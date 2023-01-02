BATON ROUGE, La. — A police officer who Baton Rouge investigators say contributed to the deaths of two teenage girls has been arrested. David Cauthron, 42, was arrested by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and faces charges of negligent homicide and injuring connected to the crash. He is accused of t-boning the car the teenagers were in during the chase.

