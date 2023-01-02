Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
Glip Teams Up With Prominent Web2 Studios To Further Develop Web3 Gaming
Glip, the leading Web3 game discovery app, has reached 1 million created wallets and over 100,000 onboarded users for web3 games in just three months. More than 50,000 verified earners were also reported by the app, indicating a high demand for Web3 gaming. It is becoming increasingly difficult for the...
CoinDesk
Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest
Solana's SOL has surged about 20% in the past 24 hours even as larger cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) barely moved, as a decision by newly launched shiba inu-themed token Bonk (BONK) to do a large airdrop generated interest in the Solana community. SOL leapt back above $13...
Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash
More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data
XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...
Sam Bankman-Fried-backed Solana soars after ecosystem sees shiba inu-themed token airdrop
Solana soared as much as 20% in the past day on news of a Bonk token airdrop. After losing nearly all its value in 2022 as Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire collapsed, solana ended a streak of nine consecutive losses. The Bonk airdrop is likely being used for Solana-based non-fungible tokens.
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another.
zycrypto.com
SOL Jumps 40% In A Week As Solana Ecosystem Flares With Massive Activity
Solana, one of the largest proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, has been going bonkers, jumping over 40% in the past seven days on the back of BONK, a dog-themed token that recently debuted on the Solana ecosystem. Launched on Dec. 25, BONK is a meme coin modelled after Shiba Inu and features a...
zycrypto.com
Apecoin, Decentraland Rise Amid Report NFT Sales ‘Not Badly Off’ in 2022
Despite the heavy downfall of cryptos, NFTs showed resilience last year. The positive report has accelerated the price of APE, SAND, and MANA. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs)-related cryptocurrencies surged Thursday on the report that the asset class did not perform poorly in 2022, despite the bear run. According to data from DappRadar, NFT sales volumes in 2022 ducked to $25.1 billion from $24.7 billion in the prior year.
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
NBC Miami
Fanatics Is Divesting Its 60% Stake in NFT Company Candy Digital
Michael Rubin's sports platform company Fanatics is divesting its 60% stake in NFT company Candy Digital, according to an internal email obtained by CNBC. Fanatics, who previously held the majority share of Candy Digital, will be selling its interest to an investor group led by Galaxy Digital, the crypto merchant bank led by Mike Novogratz.
Genesis CEO tells clients the crypto brokerage needs more time to get its finances in order as Gemini's Cameron Winklevoss says the exchange is owed nearly $1 billion
The interim CEO of Genesis said that the firm is "committed to moving as quickly as possible" but will need more time to sort out its finances.
NEWSBTC
TERRA CLASSIC (LUNC) DUMPS AS BINANCE SUSPENDS TOKEN BURN, SOLANA (SOL) IS ON A FALL TOO, FALLS BELOW THE $10-MARK, AND SNOWFALL PROTOCOL (SNW) SET TO OUTPERFORM BOTH IN 2023 AFTER A SUCCESSFUL PRESALE CAMPAIGN
Terra Classic (LUNC) and Solana (SOL), two troubled crypto coins, have been beaten down yet again, just as they were trying to regain investor trust. Terra Classic (LUNC) and Solana (SOL) are the top losers this week, each with a more than 10% deficit. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) on the other hand, has extended its success run by increasing its price by more than 300%. Despite being in the presale stage, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has won hearts and funds.
crypto-economy.com
Cardano (ADA) Swells 6% as DeFi Activity on the Network Increases
Cardano (ADA) has experienced an upswing in the past 24 hours as decentralized finance (DeFi) activity on the Cardano network increased substantially. The cryptocurrency industry had a terrible 2022 with various factors fuelling the meltdown. Catastrophic events such as the collapse of Terra ecosystem and FTX added to the downturn dragging Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), along with the broader digital assets sector falling to unexpected lows. The bears were a notch harsher to altcoins with Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) losing a ssignificant chunk of their value. Although ADA maintained its position as one of the top performing tokens, it noted a drop of nearly 84% in its value last year.
CoinDesk
Bonk Inu Developers Burn All Their Team Tokens as Solana Ecosystem Frenzy Continues
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Developers behind Solana-based memecoin project Bonk Inu (BONK) burned over 5 trillion tokens, or 5% of the total supply, earlier on Friday,blockchain data shows. The move claimed to have effectively burned all tokens earmarked for developers of the project.
u.today
Solana's (SOL) Daily Active User Base Soars 50% in January, Here's Why
According to crypto analytics portal Token Terminal, the number of daily active users of the Solana blockchain has grown by 56,000, or 55.9%, since the beginning of 2023. Solana's current daily user base now stands at 160,000, a number the blockchain has not seen since the FTX crash in November.
NEWSBTC
Terra (LUNA) and Solana (SOL) Lose Most of Their Value, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Continues to Gain in 2023
The crypto universe has always been a terrifying place for a regular investor. Overnight double-digit drops in prices are more the norm than the exception. Crypto investing is not for the fainthearted. However, 2022 took this to a new level, as most cryptos lost over 90% of their value within a few short weeks. Even by crypto standards, that’s rough. Now, it appears that the incumbents like Terra (LUNA) and Solana (SOL) are headed for a wipeout, while newcomers like Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are shooting up like the new bitcoin. Keep reading to know what’s happening.
zycrypto.com
Why Flare’s TDE is the First Big Crypto Event of 2023
Across all of the problems that blockchain networks have experienced, one of the most resounding is the inability of distinct blockchains to work together seamlessly. Interoperability has been a major goal for many leading networks, with its potential to boost the capabilities of all chains and create a truly holistic system being a top priority.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Taps 8-Day High, Solana Jumps 40% Weekly: Market Watch
Ethereum tapped a multi-week high of its own, while BNB is north of $250. Bitcoin’s 14th birthday brought some positive price swings for the asset as it pumped to almost $17,000 for the first time this year. Some altcoins continue to chart notable gains, led by Solana and Lido.
CNBC
SpaceX raising $750 million at a $137 billion valuation, investors include Andreessen-Horowitz
SpaceX is raising $750 million in a new round of funding that values the company at $137 billion, according to correspondence viewed by CNBC. Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, is said to be a lead investor in the new funding round. Early SpaceX investors included Founders Fund, Sequoia, Gigafund...
astaga.com
Solana Savior BONK Burns Five Billion Coins
The new meme coin on Solana – BONK- is up over 2000% since its all-time low 5 days in the past. The meme coin that helped increase Solana value final week, introduced that it has burned 5 billion cash, sustaining its hype available in the market. Bonk Burns Half...
