Police, deputies report three drug arrests
Morgan City police and St. Mary deputies made three drug-related arrests Tuesday, including two alleging possession of methamphetamine. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 53 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Xavier Dominic Coleman, 23,...
Four arrested on drunken driving charges
St. Mary deputies and Berwick police reported four drunken-driving arrests over the new year’s weekend, including one man accused of DWI for a third time. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported these arrests:. --Ray Aucoin, 58, Keith Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:05 a.m. Sunday on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on theft, injuring, delinquency charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman being sought on several charges. Police said Lori Darensbourg, 27, is wanted for theft, negligent injuring, and contributing to child delinquency charges. She is 5-foot-8 and weighs...
Police searching for court detainee that ran out of Iberia Parish Courthouse
Law enforcement are searching for a court detainee that ran from the Iberia Parish Courthouse.
2 arrested in vehicle burglary that left a pregnant woman injured, Ascension sheriff says
Two men accused of shooting and injuring a pregnant woman as her vehicle was burglarized in a Prairieville subdivision Monday have been identified, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said Jacolby Lockett, 19, and Keylon Robinson, 20, were already being held in East Baton Rouge Parish...
POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m. They added EMS was contacted...
Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 31-Jan. 3
6:26 a.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Reckless driving. 6:29 a.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Complaint. 7:24 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Battery. 7:33 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Medical. 8:08 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint. 9:16 a.m. 700 block of Leona Street; Stand by. 9:43 a.m....
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning. According to the police chief, the deadly shooting happened late Sunday (Jan. 1) night, shortly before midnight in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. Other details surrounding the shooting were scarce, however, Zeringue did confirm that one person was shot and killed at the scene.
One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart; victim identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in north Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Officials said it happened at the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive around 8:30...
Baton Rouge man accused of molesting 10-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says a 57-year-old Baton Rouge man is in custody after being accused of molesting a 10-year-old. EBRSO has identified the man as Daron Barnett Cain. According to an arrest warrant, detectives say Cain was arrested Thursday,...
Baton Rouge men facing charges in Ascension crime spree; burglars reportedly shot at homeowners
PRAIRIEVILLE - A pregnant woman was grazed by a bullet when two burglars shot at her home after stealing from a vehicle during the latest theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men were caught breaking into a car...
Convicted Felon Arrested for Threatening Another Man with a Gun
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a convicted felon who allegedly pointed a gun at another man threatening to shoot him. Jason Bailey, 37, of Raceland was arrested shortly after the incident on Monday morning. Just before 6:45 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, deputies responded to...
Officer arrested, charged in wreck that killed two Brusly High students
The Addis Police Officer involved in a fatal wreck that killed two Brusly High students on New Year’s Eve has been arrested. Addis Police Officer David Cauthron was arrested and charged with two counts of negligent homicide in West Baton Rouge Parish. Cauthron has been on leave at the department since the wreck.
Addis police officer arrested after deadly chase
BATON ROUGE, La. — A police officer who Baton Rouge investigators say contributed to the deaths of two teenage girls has been arrested. David Cauthron, 42, was arrested by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and faces charges of negligent homicide and injuring connected to the crash. He is accused of t-boning the car the teenagers were in during the chase.
Pierre Part man fined for illegal hunting, harboring live baby alligator, officials say
A Pierre Part man was fined this week after a complaint about an alleged illegal early morning hunting trip brought authorities to the man's residence, where they discovered he was harboring a live baby alligator, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said. Jasson Hebert, 49, received several citations Sunday,...
Morgan City Police investigate shooting near Levee Road, one injured
The Morgan City Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that sent one to the hospital.
Thibodaux police launch murder investigation
THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux police are investigating a murder that happened Sunday night. The murder was reported in the 900 block of St. Charles Street just before midnight. Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said one person was shot and killed. Zeringue is asking the community to report any information...
Man injured in afternoon park shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person at a park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot around 3:30 p.m. while at the park on Sugar Land Drive. Two vehicles were reportedly in the parking lot.
Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase that ended with death of two innocent teens
A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
Men shoot Prairieville homeowner, flee scene after trying to steal from car, deputies say
Two men shot a homeowner, wounding her, after she approached them while they were in the midst of burglarizing a vehicle in a Prairieville subdivision, law enforcement officials say. Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies say the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Monday in the Oakland Crossing community. Two men were...
