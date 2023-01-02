An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.

