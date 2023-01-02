Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
WKYC
Tim Misny makes 'special announcement' in prank on 3News' Dave Chudowsky: Watch the moment
CLEVELAND — Tim Misny -- you know what he does -- joined us on 3News to make a very special announcement early Thursday morning. And it was a big message directed at our own GO! morning show anchor Dave Chudowsky from Austin Love... “I have been retained as counsel...
Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi opening country bar in Willoughby, introducing new ‘glorifried’ chicken concept
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – Restaurateur and noted Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi is opening Dukes ‘n Boots, a new country bar, in early March. Located at 4027 Erie Street in downtown Willoughby, the bar marks the tenth establishment in a collection of restaurants that was previously focused around downtown Cleveland and Akron.
One-on-one with Tim Misny: The story behind his latest billboard campaign
CLEVELAND — If you're from Northeast Ohio, you know who he is and what he does: Attorney Tim Misny. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Known for his slogan, "I will make them pay," Misny...
clevelandmagazine.com
11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Jan. 5-8
Sing along to Disney on Ice, dance the night away at the Symposium, rock out at Beachland Ballroom and more this weekend in The Land. By Anthony Elder. Looking for a comfortable place to dance the night away in spike-adorned platform boots? Head to Studio West 117 for a party straight out of the ’80s, featuring darkwave, new wave and post-punk jams, courtesy of DJs Darkstar and Mimi Dromette. $5, Jan. 7, 9 p.m., 11794 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, studiowest117.com.
Men wanted for stealing luggage from airport
Police are looking for two men accused of stealing luggage right from the carousel at Cleveland Hopkins Airport in December.
5 cool Airbnbs less than 90 minutes from Cleveland
From a lakefront cottage to a family farmhouse, here are five cool Airbnbs in northeast Ohio for your next vacation. A great stay for lovers of the outdoors, this roomy home away from home is just a 25-minute drive from Cleveland. It overlooks the Furnace Run Metropark, sits next to Cuyahoga Valley National Park and is a short drive to Brandywine Ski Resort.
List names CLE spot one of 22 best new restaurants in U.S. in 2022
A new restaurant in Cleveland has been named one of the best in the United States in 2022.
cleveland19.com
Burst pipe leads to a Collinwood apartment building collapse
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is left with nothing after a pipe burst at their Collinwood apartment complex and led to the building collapsing. The pipe burst on Christmas Eve and a week later the fire department was called to the building on Coit Road for the collapse. Crews...
Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart
Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
WKYC
23 in 2023! Cool things to do in Northeast Ohio in the new year
CLEVELAND — New Year, new you, new adventures, right? It's 2023 and it's time to look forward to some of the coolest things happening in Northeast Ohio in the new year. "The Ohio RV Supershow makes its return to the I-X Center in Cleveland for the first time since 2020. The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
Eastlake family surprised with new furniture
Weaver’s Fine Furniture Ltd. in Sugarcreek surprised an Eastlake couple Wednesday with free furniture!
9 cars, dozens of key fobs stolen from Strongsville Alfa Romeo dealership
Nine vehicles and dozens of key fobs were stolen from the Fiat and Alfa Romeo dealership in Strongsville early Tuesday morning, according to police.
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places. This joint on the eastside is known for their mouthwatering oven-baked wings. You can get your wings tossed in a variety of sauces with heat levels ranging from mild to very hot. Other sauce options include BBQ, hot BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, sweet chili, Cajun (you can also get a dry version of Cajun), Caribbean jerk, dry ranch, six pepper blend, garlic, garlic parmesan, hot garlic, and hot garlic parmesan.
actionnews5.com
1-month-old’s father left son covered in bruises, Ohio mom says
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A night out to ring in the new year for a young mother in Cleveland ended in catastrophe when she said she came home to find her 1-month-old covered in bruises. An arrest warrant was issued late Tuesday morning for the baby’s father, 24-year-old Jason...
North Olmsted Issues Moratorium on Kava, Kratom Bars Serving Herbal Supplements
While Sacred Waters was welcomed in Lakewood, it's run into trouble in North Olmsted
I-90 West reopens after crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — I-90 West has reopened after a crash temporarily closed the roadway at West 117th Street in Cleveland on Thursday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation had asked drivers to avoid the area after confirming the road closure on Twitter at 9:37 a.m. ODOT later tweeted that I-90...
gotodestinations.com
Pizza Paradise: The Top Pizza Spots in Cleveland, Ohio – (With Cheesy Photos)
Are you a pizza fanatic looking for the ultimate slice in Cleveland? We’ve got the best pizza joint picks that will have you shouting “Mamma Mia!”. Whether you’re a traditionalist who craves a margherita or a daredevil who loves to try new and unusual toppings (milk and honey!), we’ve got you covered.
iheart.com
This Man Is Wanted For Breaking Into Cars Downtown
The Cleveland Division of Police are seeking the public’s help to locate Brian Bodenschatz, age 44. Bodenschatz is wanted for breaking into cars in the downtown area in recent weeks. He also has an active burglary warrant. Many of the car thefts took place near Playhouse Square, affecting cars of nearby residents.
Three Muscle Cars Stolen From Cleveland Dealership
These car thieves were a little too organized. It’s not every day that we see car thieves get away pretty much 100% Scott free with their crimes. Well, that’s pretty much exactly what happened in the case of these three lost Mopar icons. Police caught the trio of high horsepower American vehicles passing them at around 120 miles an hour late one night. The crime went down in the same place all crimes go down, Cleveland.
This Ohio city ranked among “neediest” in America
Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub.
