ITT Inc. (. ITT - Free Report) is poised to gain from strength in the end markets like chemical and industrial pumps, commercial aerospace and defense, rail and general industrial despite supply-chain constraints, high cost of sales (due to raw material cost inflation) and increasing operating expenses. The company’s organic orders grew 7% year over year in the third quarter, driven by strong demand for pumps, connectors, aerospace and defense components. Also, a robust backlog in its businesses, supported by the recovery in the energy end market, is expected to boost its performance in the long run.

14 HOURS AGO