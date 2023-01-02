Read full article on original website
Man arrested for allegedly stealing cab in Albany
A man in Albany called for a taxi to Saratoga, but punched the driver and stole the cab, said police. It happened Wednesday night, just before 11 p.m., near New Scotland Avenue and North Allen Street. William Bogdanowicz punched the driver in the face several times, forced her out of...
South Glens Falls man assaults cab driver, steals taxi
Upon hearing the fee for a trip to Saratoga, the suspect attacked the cab driver, forced her out of the vehicle, and drove away.
Pair arrested in Hudson home invasion
Two teenagers in Columbia County are accused of a home invasion. They broke down a door, and attacked a teenage girl in front of her mother, said police. It allegedly happened back in November at the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street. The victim told police she was pulled from...
Victim injured in road rage incident in Albany
Police say the suspect caused injury to the victim and also damaged the victim's window.
Man sentenced to 25 years in Rensselaer County rape
A Troy man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years behind bars for rape. Tyrell O’Neill was sentenced in Rensselaer County Court. He was found guilty in June 2022 of forcing himself on a woman. The victim told the jury O’Neill put pressure on her throat until she passed out....
Troy man faces attempted murder charge
A Troy man is in custody for allegedly firing a weapon at a vehicle in February 2022.
Hudson police arrest juveniles after home invasion
Hudson police arrested two juveniles on December 20 and 21. The pair were reportedly involved in a home invasion at the Hudson Terrace Apartments.
1-Year-Old's Death At Glenville Home Under Investigation (Developing)
Police are investigating the death of an infant child in the region. The 1-year-old’s death occurred in Schenectady County at a home in Glenville, located on Sacandaga Road, Glenville Police Chief Stephen Janik confirmed to Daily Voice. Janik said the investigation remained “fluid” Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5, and more...
Niskayuna woman charged in road rage incident on I-90
A woman is under arrest after an alleged road rage incident. Kiara Myrick, 24, from Niskayuna damaged a car window and caused injury to another driver in a road rage incident on I-90 near Exit 2 on Wednesday, said state police. Troopers said that the victim was treated on scene...
Police investigating death of one-year-old child in Glenville
GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Police in Glenville are investigating the death of a one-year-old child in the town. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
SCSO: Saratoga County drug ring busted, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested, and several narcotics were found during two police raids in Saratoga County last week.
Police identify fatality in Wilton tree worker accident
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a fatal work accident as Eric LaRue, 57, from the Town of Providence. LaRue fell to the ground from a tree on Mt. McGregor Road on December 28, 2022.
Police: Man bites finger of two victims during assault
A 72-year-old man was arrested on New Year's Day after alleged assaults. Police said he bit the finger of two victims.
Drugs and firearm seized during search warrant
Detectives seized a quantity of crack cocaine, a .357 caliber revolver, and equipment used to package and distribute narcotics.
Saratoga County drug trafficking investigation leads to four arrests
Four people are charged in a Saratoga County drug trafficking investigation. Shahid Smith, 41, is accused of selling and possessing crack cocaine, fentanyl and crystal meth. Investigators searched Smith’s home at 260 Maple Avenue and a home at 104 Holly Lane in Wilton, and found more drugs and drug paraphernalia, they say.
Rensselaer County man issued 12 tickets for luring, killing doe
An unnamed Rensselaer County man was issued 12 tickets after luring deer with a bait pile and shooting them without possessing any doe tags.
South Pearl Street robbery suspect found with handgun
An Albany man was arrested on Monday, following an investigation by the Albany Police Department of an alleged robbery. Joshua Loyd, 22, faces a number of charges.
Armed 22-Year-Old Attacked, Robbed Victim Near Capital Region Elementary School, Police Say
A 22-year-old man is accused in a violent robbery near a Capital Region elementary school that left the victim with multiple injuries.Albany Police said a man walked into the department’s south precinct at around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, and said he had just been robbed near South Pearl Street and…
Police: Driver smashed cars at Schenectady’s Rivers Casino
Schenectady police are looking for whoever smashed into several cars in the Rivers Casino parking garage last week. This happened around 11:30 last Friday evening, say police. Witnesses told them someone was driving erratically, and damaged at least five cars. The driver took then took off.
Search for missing Schenectady teen nears six-week mark
The new year hasn’t dampened the search for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey. It’s been about six weeks since the Schenectady teen went missing on Nov. 25. One dedicated searcher was back on the water Thursday. Larry Andrews has been determined to end the family’s misery — or...
