ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Madonna Trolled For Sporting Barely There Bleached Eyebrows On NYE: Photos

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpWBR_0k19leHI00
@madonna/instagram

While Madonna 's New Year's Eve post made it clear she had a ball with her loved ones on Saturday, December 31, all fans could talk about was the fact that she's still sporting barely there bleached eyebrows!

In her Instagram upload, the legendary singer danced around with her children , showed off their outfits and socialized with the locals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7EQ7_0k19leHI00
@madonna/instagram

"I could never have imagined my life would be so full. That I would be able to make a living being an artist. That I could be the mother I never had. That my children would bring me so much joy!!" she gushed in the caption. "More Importantly that I would be in a position to be able to help others less fortunate [than] myself. Happy New Year’s from the Warm heart of Africa !!! 💛💚♥️🇲🇼."

Despite the sweet sentiment, fans couldn't help but point out her odd appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBw49_0k19leHI00
@madonna/instagram

"I love Madonna but I miss her eyebrows," one fan commented on the Instagram. "Bring back the EYEBROWS! ❤️."

"Like this comment if you believe in eyebrows," quipped another, while a third begged, "Please go get your eyebrows in 2023."

DINNER & DANCING! MADONNA HOSTS ROWDY HANUKKAH CELEBRATION WITH KIDS

"I don't recognize this face 😢 Madonna why?" asked a disappointed Instagram user. "You were so beautiful!"

As OK! reported, the mom-of six's aesthetic of late has fans concerned, as aside from bold makeup choices, she's been strutting around in lingerie in front of her children, wearing teeth grills and more.

Others have accused the "Vogue" singer, 64, of heavily photoshopping social media content, but so far, she's brushed off the backlash, captioning a topless photo, "Express yourself, don't repress yourself." Prior to that, she displayed a selfie alongside the words, "stop bullying Madonna for enjoying her life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ywOz_0k19leHI00
mega

And while her kids have stayed relatively silent on the matter, a source claimed that behind closed doors, they're covering their eyes in embarrassment.

"It makes them cringe to see her writhing around naked and making a fool of herself," the insider explained. "They can’t understand why [her behavior] needs to be so hyper and gratuitous."

"Madonna thinks she's being hip and irreverent and still gets this huge kick out of shocking people, but it’s reaching a boiling point," the source continued. " [The siblings] plan to sit their mom down and tell her she needs a reset before she winds up imploding and ruining her legacy."

Comments / 1

Related
Tyla

Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower

Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
shefinds

Miley Cyrus Turns Up The Heat In A Lacy Bustier Top And Leather Skirt On Instagram

Miley Cyrus doesn’t post on her Instagram grid that often; but when she does, she sure makes it count! The 30-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer treated her fans to an epic nine-picture carousel of images from the same stunning photoshoot snapped by celebrity photographer Vijat M on Instagram on December 6th, and to say they were blown away by her head-to-toe Gucci ensemble would be a huge understatement!
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
OK! Magazine

Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video

Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
RadarOnline

Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each

Bruce Willis' will was revised days before he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Die Hard actor, 67, will spread out his $250 million fortune amongst his family, including the daughters she shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his new spouse and their children.Sources spill that Bruce is only leaving Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, $1 million each, although that is barely one percent of their dad's net worth.Insiders allege that the majority of the retired action star's net worth will go to his current wife, Emma, and their little girls...
HollywoodLife

Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos

Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
rolling out

Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her

Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
ASPEN, CO
People

Charlize Theron Shares Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Her Dior Ads: 'Put a Shirt On!'

Charlize Theron is mom to August, 7, and Jackson, 10 Charlize Theron's kids' reactions to her work life are changing as they grow up. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the 47-year-old actress discussed how her children — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — are becoming more aware of their mom's fame and career. "In their heads, they're like, 'We know you work, but we're not 100 percent sure what you do,'" she told the outlet. "My younger one goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can't hold...
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Wears Nothing But Open Bathrobe In New Photo

Joseph Baena gave his fans a little holiday treat ahead of Christmas as he shared an eye-popping snap to his social media. The 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16 to post a black and white photo of himself nearly naked while posing in an open bathrobe (below). To mark the festive season, he referenced a classic Christmas tune by captioning the pics, “baby, its cold outside.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Maralee Nichols Posts Pics of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son After Child Support Ruling

Maralee Nichols got in a colorful mood after striking a child support deal with Tristan Thompson. The 31-year-old Instagram model on Tuesday took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of her and the NBA player's 1-year-old son, Theo, with a colorful scheme serving as the little one's backdrop. In the since-expired Story but captured by the Daily Mail, Theo's also seen wearing a black onesie with the number one on it to signify his age.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

179K+
Followers
6K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy