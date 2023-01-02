Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Day care worker in Herndon charged with taping toddler to chair
Fairfax County police have charged a 42-year-old day care worker with assaulting an 18-month-old in her care. On Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, 13525 Dulles Technology Drive #103, saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa of Herndon restrain the toddler to a chair using tape, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Inside Nova
InFive: Arrest in quintuple shooting, TJ investigations and a sunny day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police have charged a 20-year-old D.C. man in a Wednesday morning shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl and left four teens wounded in Dumfries. 4. Pedestrian bridge funds. Prince William County is receiving some federal help on its plans for...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Woodbridge man charged with murder in Lorton shooting
A 23-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested for a New Year’s Eve murder in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton. Residential surveillance footage from the neighborhood identified several individuals seen before and after the fatal shooting of Nahom Beyene, 42, of Lorton. He was found dead in his doorway.
Inside Nova
Sheriff's office: Delivery driver arrested after approaching child in Aquia Harbour
A Spotsylvania man has been arrested after approaching a juvenile and making a sexual comment Dec. 31 in Aquia Harbour, authorities said. The victim was walking in the 3600 block of Aquia Drive when she was approached by a stranger in a van. "The subject made a sexually explicit comment...
Inside Nova
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Virginia
Fairfax County has the most motor vehicle deaths in Virginia by far but it did not make the list. I realize that this is in order of deaths per capita but a list of the top ten counties by raw number of deaths would be a very telling compliment to this piece.
Inside Nova
InFive Record high temp, school boundaries and an Epiphany party
Top news and notes from Northern Virginia and beyond. The Prince William County Schools committee tasked with drawing potential boundaries for the new Rosemount Lewis Elementary School has released its recommendations, which would rezone hundreds of students from Sinclair, Suella Ellis and George Mullen elementary schools into the new school set to open in the fall.
Inside Nova
Fairfax delegation to General Assembly prep for pre-session public hearing
The Fairfax County delegation to the General Assembly will hold a public hearing to receive testimony related to the 2023 session on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Fairfax County Government Center, 12000 Government Center Parkway in Fairfax, with parking available in front of the Government Center building.
Inside Nova
Arlington Chamber seeks modernized bus service for Columbia Pike
As the 10th anniversary of the demise of the proposed but never inaugurated Columbia Pike streetcar project starts to loom over the horizon, the Arlington Chamber of Commerce is pressing county officials to do more to improve transit service in the Columbia Pike corridor. In its 2023 policy priorities, the...
Inside Nova
Historic marker in the works for acclaimed Arlington educator
Some details remain to be worked out, but plans are moving forward on the quest to honor the late Evelyn Reid Syphax with an historical marker at the Arlington school system’s headquarters. Syphax (1926-2000) was an educator, civic leader and philanthropist. Among her achievements was service on the county...
Inside Nova
Governor calls for state investigation into TJ's withholding of National Merit commendations
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for the state attorney general to investigate allegations that administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology withheld information about student National Merit Award commendations "until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed." InsideNoVa.com first reported about the allegations on Dec. 22...
Inside Nova
Fairfax jobless rate ticks up slightly in new data
Leading a largely consistent trend across Northern Virginia, Fairfax County’s jobless rate ticked up slightly from October to November, according to new data. With 605,600 county residents in the civilian workforce and 15,502 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.5 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Inside Nova
Communications professional announces Democratic primary challenge to Prince William County board chair
A communications professional and former journalist is mounting a Democratic primary challenge for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Deshundra Jefferson, of Montclair, announced her campaign for the at-large seat this week. All eight seats of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and the School Board...
Inside Nova
Arlington jobless rate ties for lowest in Va. for November
Arlington’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly in new data, but tied for lowest in the commonwealth. With 149,231 county residents in the civilian workforce and 3,188 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.1 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Inside Nova
Inflation, personnel costs could lead to sticker shock for Fairfax park users
The cost of partaking in many Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) activities will rise this spring if the agency’s board approves a proposed menu of fee hikes. The Park Authority charges about 500 fees for various services, and those revenues support most of its operations, as well as debt-service payments on revenue bonds used for developing golf facilities.
Inside Nova
Youngkin calls for investigation into Virginia high school after allegations
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for an investigation into the leadership of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology following recent allegations school administrators withheld notifications of National Merit awards from students and families. Youngkin wants Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate if...
Inside Nova
New Manassas council gets to work
A new Manassas City Council was sworn into office Tuesday night, with Democrats expanding their advantage to 5-1 on the temporary dais at Jennie Dean Elementary School. Democrat Sonia Vasquez Luna made a little bit of city history Tuesday, becoming the first Latina woman to serve on City Council. A labor organizer and native of El Salvador, Vasquez Luna said it was an honor to be the first Hispanic person to serve on the council.
Inside Nova
Arlington County Board tightens speaking rules for big-turnout hearings
Arlington County Board members have approved a modification to public-hearing rules that would impact, and perhaps streamline, meetings when lots of people want to have their say. The proposal, embedded in the board’s 2023 meeting procedures slated for adoption at the Jan. 3 organizational meeting, would cut the time available...
Inside Nova
Culpeper warns against local utility scam
Town of Culpeper has learned that utility customers have been receiving phone calls from scammers posing as your utility company demanding immediate payment for unpaid utility bills due to a change in utility service provider. The caller stated they were from another utility provider and required immediate payment or they...
Inside Nova
Finalists named for Prince William County MLK Oratorical competition
Five Prince William County Public School students were among the six finalists selected to present at the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition and Program on Jan. 16. The event is held each year in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the MLK Day holiday by...
Inside Nova
Proposed boundaries for Rosemount Lewis Elementary released
The Prince William County Schools committee tasked with drawing potential boundaries for the new Rosemount Lewis Elementary School has released its recommendations, which would rezone hundreds of students from Sinclair, Suella Ellis and George Mullen elementary schools into the new school set to open in the fall. On Wednesday night,...
Comments / 0