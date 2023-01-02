Read full article on original website
CES 2023: Ram electric pickup joins crowded field next year
DETROIT — When a futuristic-looking electric Ram pickup truck goes on sale next year, it will hardly be the first in line. By then, at least seven EV competitors are scheduled to be on sale, all of them vying for a share of the huge full-size truck market that now includes the three top-selling gasoline and diesel powered vehicles in the United States.
Sony unveils prototype EV, Afeela, to be made with Honda
LAS VEGAS — Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday. The vehicle, first announced in October, glided out on stage at the CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be called the Afeela. Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO...
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
Southwest, after strong 2022 rebound, expects losses in Q4
Southwest Airlines anticipates a money losing fourth quarter after a holiday debacle ended with nearly 17,000 canceled flights, stranding thousands of people who were traveling to see family and friends. It is a devastating turn financially and reputationally for the Dallas carrier, which led all U.S. airlines in profit during...
Video game workers form Microsoft's first US labor union
A group of video game testers has formed Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S., which will also be the largest in the video game industry. The Communications Workers of America said Tuesday that a majority of about 300 quality-assurance workers at Microsoft video game subsidiary ZeniMax Studios has voted to join the union.
Average long-term US mortgage rates inch up to 6.48%
WASHINGTON — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose for the second straight week following six weeks of declines that had given prospective homebuyers a glimmer of hope. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate inched up to 6.48% this week from...
Another strong month of hiring would put Fed in tough spot
WASHINGTON — The jobs report the government will issue Friday is expected to show that December was another healthy month for hiring — a boon for those looking for work but a problem for the Federal Reserve if it persists. Economists have forecast that employers added 200,000 jobs...
Another hot reading on job market sends Wall Street lower
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose Thursday after another hot reading on the job market raised worries that the Federal Reserve will need to keep inflicting pain on the economy to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, clawing back all of its gains from a...
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
LAS VEGAS — Delta Air Lines will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February, CEO Ed Bastian announced Thursday at the CES technology trade show. Bastian said by the end of the year, the airline will outfit more than 700 planes with high-speed,...
EXPLAINER: What is the metaverse and how will it work?
The term “metaverse” is the latest buzzword to capture the tech industry’s imagination — and while Facebook parent Meta is the best-known entrant into this futuristic virtual concept, it's certainly not the only one. Mark Zuckerberg’s all-in embrace — including renaming his company and investing tens...
