Stars n stripes
3d ago
I have lived my entire life in the Williamsport area. I drive these roads everyday for my job. I can honestly say, within the last 30+ years, driver's are horrible. Speeding to get somewhere 30 seconds sooner, distracted, erratic, and rude, just to name a few. There are good drivers still out there, but they're getting far and few between. Ask anyone who has lost a loved one due to this behavior. It affects and changes so many lives. It only takes a slight error.
Trucking company involved in monkey crash in Danville shut down
Danville, Pa. — The animal trucking company involved in the crash last year near Danville which led to the escape of several monkeys has shut down. The crash occurred Jan. 21, 2022 when the truck collided with a dump truck along Route 54 near the Interstate 80 junction. The truck, owned by Quebedeaux's Transport, was carrying around 100 monkeys. At least three escaped on that cold night when temperatures went down into single digits. ...
PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania
Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
Involuntary commitment sought for woman charged in Pa. man’s killing
DANVILLE – Involuntary commitment to a mental facility for inpatient treatment is sought for a Montour County homicide suspect. A Feb. 1 court hearing has been scheduled on the petition of Montour County District Attorney Angela L. Mattis for Kathleen Susan Reed, 39, Pembroke Pines, Florida, who has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.
Building collapses in Schuylkill County
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A building partially crumbled to the ground in Schuylkill County. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday along South Bower Street. Norwegian Township News and Concerns shared this video of the collapsed building, which appears to have fallen out onto the street and onto a vehicle. So...
pahomepage.com
8 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and...
State College
State College business gives truck to employee
STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
Schuylkill County family business rebuilds after fire
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Workers at Quandel Concrete in Cass Township had a different task; cleaning up after a fire Tuesday night. While Jim Quandel was wrapping up his work on Tuesday night, he saw flames quickly spreading across his plant. “Until I got up and looked back and saw...
Homeless man hops into vehicle left running at store
Montoursville, Pa. — A homeless man allegedly left a mother and daughter stranded in the cold when he hopped into their vehicle and drove off from a store in Montoursville. William Mark Kester, who police said was panhandling outside the Turkey Hill for a couple days, saw the keys left in the running vehicle, police said. The 65-year-old Kester immediately walked out of the store and drove away in the car. ...
PennDOT names Employee of the Quarter
PennDOT has named Heath Sterner the District 3 Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2023. Heath was recently promoted from a Drill Operator II to the role of Drill Supervisor in the District’s Soil Unit. Working on the Drill Crew requires a Class A Commercial Driver’s License. It also requires traveling to all nine counties in the district, often working long days in adverse weather conditions. In...
New Dollar General Store Opened in Pennsylvania
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: State Collegeand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Coffee and Hot Cocoa with a Cop to be held in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police will host a Coffee and Hot Cocoa event on January 28 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Eat & Run restaurant. Cups and Cakes, another Williamsport coffee shop, will host the event, providing cookies and coffee, as well as hot cocoa for any kids that […]
Man charged after firing shots at driver in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — A Scranton man is behind bars after a road rage incident in Luzerne County. Investigators say Erik Viquez fired shots at another person's car on the Cross Valley Expressway in Kingston as they tried to change lanes. No one in the other car was hurt. Viquez...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for January 3rd, 2023
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- Robert P. Farr, 90, formerly of Schuylkill Haven passed away Friday at Phoenixville Hospital. He had been a resident of Southeastern Veteran’s Center Nursing Home. Born on November 13, 1932 he was the son of the late Francis and Jennifer Farr.
After ‘unauthorized’ woman rides school bus, Pa. district to give kids ID badges
Hanover Area School District students are getting ID badges as a result of an incident that occurred Tuesday when a 29-year-old woman got on a school bus to the high school, Superintendent Nathan Barrrett said. “It was a scary experience, watching the footage,” Barrett said. Hanover Twp. police arrested...
Pa. man settles suit over burns suffered in hospital operating room flash fire
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County man seriously burned in a flash fire while undergoing surgery at UPMC Williamsport 2019 has settled his medical liability and negligence lawsuit. The out-of-court settlements involving a number defendants sued by Alden J. Evans Sr., of Trout Run, are confidential and the parties are...
Police locate fugitive, stolen truck in Loyalsock
Montoursville, Pa. — On Dec. 17, a man sentenced to a maximum of 12 months in prison escaped a pre-release center, stole a car, and tried to break into a business. Ira Eugene Beaghley, who police said had a minimum release date of Jan. 9, left the Lycoming County Pre-Release Center in Montoursville. The 45-year-old Beaghley allegedly climbed over a roof and ran away from the area located near the 500 block of County Farm Road, police said. ...
pahomepage.com
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect...
echo-pilot.com
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
Veterinary office fire ruled accidental
Muncy, Pa. — A state police fire marshal ruled that the fire last week at Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic in Muncy Township was accidental. The fire broke out at Building 3 around 6:20 p.m. Dec. 28 at the clinic located on Route 220. The building, which is behind the main clinic, houses grooming and an incinerator. State police at Montoursville say the fire started in the space between the roof and ceiling where a ventilation stack for the incinerator was located. ...
Weekend of events scheduled for Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival
Lewisburg, Pa. — Downtown Lewisburg will be celebrating their annual Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival again in 2023. The festival runs Friday, Feb. 3 from 1 p.m. through Saturday, Feb. 4 until 5 p.m. Starting Friday morning, visitors can preview the incredible ice sculptures as they start going up. Carving will occur throughout the day in various downtown Lewisburg locations, and spectators are welcome to walk around and enjoy the creations being formed. ...
