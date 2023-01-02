Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana LakeTravel MavenAndrews, IN
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millionsAsh JurbergFort Wayne, IN
Indiana Classic on 12/19 & 12/20Adrian HolmanFort Wayne, IN
Highly-rated local restaurant opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersFort Wayne, IN
Major discount retail chain opens another new location in IndianaKristen WaltersWarsaw, IN
Related
inkfreenews.com
Susan Kay Benzinger
Susan Kay Benzinger, 78, rural Columbia City, died at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born March 11, 1944. On Dec.19, 1990, she married Larry W. Benzinger. Surviving is her loving husband of 32 years, Larry; a daughter, Denna Shoup, Columbia City;...
inkfreenews.com
Lois Ann Downing
Lois Ann Downing, 82, Columbia City, died at 6:04 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at her residence in Columbia City. She was born May 9, 1940. On Aug. 15, 1959, she married Carl Downing. Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Carl Downing, Columbia City; son Chad (Caroline) Downing,...
inkfreenews.com
Juanita Mae Hall
Juanita Mae Hall, 87, rural Columbia City, died at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born May 22, 1935. On June 19, 1954, she married Lloyd L. Hall. He preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Steven B....
inkfreenews.com
Alvina June Florea
Alvina June (Wallace) Florea, 100, Granger, died at 11:38 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Story Point, Granger. Alvina was born Aug. 19, 1922, in Argos. On Aug. 24, 1941, Alvina married Lee H. Florea. He preceded her in death. Alvina is survived by her three daughters; Marilyn (Denny) Kite,...
inkfreenews.com
Richard Eugene Merrick
Richard Eugene Merrick, 94, Wabash, died at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home in Wabash. He was born March 18, 1928. He married Dorothy Hetzler on May 6, 1955. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Merrick; two children, Rod (Robin) Merrick and Kelly (Greg) Schenkel; all of Wabash; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Shelia J. Hoppus
Shelia J. Hoppus, 61, Auburn, died at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Jan. 21, 1961. On Dec. 31, 1992, she married Michael Hoppus. He preceded her in death. Survivors include; seven siblings, Elaine (Todd) Reidenbach, Ligonier, Brenda (Dan) Becker, Goshen,...
inkfreenews.com
Lori Ann Baughman
Lori Ann Baughman, 62, Bremen, died Sunday, Jan.1, 2023, at Center for Hospice, Raclin House, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 25, 1960. On July 28, 1984, in Mishawaka, Lori was united in marriage to Timothy Baughman. In addition to her husband of 38 years, Lori is survived by her father,...
inkfreenews.com
Terry Herendeen
Terry Eugene Herendeen, 59, Albion, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at his home in Albion. He was born April 16, 1963. Terry is survived by his two sons, Justin Herendeen and Wes (Hilary) Herendeen; two sisters, Teresa (Mike) Fox and Mary Lou (Bill) Vaught; a brother, Max (Sandra) Herendeen; and two grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Mildred Barbara Schmicker
Mildred Barbara “Millie” Schmicker, 90, Winamac, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her home in Winamac. She was born May 12, 1932. On Feb. 6, 1952, she married Robert Louis “Bob” Schmicker. He preceded her in death. Survivors include sons, Tom (Mary Beth) Schmicker, Winamac, Tim...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Andrew J. Chavez, $10.978.61. DNF Associates LLC v. Kevin W. Fitzpatrick, $711.54. Kayla N....
inkfreenews.com
Barbara Frye — UPDATED
Barbara Ann Frye, 57, Cromwell, died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in her residence in Cromwell. Known to everyone as Barb, she was born Dec. 7, 1965, in Huntington, the only daughter of Basil Allen and Sharon K. Rice (Stahl). She graduated from Wawasee High School, and it was there that she met her high school sweetheart, David Lee Goddard. The two share two children together. Barb worked as a dough tosser for her family’s pizza restaurant for many years.
inkfreenews.com
Jeffrey Scott Dorsey
Jeffrey Scott Dorsey, 59, Nappanee, died at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born Feb. 9, 1963. He is survived by his mother, Janet Dorsey, Nappanee; father, William (Marilyn) Dorsey, Columbia City; two sisters, Deb (Beehler) Keiser, Granger and Chris (Greg) Weiler, Lakeville. Thompson-Lengacher...
inkfreenews.com
Lewis D. Swihart
Lewis D. “Lewie” Swihart, 73, Nappanee, died at 11:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart. Lewie was born July 8, 1949. On Nov. 12, 1967, he married Deb Mason. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Deb Swihart, Nappanee; two children, Wenda...
inkfreenews.com
Lois W. Alexander
Lois W. Alexander, 87, South Bend, formerly of Goshen, died at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Morningview Assisted Living, South Bend. She was born Nov. 10, 1935. On Feb. 25, 1956, she married Robert Alexander, and he preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Cindy (James) Shallenbarger,...
inkfreenews.com
Freedom Rider Charles Person To Speak At Grace
WINONA LAKE — Freedom Rider Charles Person is to speak as part of Grace College’s celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. The public is welcome to hear Person speak during the college’s chapel starting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center.
inkfreenews.com
Goshen First Friday To Feature Fire And Ice Festival
GOSHEN — Downtown Goshen will be hosting Fire and Ice Festival from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, as part of their January First Fridays. Grab a map at a participating store and visit dozens of sculptures carved from ice. Fire dancers will perform from 5-8 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Main Streets. While you’re touring, pop into a store for hot food or beverage specials.
inkfreenews.com
Robert J. ‘Bob’ Bedward Sr.
Robert J. “Bob” Bedward Sr., 96, Wakarusa, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, 2023, at The Waters of Wakarusa. Bob was born May 23, 1926. Bob married Faye L. Eshleman on Oct. 15, 1955. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his three children, Kathy (Dave) Yoder,...
inkfreenews.com
Stephen Hurst
Stephen Craig Hurst died Jan. 1, 2023. He was born Oct. 4, 1944, to Florence Morehead. He is survived by his two siblings, Cindy Brown and Robert Hurst; his three children, Michael McDonald, Sheryl (Stephen Jones) Hurst Jones and Shannon Hurst; and six grandchildren, Aubrey Grim, Jessica McDonald, Payton Walker, Kendall McDonald, Kierstyn Jones and Darien Hurst.
inkfreenews.com
Patricia Eads
Patty Eads, 68, Rochester, died at 5:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. She was born June 26, 1954. Patty and Richard A. “Rick” Eads were married Dec. 8, 1973. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her mother Thelma Frettinger,...
inkfreenews.com
Rebecca Sue Stokes
Rebecca Sue Stokes, 49, New Paris, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her residence in New Paris. She was born Jan. 20, 1973. On March 23, 2009, she married James W. Stokes. He survives along with one son, Tyler Conrad, New Paris; her mother and stepfather, Vicki S. (Sherman) Holdread, New Paris; two granddaughters; one brother, Brian Conrad, Elkhart; and her stepdaughter, Ashley (Christopher) Dunn, New Haven.
Comments / 0