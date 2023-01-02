Read full article on original website
Luis Ramon Robles
Luis Ramon Robles, 36, a resident of Auburn, NY, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at his home. Luis was born in Oswego, and was a life resident of Central New York.
Joyce S. Holly
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce S. Holly, 94, who died peacefully at Syracuse Home at McHarrie Place on Jan. 3, 2023. She was born on Aug. 7, 1928, in Brockport, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Leon and Frieda (Clough) Salisbury and had attended Rochester schools.
Mark L. Kennedy
Mark L. Kennedy, 52, of Fulton, passed on Jan. 2, 2023. Friends and family are invited to call from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 7, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. There will be a celebration of life after the service at a location to be announced. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
Ronald C. Lamb
Ronald C. Lamb, 85, of Oswego and Sandy Pond, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023, after a beautiful, well-lived life. He was born in Oswego on Sept. 24, 1937, to the late Clifton Edward and Maybelle Noel Lamb. Ron was married to his beloved Adele (nee Pryor) for 58 years before her passing in 2017.
Broadwell named head of Oswego-Fulton Chamber
SYRACUSE — County resident Sara Broadwell has been named the executive director of the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, replacing Oswego’s Katie Toomey, who has been promoted by CenterState CEO to vice president of member engagement. The promotions were announced Thursday.
Oswego opts for continuity in leadership positions By EDDIE VELAZQUEZ
OSWEGO — Oswego City Councilmembers Rob Corradino and Kevin Hill were reappointed Tuesday to leadership positions atop the common council, reflecting consistency in the city’s legislative chamber. Corradino, R-7th Ward, was unanimously voted council president, a role he has filled since 2018. Hill, R-3rd Ward, had served as...
Good Guys Barbershop Mite team falls to tough Auburn squad
OSWEGO — The Good Guys Barbershop Mite team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association had a tough game against Auburn on Saturday, falling 10-5. Auburn got off to a quick start, scoring three unanswered goals before Tucker Pryor got the Bucs’ first goal of the game.
It’s official: SUNY Oswego now recognized as a university
OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego is now formally recognized as a university. The university will continue to be known as SUNY Oswego, but its official state education title will change from “State University of New York College at Oswego” to “State University of New York at Oswego.”
Oswego schools to pay $141,000 for Minetto playground
OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is set to vote on a budget transfer that would fund the Minetto Elementary School inclusive playground, a project that a parents group has diligently fundraised for in the past few years. The budget transfer would cover $141,000 and would pay for...
2 cars, 2 divisions
OSWEGO — Since the switch to GM Performance 602 crate engines in 2019, Oswego Speedway’s Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers division has been growing as fast as ever. Eleven rookie drivers entered points events at the speedway in 2022, including 17-year-old quarter midget graduate Tony DeStevens.
Varsity roundup: Fulton boys wrestling wins league title
Fulton 42, JD/CBA 29: Behind five pins, the Fulton boys wrestling team defeated Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy, 42-29, on Wednesday, securing the league title for the Red Raiders. Brady Niver (118 pounds) kicked things off with an 11-5 decision over Matthew Dougherty, and then Collen Austin (126 pounds) won by fall...
Fulton chooses veteran lawmaker as its new council president
FULTON — Councilor Daniel Farfaglia was elected president of the Fulton Common Council at its organizational meeting Tuesday night. Farfaglia, who represents the 1st Ward, received the vote of every councilor, including Councilor Audrey Avery, the outgoing council president.
Writer’s new play focuses on 982 Holocaust refugees who came to Oswego during World War II
When writer Michael Lederer set out to create a play based on the story of 982 mostly Jewish Holocaust refugees who were brought to a shelter at Fort Ontario during World War II, it was far more than a simple creative exercise. Lederer’s father, aunt and grandparents were among the...
