FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Driver dead after crashing into pole in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A driver is dead after crashing into a pole in the south valley Thursday evening. The crash happened east of Las Vegas Boulevard, near 200 East Windmill Lane, police said. Traffic has been shut down in the area while police investigate. No further information has been...
2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley leaving two people hospitalized.
knpr
Prepare yourself: ‘Dropicana’ I-15 construction project starts this month
Be aware: “Dropicana” is not a drop in the traffic bucket. The major road project on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas starts later this month and will cause congestion for drivers. The Nevada Department of Transportation is planning for full closures of I-15 and Tropicana Avenue (and the...
8newsnow.com
Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike in Spring Valley crime
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a “major burglary spree” in Spring Valley, as statistics also show a spike in crime in the area. “A little alarming,” Janine Truman said. Truman told 8 News Now that one of...
Man hit and killed after car drove onto sidewalk in central Las Vegas valley
A man was hit and killed after a car drove onto a sidewalk in the central Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
8newsnow.com
Police investigate deadly crash in central Las Vegas valley
Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in the central Las Vegas valley.
Three-car collision under investigation by LVMPD, two hospitalized
A three-car collision Wednesday has prompted an investigation by Las Vegas police. Rampart Boulevard is shut down in both directions between West Point Conception Drive and Lazarette Drive.
8newsnow.com
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m.
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m.
LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets. Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes. “We want […] The post LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros appeared first on Nevada Current.
Las Vegas man found asleep behind wheel accused of ramming 2 police cars before freeway chase
A man found asleep behind the wheel of a stolen car is accused of ramming two police cruisers before leading troopers on a chase on the 215 Beltway, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Lake Mead National Recreation Area seeking summer laborers in Arizona and Nevada
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is seeking to hire summer laborers in Bullhead City, Arizona, and Boulder City, Nevada.
Las Vegas police look for suspect, vehicle in connection with ‘major burglary spree’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police detectives are asking for help in locating a vehicle and suspect in connection with a “major burglary spree.” The spree took place near Russell Road and Durango Drive on Dec. 19 around 4 p.m. Police said a total of 6 homes have been burglarized. Anyone who recognizes the […]
KTNV
Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
Fox5 KVVU
Producers behind Las Vegas Strip shows buy entire desert area to create ‘Circus Town’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The producers of several Las Vegas Strip shows has purchased an entire town as they look to create the “world’s first ‘Circus Town.’”. Calling it a “real life Schitt’s Creek,” the team behind Spiegelworld has purchased the desert town of Nipton, California, with plans to revive the area and turn it into the center of the company’s global operations.
Fox5 KVVU
Waste more water, pay more in 2023 under new water rates in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Water wasters will pay the price for excessive water usage in 2023, under new guidelines from the Las Vegas Valley Water District. The Las Vegas Valley Water District comprises households in the City of Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County, or 70% of residents in the Valley. Most homes consume or use 10,000 to 11,000 gallons of water a month.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas increases cap on how many dogs, cats allowed in residences
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to help address the influx of animals being taken in by local animal rescues, the city of Las Vegas has increased its cap on how many dogs or animals are allowed in a residence. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved...
‘Most-wanted’ suspect arrested with a hammer on RTC bus on NYE in Las Vegas
A woman who made the Metro police "10 Most Wanted" list in July was arrested on New Year's Eve after "acting erratic and holding a hammer" on a bus in the southwest valley, police said.
City of Las Vegas to spend $94M for BLM land
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has released details of a possible sale of almost 1,000 acres of land to the city of Las Vegas for approximately $94 million, or $100 thousand an acre.
Fox5 KVVU
SNHD: Don’t buy food from unpermitted Las Vegas street vendors
Producers behind Las Vegas Strip shows buy entire desert area to create 'Circus Town'. 'Tripledemic' keeps hospitals busy as staff get sick too, Las Vegas Valley hospital says. Boulder City residents see anti-Semitic posters in neighborhoods, parks. Suspect in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas Valley.
8newsnow.com
8 great free programs offered by the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two of my elder children visited our neighborhood library this week. They were fascinated by all it had to offer. Books. Movies. And a host of programs for all ages. Our library is Centennial Hills, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive, one of several Las Vegas-Clark County...
