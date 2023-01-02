A new Manassas City Council was sworn into office Tuesday night, with Democrats expanding their advantage to 5-1 on the temporary dais at Jennie Dean Elementary School. Democrat Sonia Vasquez Luna made a little bit of city history Tuesday, becoming the first Latina woman to serve on City Council. A labor organizer and native of El Salvador, Vasquez Luna said it was an honor to be the first Hispanic person to serve on the council.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO