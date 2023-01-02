Union Gospel Mission presses forward with repairs amid looming winter storm

The Union Gospel Mission is focused on pressing forward with repairs to its women's center, thrift shop and distribution center after freezing temperatures caused a pipe to burst and flooded the third floor.

Elly Heckel, the marketing coordinator at Union Gospel Mission, said the homeless shelter wants to make sure it can open the women's center, at 703 E. 8th Street, as soon as possible after the flooding caused 39 women and children staying there to be moved to temporary housing at St. Francis House.

"We spent the last week taking out all the damaged items," she said, adding there's been around five trips to the dumpster with giant bins to remove damaged bedding, toys, office supplies and more.

The Mission has also recycled the damaged clothing from the thrift store and turned them into 17 bails of recycled fiber.

The organization also received a donation and was able to purchase 48 beds to replace the beds they lost in the flood, Heckel said.

Staff have worked over the weekend with their partners at St. Francis House to make sure the Mission guests will have a smooth transition once the women's center reopens in a few weeks.

"They're gonna have all new bedding, clothing and items that will help transition the things that they brought with them to the St. Francis House back to the Mission," Heckel said.

Ahead of Monday's winter storm, which was expected to bring up to a foot of snow, Heckel said the Mission has provided extra supplies for St. Francis House and are working with them to address any other needs.

"Anytime that there's a storm or some type of weather alert, guest safety is priority," she said.

Both the Mission and the Bishop Dudley House are expecting spikes in overnight guests because of the storm.

How can I help Union Gospel Mission?

Heckel said they're taking donations ranging from toys, clothing and furniture to office supplies. She added items should be in good condition to replace those damaged in the flood.

People can also donate money. Damage at the Mission was estimated to be worth $10,000.

People can also volunteer their time in helping with clean-up efforts. More information can be found on the Union Gospel Facebook page .

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Union Gospel Mission presses forward with repairs amid looming winter storm