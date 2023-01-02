So long winter, hello spring? Not so fast.

The National Weather Service said Monday to expect a spate of milder weather to start this week, buoyed by a warm front moving through southeast Michigan.

On Monday afternoon, the Great Lakes Water Authority simultaneously issued an alert about the possibility of heavy rain and its impact on low-lying areas and those who have previously experienced flooding.

"The regional system is partially full given previous rain events and is actively being drained. It is working as designed and has the capacity to handle the expected flows into the system," the system said in a statement.

The regional authority in the statement asked "residents in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding during heavy rainfall to remain vigilant and out of an abundance of caution, to remove items of value from their basements."

Forecasters had predicted above-average temperatures continuing Monday after a foggy morning that broke up into a ceiling of cloudy skies.

The chance of rain was expected to increase this evening as a warm front moves through the region. That is expected to bring even more rain Tuesday with the possibility of thunder near the Ohio border, according to the forecast.

Early on, forecasters expected temperatures to reach 60 degrees in Detroit on Tuesday and 61 in Ann Arbor, with up to an inch of rain. But in an interview Monday afternoon, meteorologist Alex Manion dialed back the expectation for record-breaking temperatures, saying most of the Detroit region would only see temperatures between the upper 40s to lower 50s.

"That's still well above normal, which is usually about 35 degrees," Manion said.

Later in the week, metro Detroit should see a return to colder, more seasonable temperatures with the possibility of light snow showers.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Weather service tempers metro Detroit forecast, which had called for record highs