ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Sterling, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters respond to structure fire near Deer Creek State Park

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters were called to a reported structure fire near Deer Creek State Park earlier this afternoon. The fire was located at a two-story home in the 4000 block of Route 207 N.E., and upon arrival, heavy smoke was seen coming from the rear of the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash causes traffic headache on Bridge St. in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews responded to the 800 block of North Bridge Street on an injury accident. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in the collision. It is unknown at this time the extent of any injuries. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Person hit on route 23 goes through windshield, injuring others

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A person was hit while on route 23 near Circleville Thursday evening. It happened before 10 p.m. near Sheetz Gas Station, close to Sperry Drive. The person was a pedestrian on the highway when they were hit by a sedan, according to troopers. The pedestrian went through the windshield and hit two people inside the vehicle, causing injury to all three.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update- Four People Flown from Crash Scene in Ross County

ROSS – First responders are heading to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 5 pm that has four people with injuries. The crash occurred in the area of 14925 US-50 close to Owl Creek in Ross County. Four people have been reported injured in the crash and medical has already requested at least one helicopter in the air.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash shutsdown Route 50 in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel are responding to a two-vehicle injury accident on Route 50 in Ross County. According to dispatchers, the crash occurred in the 14000 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene to transport...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police close U.S. Highway 68 in Clinton County due to a crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — U.S. Highway 68 is closed in both directions in Liberty Township after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The road has been closed since 8:26 a.m. according to the Ohio Department of Transportation....
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Four hospitalized after head-on crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, a head-on collision between two vehicles in Ross County, Ohio sent four people to the hospital via medical helicopters. According to authorities, the crash occurred at around 5:00 P.M. on January 4, when a 2015 Chevrolet Trax, driven by 39-year-old Lacee M. Seymour of Bainbridge, and a 2008 Ford Escape, driven by 18-year-old Levi P. Saltz of Clarksburg, both veered left of center and collided head-on. After the impact, both vehicles traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail before coming to a stop. Seymour and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle were flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, respectively, for treatment of their injuries. Saltz and his passenger, 64-year-old Sharon K. Saltz of Clarksburg, were also flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center for treatment.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin considers $9.2 million property purchase to construct bridge over I-270

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Dublin is looking to acquire a property for a proposed bridge crossing project over Interstate 270. An ordinance on Monday’s Dublin City Council agenda would authorize appropriation of $9.2 million for the site at 4130 Tuller Road. The city’s bridge alternatives and location study identified the property as a “key parcel” for a new crossing. The initiative aims to connect the Bright Road neighborhood and the Bridge Street District.
DUBLIN, OH
10TV

2 killed, 1 injured in crash near Mount Carmel East

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Mount Carmel East in east Columbus Tuesday evening. Just after 6 p.m., police said a GMC truck was heading east on East Broad Street approaching the traffic light by the hospital. Meanwhile, a black Kia Forte was heading west on East Broad Street toward the hospital and the two vehicles collided.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Pike County man killed in 2-vehicle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County man was killed in a crash where his vehicle caught fire Tuesday night. Just after 10:50 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Volvo Backhoe and a Chevrolet Silverado were heading west on state Route 32. The Silverado struck the Backhoe...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver crashes into the Scioto River

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews are responding to a call of a vehicle that crashed into the Scioto River this morning. The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Route 316 east of Route 104. According to dispatchers, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Another Juvenile Shot in Chillicothe Still Under Investigation

Chillicothe – A 911 call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Neal and Massie ave is still under investigation on what exactly happened according to the Chillicothe Police department. On 1/04/22 police were called to Neal and Massie after a juvenile was shot in the leg. When they arrived...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy