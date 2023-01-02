ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit firefighters respond to record number of calls for third straight year

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago

BELOIT, Wis. — Firefighters in Beloit responded to a record high number of calls for the third year in a row.

Crews responded to 7688 call in 2022, Beloit Professional Fire Fighters Local 583 said Monday. That’s up from 7462 calls in 2021 and 6628 in 2020.

The firefighters staffed three engines and two ambulances. Union leaders said their members have had to work overtime on a nearly daily basis.

