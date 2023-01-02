ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CES 2023: Ram electric pickup joins crowded field next year

DETROIT — When a futuristic-looking electric Ram pickup truck goes on sale next year, it will hardly be the first in line. By then, at least seven EV competitors are scheduled to be on sale, all of them vying for a share of the huge full-size truck market that now includes the three top-selling gasoline and diesel powered vehicles in the United States.
Southwest, after strong 2022 rebound, expects losses in Q4

Southwest Airlines anticipates a money losing fourth quarter after a holiday debacle ended with nearly 17,000 canceled flights, stranding thousands of people who were traveling to see family and friends. It is a devastating turn financially and reputationally for the Dallas carrier, which led all U.S. airlines in profit during...
Video game workers form Microsoft's first US labor union

A group of video game testers has formed Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S., which will also be the largest in the video game industry. The Communications Workers of America said Tuesday that a majority of about 300 quality-assurance workers at Microsoft video game subsidiary ZeniMax Studios has voted to join the union.
Average long-term US mortgage rates inch up to 6.48%

WASHINGTON — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose for the second straight week following six weeks of declines that had given prospective homebuyers a glimmer of hope. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate inched up to 6.48% this week from...
Another hot reading on job market sends Wall Street lower

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose Thursday after another hot reading on the job market raised worries that the Federal Reserve will need to keep inflicting pain on the economy to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, clawing back all of its gains from a...
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month

LAS VEGAS — Delta Air Lines will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February, CEO Ed Bastian announced Thursday at the CES technology trade show. Bastian said by the end of the year, the airline will outfit more than 700 planes with high-speed,...
EXPLAINER: What is the metaverse and how will it work?

The term “metaverse” is the latest buzzword to capture the tech industry’s imagination — and while Facebook parent Meta is the best-known entrant into this futuristic virtual concept, it's certainly not the only one. Mark Zuckerberg’s all-in embrace — including renaming his company and investing tens...
