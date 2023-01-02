ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Thomas Rhett Plans To Get ‘Ripped’ in 2023

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcSZ4_0k19otAK00
Photo by: Slaven Vlasic / Contributor

With 2023 here, many of us are making our New Year’s resolutions. From eating healthier to spending less money, we’ve all got goals we hope to accomplish in 2023. Even the biggest stars have goals they want to achieve in the next 365 days. For instance, one of country music’s biggest stars, Thomas Rhett, wants to hit his goals in the next 365 days.

Thomas Rhett has big plans for 2023. According to the country star, he hopes to get “ripped,” but not in the way you might think.

According to the award-winning singer-songwriter sought, he hopes to increase his vocal range. He recently revealed he’s working with a vocal coach to hit higher notes than ever. After reaching that milestone, Rhett hopes to keep growing as an artist.

“I think, at least, from a vocal standpoint, I think I want to learn, in the same way you would want to like, get ripped in the gym, how to get your voice there, too,” the singer said in a recent statement.

“You know, like Thursday and Fridays are always really easy for me, but Saturdays I tend to wake up kinda strugglin’, just kinda hoarse and kinda ratty. And I just kinda wanna learn this year how to just become a little more vocally, like my stamina to get better, if you will. It’s just like workin’ out any type of muscle, but learning how to breathe correctly and all that stuff. You know, I just started doing vocal lessons a couple years ago, so I think I’ve got a lot of stuff to learn.”

Thomas Rhett prepares for upcoming nationwide tour

Rhett will soon get his chance to put those vocal lessons to good use. The “Where We Started” singer is preparing to head off on his “Home Team Tour 23” in May. He’ll hit 27 states during the nationwide tour before ending his run at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

In addition, concertgoers will get to see performances from his previous tour mate, Cole Swindell. Rhett is also recruiting rising country star Nate Smith for the “Home Team” shows.

Meanwhile, Rhett recently dropped a clip onto his Twitter showing him reflecting on all that he accomplished in 2022. Check out the clip below.

One of Rhett’s many achievements last year had to be when his song with Riley Green, titled “Half of Me,” topped the country music charts. Green posted a series of photos on Instagram of himself and Thomas Rhett duck hunting together to commemorate the achievement.

“All good things start in a duck blind,” Green wrote at the time on Instagram. “Thanks [Thomas Rhett], country radio and all the fans for making Half of Me my second number one song.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Thomas Rhett Enjoys Ski Trip With Family Out West in Adorable Photos

Thomas Rhett and his family are having a blast on a ski trip to the mountains, giving fans vacation envy with images shared on Instagram. On December 28th, Rhett teased his followers with a post of himself and his daughter Lennon on the plane to an exciting winter destination. “Ski town bound with the makeup queen,” he captioned the image. The makeup he’s referencing dots Lennon had apparently drawn on her face.
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
Seacoast Current

Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
NASHVILLE, TN
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tiremeetsroad.com

Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum

Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Speaks Out About the Show Coming to an End

Mercy, don’t get Vanna Whtie of Wheel of Fortune to spend time thinking about how the show is coming to an end soon. She really doesn’t even like talking about it, either. White has been around since 1982, the same time that game show creator Merv Griffin also hired Pat Sajak to come on board. Just saying “Pat & Vanna” is something that rolls off people’s lips and mouths after all these years.
Footwear News

Miranda Lambert Goes Western in Cap-Toe Boots & Cowboy Hat With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in Las Vegas

Miranda Lambert took some time off from her Las Vegas Residency, “Velvet Rodeo,” to have some fun in the Sin City. The country singer posed with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, wearing a chic western outfit. She wore a unicorn-printed blouse underneath an embroidered motorcycle jacket that featured cacti, flowers, and perfectly placed silver studs along the edge of the creation. She slipped on a pair of leather pants with a boot cut to match the jacket. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) Her accessories included a wide-brim fedora hat with a cactus sketch and a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed

Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
The Boot

Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]

Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Outsider.com

Spur Tunnel is Leaking, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park Aims to Avoid Catastrophe with Repairs & Closures

Closures are coming to Great Smoky Mountains‘ iconic Spur Tunnel as the national park readies to remedy water leaks and faulty lighting. For many of us, the Smokies are home. And few sights (and sounds) signal an arrival into this majestic Appalachian park like entering the Spur Tunnel, then laying on the car horn to hear it echo throughout. It’s a sort of rite of passage for Tennesseans resulting from our eagerness to enter the park from Gatlinburg. Folks have been honking through Spur Tunnel for generations now, too, and its heavy walls are beginning to show their age.
GATLINBURG, TN
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Just Received a 'Wonderful Early Christmas Present' — Watch

Carrie Underwood has something special to be thankful for this holiday season. The Denim & Rhinestones singer added yet another accolade to her already impressive collection when she took home the award for The Country Artist of 2022 at People's Choice Awards Tuesday night, sweetly musing during her acceptance speech that the award was a "wonderful early Christmas present."
SANTA MONICA, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy