ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clevelandmagazine.com

11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Jan. 5-8

Sing along to Disney on Ice, dance the night away at the Symposium, rock out at Beachland Ballroom and more this weekend in The Land. By Anthony Elder. Looking for a comfortable place to dance the night away in spike-adorned platform boots? Head to Studio West 117 for a party straight out of the ’80s, featuring darkwave, new wave and post-punk jams, courtesy of DJs Darkstar and Mimi Dromette. $5, Jan. 7, 9 p.m., 11794 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, studiowest117.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

5 cool Airbnbs less than 90 minutes from Cleveland

From a lakefront cottage to a family farmhouse, here are five cool Airbnbs in northeast Ohio for your next vacation. A great stay for lovers of the outdoors, this roomy home away from home is just a 25-minute drive from Cleveland. It overlooks the Furnace Run Metropark, sits next to Cuyahoga Valley National Park and is a short drive to Brandywine Ski Resort.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Burst pipe leads to a Collinwood apartment building collapse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is left with nothing after a pipe burst at their Collinwood apartment complex and led to the building collapsing. The pipe burst on Christmas Eve and a week later the fire department was called to the building on Coit Road for the collapse. Crews...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart

Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

23 in 2023! Cool things to do in Northeast Ohio in the new year

CLEVELAND — New Year, new you, new adventures, right? It's 2023 and it's time to look forward to some of the coolest things happening in Northeast Ohio in the new year. "The Ohio RV Supershow makes its return to the I-X Center in Cleveland for the first time since 2020. The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places. This joint on the eastside is known for their mouthwatering oven-baked wings. You can get your wings tossed in a variety of sauces with heat levels ranging from mild to very hot. Other sauce options include BBQ, hot BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, sweet chili, Cajun (you can also get a dry version of Cajun), Caribbean jerk, dry ranch, six pepper blend, garlic, garlic parmesan, hot garlic, and hot garlic parmesan.
CLEVELAND, OH
actionnews5.com

1-month-old’s father left son covered in bruises, Ohio mom says

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A night out to ring in the new year for a young mother in Cleveland ended in catastrophe when she said she came home to find her 1-month-old covered in bruises. An arrest warrant was issued late Tuesday morning for the baby’s father, 24-year-old Jason...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

I-90 West reopens after crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — I-90 West has reopened after a crash temporarily closed the roadway at West 117th Street in Cleveland on Thursday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation had asked drivers to avoid the area after confirming the road closure on Twitter at 9:37 a.m. ODOT later tweeted that I-90...
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

This Man Is Wanted For Breaking Into Cars Downtown

The Cleveland Division of Police are seeking the public’s help to locate Brian Bodenschatz, age 44. Bodenschatz is wanted for breaking into cars in the downtown area in recent weeks. He also has an active burglary warrant. Many of the car thefts took place near Playhouse Square, affecting cars of nearby residents.
CLEVELAND, OH
Motorious

Three Muscle Cars Stolen From Cleveland Dealership

These car thieves were a little too organized. It’s not every day that we see car thieves get away pretty much 100% Scott free with their crimes. Well, that’s pretty much exactly what happened in the case of these three lost Mopar icons. Police caught the trio of high horsepower American vehicles passing them at around 120 miles an hour late one night. The crime went down in the same place all crimes go down, Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy