Cobb County, GA

Michelle Hall

Boil Water Advisory for residents in Cumming

Update: This story was changed to add new information that the water main break repairs were completed and Maple Street is back open as of Monday, January 2. Boil Water Advisory in effect for City of Cumming water customersPhoto by(Forsyth County Government)
CUMMING, GA
accesswdun.com

Feedback sought on proposed Gainesville roundabout

The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking the public for feedback on a proposed roadwork project near downtown Gainesville. The project would see a multi-lane roundabout installed at the intersection State Route 60 -- also known in the area as a portion of E.E. Butler Parkway and Green Street -- and Academy Street, next to the Hall County Chamber of Commerce.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Apartment complex in Cobb County still without water 10 days after storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several residents at The Halsten at Vinings Mountain apartment complex told Atlanta News First they haven’t had running water in their units since Christmas Eve. “I’ve been calling leaving several voicemails,” one resident said. Many of the residents told Atlanta News...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
FireRescue1

More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
HALL COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County from the report issued Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, January 4, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

The City of Covington is hiring

The City of Covington has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on Jan. 2, 2023. Please note the application closing date where given. A post could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
COVINGTON, GA

