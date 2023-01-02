Thomas Rhett Plans To Get ‘Ripped’ in 2023

Photo by: Slaven Vlasic / Contributor

With 2023 here, many of us are making our New Year’s resolutions. From eating healthier to spending less money, we’ve all got goals we hope to accomplish in 2023. Even the biggest stars have goals they want to achieve in the next 365 days. For instance, one of country music’s biggest stars, Thomas Rhett, wants to hit his goals in the next 365 days.

Thomas Rhett has big plans for 2023. According to the country star, he hopes to get “ripped,” but not in the way you might think.

According to the award-winning singer-songwriter sought, he hopes to increase his vocal range. He recently revealed he’s working with a vocal coach to hit higher notes than ever. After reaching that milestone, Rhett hopes to keep growing as an artist.

“I think, at least, from a vocal standpoint, I think I want to learn, in the same way you would want to like, get ripped in the gym, how to get your voice there, too,” the singer said in a recent statement.

“You know, like Thursday and Fridays are always really easy for me, but Saturdays I tend to wake up kinda strugglin’, just kinda hoarse and kinda ratty. And I just kinda wanna learn this year how to just become a little more vocally, like my stamina to get better, if you will. It’s just like workin’ out any type of muscle, but learning how to breathe correctly and all that stuff. You know, I just started doing vocal lessons a couple years ago, so I think I’ve got a lot of stuff to learn.”

Thomas Rhett prepares for upcoming nationwide tour

Rhett will soon get his chance to put those vocal lessons to good use. The “Where We Started” singer is preparing to head off on his “Home Team Tour 23” in May. He’ll hit 27 states during the nationwide tour before ending his run at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

In addition, concertgoers will get to see performances from his previous tour mate, Cole Swindell. Rhett is also recruiting rising country star Nate Smith for the “Home Team” shows.

Meanwhile, Rhett recently dropped a clip onto his Twitter showing him reflecting on all that he accomplished in 2022. Check out the clip below.

One of Rhett’s many achievements last year had to be when his song with Riley Green, titled “Half of Me,” topped the country music charts. Green posted a series of photos on Instagram of himself and Thomas Rhett duck hunting together to commemorate the achievement.

“All good things start in a duck blind,” Green wrote at the time on Instagram. “Thanks [Thomas Rhett], country radio and all the fans for making Half of Me my second number one song.”