 2023. Please note the application closing date where given. A post could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Comments / 0