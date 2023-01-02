Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
DCSO looking for robbery suspect
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a robbery suspect. They say around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 30, an unidentified man reached for a handgun underneath his jacket when he was confronted by Walmart’s Asset Protection team who believed he had stolen items and concealed them under the jacket.
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Investigate Christmas Eve Homicide
Lyon County deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide in Fernley. According to deputies, 57-year-old Dean Sandoval was found dead inside a home along Canary Drive near Cottowood Lane and Farm District Road. Police say due to suspicious circumstances at the scene, they are investigating the death as a homicide.
Nevada Appeal
DA won’t seek death penalty in Carson City homicide
Carson City District Attorney Jason Woodbury will not seek the death penalty for a homicide that occurred in Carson City on Dec. 28. In a press release issued Thursday, Woodbury said he would not seek the death penalty against Samuel Cocking for his alleged role in the homicide of Phillip Eubanks.
2news.com
Carson City Deputies Seek Man in Video Game Store Theft
Carson City deputies need your help finding a man they say stole two plastic bins of video games from Retro Replay Store. The incident happened on December 10th. Deputies say the suspect left the store in a U-Haul truck westbound on east William Street. They say the video games were...
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley death investigation continues
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating the death of a man in Fernley on Christmas Eve. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Dean Sandoval, 57. Authorities found him Dec. 24 about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle. Sandoval was not responsive and not breathing.
KOLO TV Reno
Arrest at Carson City prison for alleged drug smuggling attempt
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested a woman Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs to her inmate husband at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. The General Investigators Office of Nevada Department of Corrections received a tip that James Mattorano Pineda, 29, arranged for someone to smuggle...
fernleyreporter.com
Sheriff’s Office receives another donation of K9 body armor
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is receiving its second donation of K9 body armor in a month. LCSO K9 Blady will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Blady’s vest is sponsored by The Peery Family of Cumming, GA and will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by the Peery Family”. Delivery is expected within 8-10 weeks.
KOLO TV Reno
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - On December 15, school police were called to Dilworth Middle School after what the principal described in an email as “an altercation… that resulted in an injury for a staff member.”. During an interview with a DMS educator, she revealed the incident involved a...
KOLO TV Reno
Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
KOLO TV Reno
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even longtime northern Nevada residents find driving in this weather challenging. This much snow on local roadways isn’t unprecedented, but it is unusual. And local police officers say what they’re seeing indicates a lot of us have rusty winter driving skills and many are just learning on the job. They say they see a lot of common mistakes like driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely, but they say safe winter driving begins with being able to see what you’re doing.
FOX Reno
One person injured in shooting in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday morning in downtown Reno. The shooting happened on New Year's Day at the Siegel Suites Nevadan. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Reno Police Department officers are on scene searching for the suspect.
mynews4.com
Woman in critical condition after fight at Sparks bus stop, police seek witnesses
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department is asking for anyone who may have witnessed a fight at a local bus stop to come forward. At about 4 p.m. on New Year's Day, officers responded to the bus stop at Glendale Avenue and Rock Boulevard on the report of a fight.
Gephardt Daily
Sheriff’s office offers new info into Jeremy Renner’s ‘traumatic injury’ call, investigators ‘looking into the circumstances’
Jan. 2 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — Avengers and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow-plowing incident and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday. The circumstances of the mishap and nature of his injuries were not immediately disclosed. “We can confirm Jeremy is in...
KOLO TV Reno
Re-Know Minute: Councilwoman Kathleen Taylor
Sponsored: As a former at-large planning commissioner, small business owner and mother of two, Ward 5 Reno City Councilmember Kathleen Taylor is excited to work with Reno’s northwest residents. Learn more about her vision for the Biggest Little City.
thefallonpost.org
Obituary - David Burl Moore
David Burl Moore was born in Burley, Idaho on September 6, 1957, to Burl Moore and Betty Galtz Moore. He spent time as a child in Oklahoma before returning to Idaho Falls, Idaho. In about 1981 he was living in Gabbs, NV, and then settled in Fallon, Nevada until his death.
Update On Condition Of Jeremy Renner Following Snow Plow Accident
He suffered from 'blunt chest trauma' and other injuries.
2news.com
Arrest Made in Early Morning Robbery
He’s charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery case early Friday morning.
Jeremy Renner Posts From Hospital Bed Ahead Of Sheriff’s Press Conference Detailing “Tragic Accident” With Sno-Cat
UPDATED with Renner posting on Instagram: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in a press conference Tuesday revealed further information about Jeremy Renner’s New Year’s Day snow-plowing accident near his home in Reno, which saw the two-time Oscar nominee suffering chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, per his reps. The press conference started mere minutes after the Hawkeye actor took to social media to say “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Related Story Jeremy Renner Update: Out Of Surgery For Blunt Chest Trauma, Still Critical But Stable In Intensive Care Related...
8newsnow.com
Gov. Lombardo promises to ‘unleash the roar on Nevada’s economic recovery’
Nevada’s newest governor was celebrated during an inauguration ceremony in Carson City Tuesday. Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who replaces departing Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, was formally sworn in as Nevada’s 31st governor. Gov. Lombardo promises to ‘unleash the roar on Nevada’s …. Nevada’s newest...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Sheriffs asking for public’s help identifying fraud suspect
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:47 a.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward for the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect of $500. Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Original article: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help...
