Read full article on original website
Related
What safety tools to have in your car for an emergency
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared dramatic new video of multiple water rescues during the New Year’s Eve storm over the weekend. They used boats and went vehicle to vehicle to locate trapped victims near Highway 99. For Lori Osmond, her motto is "be prepared,...
Traffic Updates: Traffic on I-80 held, Highway 20 closed due to spinouts
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow has caused low visibility, avalanche dangers and treacherous travel, resulting in California Highway Patrol to close portions of the roadway in the area. Carson Pass on State Route 88 is closed due to heavy snow, limited visibility and avalanche dangers. Traffic is...
'It's not our fault' | Frustrated homeowners on a Stockton cul-de-sac want relief from flooding
STOCKTON, Calif. — For several months now, Sesilie Robledo has had to stare at two unusable bedrooms severely damaged by flood waters from recent storms. "It's very frustrating. I have a baby on the way, so there is no way for us to even have room for a baby. Right now, we're sharing with our room and my son's room that I already have," said Robledo.
CBS News
Large tree falls across roadway in Placerville
A large tree fell across Anderson Way in Placerville, blocking lanes. City crews say they'll remove the tree after the storm passes. Fortunately for a family living nearby, none of their vehicles were damaged; however, they were left without power.
Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood
(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
More storms on horizon means higher risk of trees falling
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — With on the way for the Sacramento region, there's a higher chance of trees falling on homes or cars. Tree failure is caused when the soil loses its capacity to hold the tree in place because of all the rain, according to arborists. The end result can be a major headache for homeowners.
Pumping stormwater into South Sacramento park combats flooding, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Munger's Lake in South Sacramento was partially filled after the California Gold Rush of the 1800s to create a neighborhood park, but Sacramento officials also found a new use for the lake — flood control. One way to keep the city's water system from flooding...
Fatal collision closes lanes along I-80 in Solano County
(KTXL) — A fatal collision in Solano County has closed lanes along westbound Interstate 80 at Magazine Street, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Office. -Above video: Third body discovered in storm series According to the CHP, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. and involved two vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a box truck, […]
Police: Fairfield driver hydroplanes on standing water, dies crashing into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman died in a crash likely caused by speed and standing water on the roadway in Fairfield, police said. Fairfield Police Department responded to a reported crash on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the driver, a 19-year-old woman from Fairfield, but she didn't survive the crash.
The victims of Northern California’s devastating storms
(KTXL) — At least six people have been found dead since the first of several storms rocked Northern California on December 27, three of which were found in Sacramento County. The first reported death in the state following Saturday’s storm was found near Dillard Road in a submerged vehicle on Sunday morning. On Thursday, the […]
Winter Storm: Neighbors help neighbors as county tries to removed downed trees
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three days after the New Year's Eve storm, downed trees continue to be a major issue across the area. Sacramento County says people are working around the clock to clear those trees. Dozens of those downed trees and damage from them can be spotted from Sacramento's Pocket neighborhood.
San Joaquin County Emergency officials report no significant issues from storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — Emergency officials in San Joaquin County are breathing a sigh of relief Thursday, hours after a destructive 'bomb cyclone' fueled by an atmospheric river made landfall in Northern California. According to the county's top emergency official, Tiffany Heyer, neither levee breaches nor storm-related deaths have been...
Power restored to thousands power in Executive Airport area amid winter storm
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — SMUD crews responded to another power outage in the Sacramento area which left thousands in the dark. The unplanned outage in the Sacramento Executive Airport area temporarily left nearly 12,000 customers without power. Power has since been restored to many in the area. The Sacramento...
KCRA.com
Highway 99 connector ramp to State Route 4 in Stockton closed for emergency repairs
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Highway 99 connector ramp to State Route 4 in Stockton is closed Wednesday morning for emergency guard rail repairs, according to Caltrans. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 4) Caltrans said the full closure is expected to end today at 2 p.m. Drivers are asked...
San Joaquin County braces for the worst amid another winter storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — In San Joaquin County, people are bracing for the worst, even as many are still trying to recover from the New Year's Eve storm. Wednesday around noon, Caroline Coronado's Stockton home was without power. It had been that way since New Year's Eve. "Very cold, but...
iheart.com
He runs into flood waters to rescue a drowning kitten
Watch as this compassionate man saves a drowning kitten that proves to be the fluffiest little creature with beautiful green eyes. He and his wife saw the kitten bobbing up and down in the flooded creek and he ran out to get it. After putting the kitten up for adoption,...
Bay Area woman found dead in Sacramento County floods
Flooding of the Cosumnes River has taken three lives.
Roseville Flooding: Creek levels, power outages and updates
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A significant winter storm arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain to the Roseville area. The wind is a big concern in the valley with gusts nearing 60 mph. Helen Dyda, a spokesperson for the city of Roseville told ABC10 Roseville and FEMA have invested $32 million since...
Storm brings lightning show, heavy rain to Placerville
PLACERVILLE — Placerville was pelted Wednesday.The downpour from the atmospheric river hit city streets, and a lightning show lit up the sky with thunder all around. Wednesday's round of heavy rain came as Main Street Auto owner Jeremy Lamberson used heavy equipment to shore up the flood damage done to his auto shop over New Year's weekend. Debris floating in Hangtown Creek knocked out part of his foundation."This is an emergency condition," Lamberson said. "A state of emergency at our business."Sandbags were a sight outside many Placerville stores, with some preparing to take extreme weather pounding again. "Bracing for more of the...
19-year-old woman killed in Fairfield after hydroplaning into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a single vehicle crash while driving on a partially flooded road in Fairfield Wednesday night. Law enforcement dispatch received reports of a single vehicle collision on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fairfield police. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0