Now that the season is officially in the books following Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory, the roster changes for the upcoming 2023 season will continue to be made through recruiting and the transfer portal. On Thursday, a current member of the Penn State program announced he was entering the transfer portal to explore his potential options moving forward. Defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah took to Twitter to confirm he will be the latest Nittany Lion to enter the transfer portal. “As I reflect on my time at Penn State University, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the tremendous opportunity I have had...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO