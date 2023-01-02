ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Report: UC Football Hires Director Of Player Personnel

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

Cincinnati's off-field staff continues to grow.

CINCINNATI — UC football has a new director of player personnel under head coach Scott Satterfield .

According to Football Scoop's John Brice , Cincinnati is filling the position with Jack Griffith, a member of the New York Jets scouting department.

Griffith reportedly had a bright future in New York but is jumping at the chance to work with Zach Grant again. The new general manager at UC teamed up with Griffith (player personnel assistant) briefly last year at Ohio State after the now Cincinnati DPP helped build the Villanova football program for two years.

Griffith also played football at Marist College. He's another fast riser joining a growing off- and on-field staff that Satterfield is piecing together.

The new head coach said on Signing Day he'd like to have that staff largely finalized by Jan. 3. One big spot still needing filled is offensive coordinator.

"We're getting close. I think the plan is by Jan. 3 to have have most everything in place when we get back here Jan. 3, school starts Jan. 9," Satterfield said. "We'll bring some more players in on Jan. 4. So I kind of want to have most everything in place Jan. 3. So as we move forward in that recruiting period right there the players we're recruiting know who their coach is, and I think that's going to be important. So I think by Jan. 3, we'll have a great a great idea who everybody's gonna be."

Cincinnati is hard at work building out a 2023 roster that needs plenty of polishing. Multiple starting offensive linemen are leaving for the draft or transfer portal .

Same with wide receiver, all while things seem headed for another quarterback battle starting this spring. Having great talent evaluation to smooth the process is crucial.

Cincinnati, OH
