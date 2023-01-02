Read full article on original website
CCPD vehicle involved in accident on Kostoryz Road and Sacky Drive
Kostoryz Road has been reopened, following the accident. All those involved suffered minor injuries.
Highway 358 south near Bates Rd. closed after crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened. Highway 358 southbound near Bates Rd. is closed due to a crash, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. All drivers are being diverted to exit at Bates. Rd. No other information is known at this time. Stay with...
Officials identify man found dead inside home in Mathis following standoff
Officials were able to enter the home in Mathis at about 4 p.m., where they found the man had killed himself.
Man fatally shot at Corpus Christi nightclub on New Year's Eve; no arrests made
A man was fatally shot at a Corpus Christi nightclub on New Year's Eve, but police have not yet made arrests. Around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, Corpus Christi police officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Padre Island Drive for a shooting, according to Senior Officer Gena Pena.
DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County
DUVAL COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a multiple vehicle accident that left six people dead and several others injured two hours east of Laredo. KGNS has learned that one of the victims injured in the accident was a Webb County Constable from the Precinct Two Office, Roger Benavides.
Young Girl Struck by Unknown Gunfire, Dies, Family Holds Vigil
Police in Corpus Christi, Texas, are looking into a shooting on New Year’s Day that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl on the city’s south side. When police arrived on the scene after receiving a gunshot complaint, the victim’s family members had already taken her to a nearby hospital.
Texas man faces life in prison after deadly crime spree, authorities say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Corpus Christi man is facing life in prison after a deadly crime spree, which included a bank robbery, authorities announced. Anthony Dwayne Carrington, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the […]
New Year's Eve stray bullet damages woman's car
Susan Foster was startled by a loud noise on New Year's Eve. It wasn't until the next day she pieced together what happen.
Deputies investigate after a man's body was found on the side of the road
PLEASANTON, Texas - The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a man's body on the side of the road. The sheriff of Atascosa County said deputies were at the scene Tuesday night after a report of a homicide outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The victim is believed to be a man in his 20's.
Drivers can expect detours as work on the new Harbor Bridge Project continues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction over the next few nights for the new Harbor Bridge Project will close the loop ramp connecting U.S. Highway 181 to southbound Crosstown Expressway. Construction is scheduled for 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Thursday and continuing through Saturday. While the ramp is closed, officials told 3NEWS...
Fight between man and woman over TV remote escalates into brutal assault
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 34-year-old Manuel Andres Lopez. On Dec. 5, 2022, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Crestway Road for an assault. When they arrived, the victim told deputies Manuel Lopez had assaulted her. She said the argument began when Lopez did not want to watch what she was watching on television.
Adam Drive house fire update
Since the fatal fire, the family has been picking up the pieces and sorting through the aftermath. This New Year, the family still has to figure out how to get back on their feet.
'I heard my baby say ouch': 11-year-old South Texas girl dies in early morning New Year's Day shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 11-year-old girl died shortly after midnight on New Year's Day after she was hit by gunfire, officials say. Officers were called to the 6600 Block of Everhart Road at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived to the Allure Apartments,...
Two men rearrested for the murder of Jasmine Ozuna almost three years later
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Progress has been made in the long battle for justice for the family of Jasmine Ozuna, a 21-year-old woman who was shot to death in 2019. Ozuna was brutally gunned down outside Moody High School while sitting in a car. She was in the passenger seat while driving near the school when she was shot -- later dying at the hospital.
