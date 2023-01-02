ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Oak County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kgns.tv

DPS investigating accident that left six dead in Duval County

DUVAL COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a multiple vehicle accident that left six people dead and several others injured two hours east of Laredo. KGNS has learned that one of the victims injured in the accident was a Webb County Constable from the Precinct Two Office, Roger Benavides.
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Body found on side of road in Atascosa County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
texasbreaking.com

Young Girl Struck by Unknown Gunfire, Dies, Family Holds Vigil

Police in Corpus Christi, Texas, are looking into a shooting on New Year’s Day that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl on the city’s south side. When police arrived on the scene after receiving a gunshot complaint, the victim’s family members had already taken her to a nearby hospital.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Deputies investigate after a man's body was found on the side of the road

PLEASANTON, Texas - The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a man's body on the side of the road. The sheriff of Atascosa County said deputies were at the scene Tuesday night after a report of a homicide outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The victim is believed to be a man in his 20's.
PLEASANTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Fight between man and woman over TV remote escalates into brutal assault

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 34-year-old Manuel Andres Lopez. On Dec. 5, 2022, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Crestway Road for an assault. When they arrived, the victim told deputies Manuel Lopez had assaulted her. She said the argument began when Lopez did not want to watch what she was watching on television.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Texas Girl Dies After Morons Shoot Guns to Ring in the New Year

For the love of God people, STOP CELEBRATING WITH GUNFIRE!. Another senseless death all because people think it's a good idea to 'celebrate' by shooting guns. If you decide to fire a gun into the air people, that bullet HAS TO go somewhere. I truly think people are dumb enough to believe these bullets are going to space. No moron, they're going to come back down and hopefully not kill someone.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KCBD

Girl, 11, killed by celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire, father says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - A Texas father is mourning his 11-year-old daughter who he says was killed by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve. Throughout the day Monday, Robert Silva spent time staring at the memorial for his 11-year-old daughter, Ambthyst, outside his apartment in Corpus Christi, Texas.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

New Year's Eve shooting results in one man dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the 6400 block of South Padre Island Drive in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived, they saw that a 38-year-old male had been shot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy