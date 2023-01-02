ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Charleston, NV

8newsnow.com

Driver dead after crashing into pole in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A driver is dead after crashing into a pole in the south valley Thursday evening. The crash happened east of Las Vegas Boulevard, near 200 East Windmill Lane, police said. Traffic has been shut down in the area while police investigate. No further information has been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police investigate deadly crash in central Las Vegas valley

Metro police are investigating a deadly crash in the central Las Vegas valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 5, 12:20 p.m.

A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management, could be sold for $94 million for a master-planned community development.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed.  Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets.  Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes.   “We want […] The post LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Producers behind Las Vegas Strip shows buy entire desert area to create ‘Circus Town’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The producers of several Las Vegas Strip shows has purchased an entire town as they look to create the “world’s first ‘Circus Town.’”. Calling it a “real life Schitt’s Creek,” the team behind Spiegelworld has purchased the desert town of Nipton, California, with plans to revive the area and turn it into the center of the company’s global operations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Waste more water, pay more in 2023 under new water rates in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Water wasters will pay the price for excessive water usage in 2023, under new guidelines from the Las Vegas Valley Water District. The Las Vegas Valley Water District comprises households in the City of Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County, or 70% of residents in the Valley. Most homes consume or use 10,000 to 11,000 gallons of water a month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

SNHD: Don’t buy food from unpermitted Las Vegas street vendors

Boulder City residents see anti-Semitic posters in neighborhoods, parks. Suspect in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas Valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV

