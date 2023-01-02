Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
‘He’s been trash’: Sixers star Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury
Tyrese Maxey is finally back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers following a lengthy injury absence. The 22-year-old ended up sitting out 18 games for the Sixers due to a left foot fracture. At this point, however, it is clear that Maxey is still dealing with a considerable amount of rust after being out for so long.
Ja Morant totally embarrasses Hornets by walking dog for 28 seconds in Grizzlies win
The Memphis Grizzlies are fresh off a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets. Ja Morant led the way with 23 points and eight assignments in the 131-107 victory. He also provided one of the more akward and peculiar highlights of the night. After a triple from LaMelo Ball near the...
NBA Fans Think Draymond Green Was Afraid Of Isaiah Stewart During The Altercation: "Why He Isn't Tough With Someone Who Wants The Smoke"
NBA fans call out Draymond Green for backing down from a fight against Isaiah Stewart.
Davidson's Stephen Curry Was Double-Teamed For An Entire Game, Scored 0 Points While His Team Won By 30: "I’ve Stood In The Corner For 25 Seconds Every Time"
Stephen Curry was once held to 0 points during a college game but his team still ended up winning by 30.
RUMOR: Nets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving reality
Right now, the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a team that could win it all this year. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the squad have gone on a blistering 12-game winning streak that has undoubtedly propelled them as one of the favorites for this season’s championship.
VIDEO: Celtics’ Marcus Smart ejected, grabbed by Joe Mazzulla in fit of rage
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart couldn’t hold back his frustration on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading to his second technical foul and ejection late in the third quarter. Making matters uglier, Smart had to be held back by Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla as he tried to...
Michael Jordan Claimed Phil Jackson's Legendary Triangle Offense Wouldn't Work Without Him Or Kobe Bryant
Michael Jordan once said that Phil Jackson's system would not have worked without him or Kobe Bryant.
Ja Morant Burned 19 Seconds Of The Game Clock By Just Standing Over The Ball Because Hornets Players Didn't Want To Defend Him
Ja Morant's third-quarter manoeuvre saw some massive brickbats come his way.
Video: Victor Wembanyama's 3-Point Floater Shot Could Be A Huge Problem For His Future NBA Opponents
Victor Wembanyama has seemingly already perfected the 3-point floater shot.
Kevin Durant's Friend And Co-Host Takes A Shot At Giannis Antetokounmpo: "You Are Boring. You Don't Make Jumpers. You Don't Dribble Well."
Eddie Gonzalez says Giannis Antetokounmpo is 'boring.'
Brooklyn Nets Owner Reacts To Kyrie Irving's Putback Dunk, And NBA Fans Immediately Gave Him A Reality Check: "This Will Cost You A Lot"
Joe Tsai gets a reality check from NBA fans after the Brooklyn Nets owner reacts to Kyrie Irving's monster dunk against the Spurs.
James Worthy Perfectly Explains The Lakers Win Without LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "You Walk In The Classroom, And The Teachers Aren't There That Day"
The Lakers' win against Miami makes it their third win in a row and improves their record to 17-21.
2 best trades Jazz must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
It seems like reality has finally bitten the Utah Jazz. After a strong start to their 2022-23 NBA campaign, the Jazz now tote a 19-21 win-loss record. Keep in mind that at one point this season, the Jazz were actually the top team in the Western Conference. Now, they have lost five of their last […] The post 2 best trades Jazz must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect trade offer Knicks must make for Bulls star Zach LaVine
The New York Knicks are probably the most confusing team in the NBA this season. One week, they are in the middle of an eight-game win streak; the next week, they find themselves in the middle of a five-game losing streak. It’s a strange situation for the team to find themselves in, but they may […] The post Perfect trade offer Knicks must make for Bulls star Zach LaVine appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Never Forget When Jalen Rose Roasted Skip Bayless On Live TV With “Water Pistol Pete Jr.” Comment
It’s no secret that Skip Bayless has been roasting like a chestnut over an open fire over the past few days, after his incredibly insensitive tweet about how they were going to play the game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and was in cardiac arrest: “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome… […] The post Never Forget When Jalen Rose Roasted Skip Bayless On Live TV With “Water Pistol Pete Jr.” Comment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Mike Budenholzer Couldn't Believe Giannis Antetokounmpo Intentionally Put The Ball Out Of Bounds To Get His Brother In The Game
Giannis Antetokounnpo intentionally taking the ball out of bounds drew a shocking reaction from head coach Mike Budenholzer.
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets
With only John Wall and Nicolas Batum on the injury report, many expected the Thursday night contest between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets to be a nip-and-tuck, superstar-laden affair. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were healthy, which meant that at the very least, they could give Nikola Jokic and the Western Conference-leading […] The post Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics trade Noah Vonleh to Spurs. Is another move coming?
The NBA trade deadline is a month away, but the front office for the Boston Celtics is already starting to make moves. Per NBA insider Shams Charania, the Celtics dealt center Noah Vonleh as well as cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs. While the C’s didn’t receive anyone in...
