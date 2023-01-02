Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire near Deer Creek State Park
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters were called to a reported structure fire near Deer Creek State Park earlier this afternoon. The fire was located at a two-story home in the 4000 block of Route 207 N.E., and upon arrival, heavy smoke was seen coming from the rear of the residence.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash causes traffic headache on Bridge St. in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews responded to the 800 block of North Bridge Street on an injury accident. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in the collision. It is unknown at this time the extent of any injuries. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Person hit on route 23 goes through windshield, injuring others
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A person was hit while on route 23 near Circleville Thursday evening. It happened before 10 p.m. near Sheetz Gas Station, close to Sperry Drive. The person was a pedestrian on the highway when they were hit by a sedan, according to troopers. The pedestrian went through the windshield and hit two people inside the vehicle, causing injury to all three.
sciotopost.com
Update- Four People Flown from Crash Scene in Ross County
ROSS – First responders are heading to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 5 pm that has four people with injuries. The crash occurred in the area of 14925 US-50 close to Owl Creek in Ross County. Four people have been reported injured in the crash and medical has already requested at least one helicopter in the air.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash shutsdown Route 50 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel are responding to a two-vehicle injury accident on Route 50 in Ross County. According to dispatchers, the crash occurred in the 14000 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene to transport...
WLWT 5
Police close U.S. Highway 68 in Clinton County due to a crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — U.S. Highway 68 is closed in both directions in Liberty Township after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The road has been closed since 8:26 a.m. according to the Ohio Department of Transportation....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Four hospitalized after head-on crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, a head-on collision between two vehicles in Ross County, Ohio sent four people to the hospital via medical helicopters. According to authorities, the crash occurred at around 5:00 P.M. on January 4, when a 2015 Chevrolet Trax, driven by 39-year-old Lacee M. Seymour of Bainbridge, and a 2008 Ford Escape, driven by 18-year-old Levi P. Saltz of Clarksburg, both veered left of center and collided head-on. After the impact, both vehicles traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail before coming to a stop. Seymour and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle were flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, respectively, for treatment of their injuries. Saltz and his passenger, 64-year-old Sharon K. Saltz of Clarksburg, were also flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center for treatment.
1 taken into custody after pursuit, foot chase on US-35 in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY — One person was taken into custody after they led troopers on a pursuit and foot chase that ended in Greene County Wednesday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted a car that was reported stolen out of a gas station in Union County.
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for driver after deadly hit-and-run along West Broad Street
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit and run near the Hilltop Thursday night. Officers were called to the scene at West Broad Street and Wilson Road just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim on the road but...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Family surrounded by flood waters in Pike Co., as rescue crews work to save them
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and rescue crews are responding to a flood emergency in the 1600 block of Coldicott Hill Road. The incident was reported to dispatchers at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to initial reports, a concerned citizen called to alert...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Piketon police officer recently indicted, faces charges in Franklin Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A former Piketon Police Officer who was recently indicted in Pike County for theft in office, and personating an officer also faces charges in Franklin County for theft, passing bad checks, and possession of criminal tools. In December, the Guardian reported on the indictment of...
NBC4 Columbus
Dublin considers $9.2 million property purchase to construct bridge over I-270
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Dublin is looking to acquire a property for a proposed bridge crossing project over Interstate 270. An ordinance on Monday’s Dublin City Council agenda would authorize appropriation of $9.2 million for the site at 4130 Tuller Road. The city’s bridge alternatives and location study identified the property as a “key parcel” for a new crossing. The initiative aims to connect the Bright Road neighborhood and the Bridge Street District.
2 killed, 1 injured in crash near Mount Carmel East
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Mount Carmel East in east Columbus Tuesday evening. Just after 6 p.m., police said a GMC truck was heading east on East Broad Street approaching the traffic light by the hospital. Meanwhile, a black Kia Forte was heading west on East Broad Street toward the hospital and the two vehicles collided.
Pike County man killed in 2-vehicle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County man was killed in a crash where his vehicle caught fire Tuesday night. Just after 10:50 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Volvo Backhoe and a Chevrolet Silverado were heading west on state Route 32. The Silverado struck the Backhoe...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver crashes into the Scioto River
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews are responding to a call of a vehicle that crashed into the Scioto River this morning. The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Route 316 east of Route 104. According to dispatchers, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search and rescue crews scouring Ross Co. nature preserve for missing child
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Search and rescue teams have been called to a local nature preserve in Ross County to search for a missing juvenile. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Darius Lester was last seen yesterday evening around 9 p.m. Darius is described as 4’8″,...
sciotopost.com
Another Juvenile Shot in Chillicothe Still Under Investigation
Chillicothe – A 911 call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Neal and Massie ave is still under investigation on what exactly happened according to the Chillicothe Police department. On 1/04/22 police were called to Neal and Massie after a juvenile was shot in the leg. When they arrived...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Found Guilty After Driving Through Access Gate at Sheriff’s Office
PICKAWAY – On May 31, 2022, shortly before noon the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that the US Rte. 23 access gates had been demolished and it appeared someone ran through it. Detectives began going through video footage and found that on May 31, 2022, a...
CPD: Voices told man to hit pedestrian with car, jump in Scioto River
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man told Columbus police that voices told him to hit a pedestrian with his car, flee the scene and jump into the Scioto River, before surrendering. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, officers received a call on reports of a person with a gun at the 800 block […]
UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after crash in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE: 10:40 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Miami County Thursday morning. Crews were called to respond to a crash in the 5900 block of West SR-55 shortly after 8:30 a.m. According to Lt. Chris Bobb with the Miami County...
Comments / 0