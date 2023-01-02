ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

ABC10

What safety tools to have in your car for an emergency

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared dramatic new video of multiple water rescues during the New Year’s Eve storm over the weekend. They used boats and went vehicle to vehicle to locate trapped victims near Highway 99. For Lori Osmond, her motto is "be prepared,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Large tree falls across roadway in Placerville

A large tree fell across Anderson Way in Placerville, blocking lanes. City crews say they'll remove the tree after the storm passes. Fortunately for a family living nearby, none of their vehicles were damaged; however, they were left without power.
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood

(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

More storms on horizon means higher risk of trees falling

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — With on the way for the Sacramento region, there's a higher chance of trees falling on homes or cars. Tree failure is caused when the soil loses its capacity to hold the tree in place because of all the rain, according to arborists. The end result can be a major headache for homeowners.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fatal collision closes lanes along I-80 in Solano County

(KTXL) — A fatal collision in Solano County has closed lanes along westbound Interstate 80 at Magazine Street, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Office. -Above video: Third body discovered in storm series According to the CHP, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. and involved two vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a box truck, […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

The victims of Northern California’s devastating storms

(KTXL) — At least six people have been found dead since the first of several storms rocked Northern California on December 27, three of which were found in Sacramento County. The first reported death in the state following Saturday’s storm was found near Dillard Road in a submerged vehicle on Sunday morning. On Thursday, the […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

He runs into flood waters to rescue a drowning kitten

Watch as this compassionate man saves a drowning kitten that proves to be the fluffiest little creature with beautiful green eyes. He and his wife saw the kitten bobbing up and down in the flooded creek and he ran out to get it. After putting the kitten up for adoption,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Roseville Flooding: Creek levels, power outages and updates

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A significant winter storm arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain to the Roseville area. The wind is a big concern in the valley with gusts nearing 60 mph. Helen Dyda, a spokesperson for the city of Roseville told ABC10 Roseville and FEMA have invested $32 million since...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Storm brings lightning show, heavy rain to Placerville

PLACERVILLE — Placerville was pelted Wednesday.The downpour from the atmospheric river hit city streets, and a lightning show lit up the sky with thunder all around. Wednesday's round of heavy rain came as Main Street Auto owner Jeremy Lamberson used heavy equipment to shore up the flood damage done to his auto shop over New Year's weekend. Debris floating in Hangtown Creek knocked out part of his foundation."This is an emergency condition," Lamberson said. "A state of emergency at our business."Sandbags were a sight outside many Placerville stores, with some preparing to take extreme weather pounding again. "Bracing for more of the...
PLACERVILLE, CA
ABC10

ABC10

