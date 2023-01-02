ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 best trades Jazz must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

It seems like reality has finally bitten the Utah Jazz. After a strong start to their 2022-23 NBA campaign, the Jazz now tote a 19-21 win-loss record. Keep in mind that at one point this season, the Jazz were actually the top team in the Western Conference. Now, they have lost five of their last […] The post 2 best trades Jazz must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect trade offer Knicks must make for Bulls star Zach LaVine

The New York Knicks are probably the most confusing team in the NBA this season. One week, they are in the middle of an eight-game win streak; the next week, they find themselves in the middle of a five-game losing streak. It’s a strange situation for the team to find themselves in, but they may […] The post Perfect trade offer Knicks must make for Bulls star Zach LaVine appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Whiskey Riff

Never Forget When Jalen Rose Roasted Skip Bayless On Live TV With “Water Pistol Pete Jr.” Comment

It’s no secret that Skip Bayless has been roasting like a chestnut over an open fire over the past few days, after his incredibly insensitive tweet about how they were going to play the game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and was in cardiac arrest: “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome… […] The post Never Forget When Jalen Rose Roasted Skip Bayless On Live TV With “Water Pistol Pete Jr.” Comment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets

With only John Wall and Nicolas Batum on the injury report, many expected the Thursday night contest between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets to be a nip-and-tuck, superstar-laden affair. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were healthy, which meant that at the very least, they could give Nikola Jokic and the Western Conference-leading […] The post Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal

The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
