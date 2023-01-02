ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

1 Killed in Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a traffic collision on the 10 Freeway early Thursday morning, Jan. 5, in the city of Pomona during a winter rainstorm that drenched the Southland. California Highway Patrol officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Dana Point man killed in off-road crash at Dumont Dunes

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal off-road crash that happened at Dumont Dunes and claimed the life of a 63-year-old man from Dana Point. On December 30, 2022, at about 1:50 pm, CHP officers from the Barstow Area were dispatched to a crash...
DANA POINT, CA
KTLA

Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County

Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently

Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway in Pomona

One person was killed early Thursday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on a rain-soaked freeway in Pomona. The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway east of Los Angeles. Details about what led to the crash and the victim's identity were not immediately available. All...
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home

A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

‘Bomb cyclone’ wreaks havoc in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - Residents in Southern California braced as a powerful Pacific storm was expected to hit its peak on Thursday, bringing heavy rainfall and howling winds to the area typically known for its sunny skies. Meteorologists warned the Golden State was facing a life-threatening double whammy of a bomb...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
barstowca.org

Barstow preps for a massive rail project — and a transformation

Barstow preps for a massive rail project — and a transformation. The North First Avenue Bridge in Barstow, California, will be replaced with a new structure in preparation for BNSF Railway’s $1.5 billion, state-of-the-art and master-planned rail hub. PHOTO DISTRIBUTED BY NEWSWIRE.COM. On Jan. 26, 2023, the city...
BARSTOW, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two injured, one seriously, in rollover crash adjacent to I-10 in Cabazon

Two people were injured, one seriously, when a vehicle overturned into a ditch today just south of Interstate 10 on the east end of Cabazon. The crash happened just before noon on Railroad Avenue at Main Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.    The agency said that multiple engine crews were sent to The post Two injured, one seriously, in rollover crash adjacent to I-10 in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
CBS LA

Funeral for Riverside deputy killed in traffic stop set for Friday

Funeral services for Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was fatally shot by a convicted felon during a traffic stop, are set for Friday morning at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside.The services are set to begin at 11 a.m. at the church, located at 6115 Arlington Ave., and the interment will be private.The 32-year-old Cordero was killed shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. The suspect died two hours later in a freeway gunfight with deputies.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released a statement saying, "Our deepest condolences go out to the...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy