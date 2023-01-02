Read full article on original website
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
Mountain Desert Career Pathways awarding $4,000 scholarshipsThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
AT&T looking to construct 85 foot cell tower at Hesperia High SchoolThe HD PostHesperia, CA
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground levelRoger MarshFontana, CA
1 Killed in Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a traffic collision on the 10 Freeway early Thursday morning, Jan. 5, in the city of Pomona during a winter rainstorm that drenched the Southland. California Highway Patrol officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic...
10 Freeway crash in San Dimas leaves 1 dead; all lanes reopened
A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in San Dimas, prompting the hourslong closure of all eastbound lanes.
Two-mile procession planned ahead of funeral for fallen Riverside County deputy
A roughly two-mile procession bearing the coffin of a fallen Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman is planned tomorrow ahead of a memorial service in west Riverside, and officials welcomed the public to participate.
vvng.com
Dana Point man killed in off-road crash at Dumont Dunes
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal off-road crash that happened at Dumont Dunes and claimed the life of a 63-year-old man from Dana Point. On December 30, 2022, at about 1:50 pm, CHP officers from the Barstow Area were dispatched to a crash...
Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County
Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
Fontana Herald News
Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently
Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
NBC Los Angeles
One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway in Pomona
One person was killed early Thursday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on a rain-soaked freeway in Pomona. The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway east of Los Angeles. Details about what led to the crash and the victim's identity were not immediately available. All...
Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home
A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
foxla.com
‘Bomb cyclone’ wreaks havoc in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Residents in Southern California braced as a powerful Pacific storm was expected to hit its peak on Thursday, bringing heavy rainfall and howling winds to the area typically known for its sunny skies. Meteorologists warned the Golden State was facing a life-threatening double whammy of a bomb...
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
vvng.com
Police investigating a commercial burglary at Discount Power Sports in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Authorities are investigating a commercial burglary reported at Discount Power Sports in Hesperia. It happened on January 2, 2023, at about 5:30 am, in the 11700 block of Mariposa Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that deputies responded to an alarm at the business.
barstowca.org
Barstow preps for a massive rail project — and a transformation
Barstow preps for a massive rail project — and a transformation. The North First Avenue Bridge in Barstow, California, will be replaced with a new structure in preparation for BNSF Railway’s $1.5 billion, state-of-the-art and master-planned rail hub. PHOTO DISTRIBUTED BY NEWSWIRE.COM. On Jan. 26, 2023, the city...
Man caught on video tossing dog at Riverside County cellphone tower
A man is being sought after being seen on video abandoning a dog at a cellphone tower in Riverside County last month. The incident occurred in the Winchester area, when the man was seen picking up a dog and “hurling it over a tall fence topped with razor wire,” according to the Riverside County Department […]
Two injured, one seriously, in rollover crash adjacent to I-10 in Cabazon
Two people were injured, one seriously, when a vehicle overturned into a ditch today just south of Interstate 10 on the east end of Cabazon. The crash happened just before noon on Railroad Avenue at Main Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said that multiple engine crews were sent to The post Two injured, one seriously, in rollover crash adjacent to I-10 in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in crash with railroad crossing gate
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a young man who was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a railroad crossing gate in South Los Angeles. The crash occurred at about 12:40 a.m. Monday near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Isaac...
vvng.com
Victorville man released on bail after firing gun in a residential neighborhood
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Jonathan Boraks, 40, was released on bail after firing a gun in a residential neighborhood in Victorville, officials said. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 9:51 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a man with a gun in the 17000 block of Torino Drive. Sheriff’s officials...
Funeral for Riverside deputy killed in traffic stop set for Friday
Funeral services for Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was fatally shot by a convicted felon during a traffic stop, are set for Friday morning at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside.The services are set to begin at 11 a.m. at the church, located at 6115 Arlington Ave., and the interment will be private.The 32-year-old Cordero was killed shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. The suspect died two hours later in a freeway gunfight with deputies.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released a statement saying, "Our deepest condolences go out to the...
vvng.com
37 arrested and 55 firearms seized during Operation Consequences December 17 – 30th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Operation Consequences resulted in 37 felony arrests, 55 seized firearms, 23 of which were unserialized (ghost guns), and the recovery of illegal narcotics between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022. During the two-week period, which included a focused operation in the cities of...
NBC Los Angeles
Car Pushed Onto Edge of Embankment in Crash in City of Industry
A car with two women aboard was pushed onto the edge of the wash in the City of Industry amid a car crash Wednesday. The report initially came in as a water rescue at 12:09 p.m., LA County Fire said. The crash was reported at South Nogales and Arenth Avenue...
vvng.com
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed in Apple Valley crash on News Year’s Day
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office has identified the teenager killed in a crash on New Year’s Day as 15-year -old Chandlyr Dees of Apple Valley. The crash was reported Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. January 1, 2023, in the area of...
