ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Airport Worker Killed By Being 'Ingested Into The Engine' Of Plane

By Hilary Hanson
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3to45S_0k19oRe600

A ground crew worker at a regional Alabama airport was killed on Saturday by being sucked into the engine of a parked plane.

The person, whose name has not been released, was “ingested into the engine” of an aircraft at Montgomery Regional Airport, the National Transportation Safety Board told Insider .

The airplane, an Embraer 170 , was parked at the gate with its engine running after arriving from Dallas. The flight had been operated by Envoy Air, which is a subsidiary of American Airlines. The person who died was an employee of Piedmont Airlines, a regional airline also owned by American Airlines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axxrD_0k19oRe600 A file photo of engineers inspecting the engine cowling of a prototype Embraer 170. An Embraer 170 was the type of aircraft involved in the fatal accident in Montgomery, Alabama.

“We are devastated by the accident,” American Airlines said in a statement to Fox Chattanooga , adding, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members.”

Montgomery Regional Airport said in its own statement that it was “saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Comments / 15

Marie Eubanks
3d ago

Obviously this worker wasn't paying attention to his work zone! There's a safety zone to stay out of until the engines are shut off. Sorry for his family loss.

Reply
12
Clyde
3d ago

In aviation, you only get one chance to do things right. Seldom is there an opportunity to say oops a second time.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsnationnow.com

Ground crew member killed at Alabama airport ID’d

(NewsNation) — The member of an airline ground crew who died in an accident at an Alabama airport has been identified. Communications Workers of America confirmed Courtney Davis, a member of CWA Local 3645, was killed. “Courtney was a single mother of three children. We are doing as much...
MONTGOMERY, AL
TheDailyBeast

Plane of Vomiting Passengers Lands After Horror Flight

A flight carrying several ill passengers, including some who were vomiting, landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, officials said. Authorities with American Airlines told CBS Philadelphia the flight, which was coming from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Island, had encountered “moderate turbulence” before arrival. First responders met the aircraft at its gate “out of an abundance of caution,” according to an airline spokesperson, but no one was hospitalized. “The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us,” one passenger told CBS Philadelphia. “It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction.” Airport officials confirmed the incident had not impacted regular service.Read it at CBS Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Airport worker killed in freak accident grounds flights in Alabama

A ground crew employee was killed during a freak accident at an airport in Alabama. The victim, who has not been identified by authorities, suffered a fatal injury while on the ramp at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, Reuters reported. Sources have said that the accident took place around 3pm on Saturday, when American Airlines Flight 3408 was parked at the gate.The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have since launched an investigation and are expected to file an initial report on Monday on the circumstances surrounding the accident. The engine of the aircraft, those briefed...
ALABAMA STATE
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
People

Girl, 10, Was at Sleepover When Her Family Was in Fatal Plane Crash: 'She Was Trying to Text and Call'

Christian and Misty Kath's daughter tried contacting them the morning after the crash to ask "when were they coming to pick her up," according to a family member A 10-year-old girl was safe at a friend's house when her family was killed in a plane crash on Saturday.   Christian Kath, 42, was flying with his wife Misty, 43, and their 12-year-old daughter Lily when their rented aircraft crashed off the coast of Florida, according to authorities. The bodies of Misty and Lily were recovered, while the search for Christian, who remains missing,...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane

The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
InsideHook

Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?

To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
The Independent

Plane passenger tries to light cigarette mid-flight

A video of a man attempting to light a cigarette on an American Airlines flight has gone viral after a fellow passenger shared it online.Sara Radosevich tweeted from the American Airlines flight on Tuesday 6 December after witnessing the man trying to smoke mid flight.The video showed the man, who was sitting a few seats away from her, pulling out a lighter and lighting a cigarette, before the footage cuts out.This guy really just lit a cigarette mid flight.. @AmericanAir good thing your girly pop flight attendant snatched it out of his hands pic.twitter.com/oRAeLFvLiO— Sara Radosevich (@Sara_Radosevich) December 6, 2022Radosevich...
HuffPost

HuffPost

245K+
Followers
13K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy