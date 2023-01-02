ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Man arrested for allegedly stealing cab in Albany

A man in Albany called for a taxi to Saratoga, but punched the driver and stole the cab, said police. It happened Wednesday night, just before 11 p.m., near New Scotland Avenue and North Allen Street. William Bogdanowicz punched the driver in the face several times, forced her out of...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pair arrested in Hudson home invasion

Two teenagers in Columbia County are accused of a home invasion. They broke down a door, and attacked a teenage girl in front of her mother, said police. It allegedly happened back in November at the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street. The victim told police she was pulled from...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man sentenced to 25 years in Rensselaer County rape

A Troy man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years behind bars for rape. Tyrell O’Neill was sentenced in Rensselaer County Court. He was found guilty in June 2022 of forcing himself on a woman. The victim told the jury O’Neill put pressure on her throat until she passed out....
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Niskayuna woman charged in road rage incident on I-90

A woman is under arrest after an alleged road rage incident. Kiara Myrick, 24, from Niskayuna damaged a car window and caused injury to another driver in a road rage incident on I-90 near Exit 2 on Wednesday, said state police. Troopers said that the victim was treated on scene...
NISKAYUNA, NY
WNYT

Saratoga County drug trafficking investigation leads to four arrests

Four people are charged in a Saratoga County drug trafficking investigation. Shahid Smith, 41, is accused of selling and possessing crack cocaine, fentanyl and crystal meth. Investigators searched Smith’s home at 260 Maple Avenue and a home at 104 Holly Lane in Wilton, and found more drugs and drug paraphernalia, they say.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police: Driver smashed cars at Schenectady’s Rivers Casino

Schenectady police are looking for whoever smashed into several cars in the Rivers Casino parking garage last week. This happened around 11:30 last Friday evening, say police. Witnesses told them someone was driving erratically, and damaged at least five cars. The driver took then took off.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Search for missing Schenectady teen nears six-week mark

The new year hasn’t dampened the search for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey. It’s been about six weeks since the Schenectady teen went missing on Nov. 25. One dedicated searcher was back on the water Thursday. Larry Andrews has been determined to end the family’s misery — or...
SCHENECTADY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy